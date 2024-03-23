Samstag, 23. März 2024

Die Schriftstellerin Teresa Präauer
Lieder, die ins Ohr reinkriechen

"Kochen im falschen Jahrhundert" heißt ihr jüngster Roman. Ein Buch voller schmackhafter Rezepte und Tipps für ein gelungenes Leben. Musikalisch hat Teresa Präauer ihr Herz an motivierende Rhythmen und humorvolle Texte verloren.

Eine Frau mit blondem, hochtoupiertem Haar und blauen Augen stützt die Hände in die Hüften und blickt aufmerksam in die Kamera. Sie trägt einen schwarzen, ärmellosen Overall und einen goldenen Armreif.
Bereits der 2012 erschienene Debütroman der österreichischen Schriftstellerin, "Für den Herrscher aus Übersee", erhielt den Literaturpreis des ZDF-Kulturmagazins "aspekte". (Martin Stöbich)

Musik-Laufplan

Da unten im Tale. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 33 Nr. 6
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Rafael Fingerlos (Bariton), Sascha El Mouissi (Klavier)
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Schreibt die Ortsbäuerin
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Franui
Komposition: Markus Kraler, Andreas Schett
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE- 1CD-20440
Plattentitel: Ständchen der Dinge
Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie
Länge: 02:12
Interpretation: Dota & Hannes Wader
Komposition: Dota Kehr
Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS
Plattentitel: Kaléko Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie
Il solito sesso
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Max Gazzè (voc)
Komposition: Francesco Gazzè, Max Gazzè
Label: Emi
Now that we found love
Länge: 04:41
Interpretation: The O'Jays
Komposition: Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075819272
Plattentitel: The real... love Ship ahoy (40th Anniversary Edition)
Mister Sellack
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: The Roches
Komposition: Terre Roche
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: WB56683
Augustine
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Blood Orange
Komposition: Devonté Hynes
Label: DOMINO British
Plattentitel: Freetown Sound Musikexpress Nr. 0916
Du musst gar nix
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Die Sterne mit The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Komposition: Frank Spilker, Jan Philipp Janzen
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Plattentitel: Die Sterne
Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: SAINt JHN
Komposition: Carlos St. John Phillips, Stanshenko Lee
Label: b1
Best.-Nr: - Plattentitel: Roses
Wien bei Nacht
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Ken Hayakawa
Komposition: Rainhard Fendrich
Label: Electrofone Music
Plattentitel: Kinder Klub Volume 1 - Vienna Underground
Alanech fia dii
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Willi Resetarits
Komposition: Willi Resetarits
Label: nu a settele
Plattentitel: Artmann
Gute Nacht, Freunde
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Reinhard Mey
Komposition: Alfons Yondrascheck
Label: Electrola
Plattentitel: Jahreszeiten
Herzstück von Annegret Schlosser (Dresden)

Trust fall
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Nina June
Komposition: Nienke Paardekoper, Fridolijn van Poll
Label: NETTWERK PRODUCTIONS
Plattentitel: Meet me on the edge of our ruin
