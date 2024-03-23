Bereits der 2012 erschienene Debütroman der österreichischen Schriftstellerin, "Für den Herrscher aus Übersee", erhielt den Literaturpreis des ZDF-Kulturmagazins "aspekte". (Martin Stöbich)

Musik-Laufplan

Da unten im Tale. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 33 Nr. 6

Länge: 02:05

Interpretation: Rafael Fingerlos (Bariton), Sascha El Mouissi (Klavier)

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Schreibt die Ortsbäuerin

Länge: 03:39

Interpretation: Franui

Komposition: Markus Kraler, Andreas Schett

Label: col legno

Best.-Nr: WWE- 1CD-20440

Plattentitel: Ständchen der Dinge

Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie

Länge: 02:12

Interpretation: Dota & Hannes Wader

Komposition: Dota Kehr

Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS

Plattentitel: Kaléko Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie

Il solito sesso

Länge: 03:21

Interpretation: Max Gazzè (voc)

Komposition: Francesco Gazzè, Max Gazzè

Label: Emi

Now that we found love

Länge: 04:41

Interpretation: The O'Jays

Komposition: Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 19075819272

Plattentitel: The real... love Ship ahoy (40th Anniversary Edition)

Mister Sellack

Länge: 04:03

Interpretation: The Roches

Komposition: Terre Roche

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: WB56683

Augustine

Länge: 03:51

Interpretation: Blood Orange

Komposition: Devonté Hynes

Label: DOMINO British

Plattentitel: Freetown Sound Musikexpress Nr. 0916

Du musst gar nix

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Die Sterne mit The Düsseldorf Düsterboys

Komposition: Frank Spilker, Jan Philipp Janzen

Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Plattentitel: Die Sterne

Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: SAINt JHN

Komposition: Carlos St. John Phillips, Stanshenko Lee

Label: b1

Best.-Nr: - Plattentitel: Roses

Wien bei Nacht

Länge: 04:02

Interpretation: Ken Hayakawa

Komposition: Rainhard Fendrich

Label: Electrofone Music

Plattentitel: Kinder Klub Volume 1 - Vienna Underground

Alanech fia dii

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Willi Resetarits

Komposition: Willi Resetarits

Label: nu a settele

Plattentitel: Artmann

Gute Nacht, Freunde

Länge: 02:51

Interpretation: Reinhard Mey

Komposition: Alfons Yondrascheck

Label: Electrola

Plattentitel: Jahreszeiten

Herzstück von Annegret Schlosser (Dresden)



Trust fall

Länge: 04:05

Interpretation: Nina June

Komposition: Nienke Paardekoper, Fridolijn van Poll

Label: NETTWERK PRODUCTIONS

Plattentitel: Meet me on the edge of our ruin