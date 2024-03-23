Musik-Laufplan
Da unten im Tale. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 33 Nr. 6
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Rafael Fingerlos (Bariton), Sascha El Mouissi (Klavier)
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Schreibt die Ortsbäuerin
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Franui
Komposition: Markus Kraler, Andreas Schett
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE- 1CD-20440
Plattentitel: Ständchen der Dinge
Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie
Länge: 02:12
Interpretation: Dota & Hannes Wader
Komposition: Dota Kehr
Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS
Plattentitel: Kaléko Auf eine Leierkastenmelodie
Il solito sesso
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Max Gazzè (voc)
Komposition: Francesco Gazzè, Max Gazzè
Label: Emi
Now that we found love
Länge: 04:41
Interpretation: The O'Jays
Komposition: Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075819272
Plattentitel: The real... love Ship ahoy (40th Anniversary Edition)
Mister Sellack
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: The Roches
Komposition: Terre Roche
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: WB56683
Augustine
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Blood Orange
Komposition: Devonté Hynes
Label: DOMINO British
Plattentitel: Freetown Sound Musikexpress Nr. 0916
Du musst gar nix
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Die Sterne mit The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Komposition: Frank Spilker, Jan Philipp Janzen
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Plattentitel: Die Sterne
Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: SAINt JHN
Komposition: Carlos St. John Phillips, Stanshenko Lee
Label: b1
Best.-Nr: - Plattentitel: Roses
Wien bei Nacht
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Ken Hayakawa
Komposition: Rainhard Fendrich
Label: Electrofone Music
Plattentitel: Kinder Klub Volume 1 - Vienna Underground
Alanech fia dii
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Willi Resetarits
Komposition: Willi Resetarits
Label: nu a settele
Plattentitel: Artmann
Gute Nacht, Freunde
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Reinhard Mey
Komposition: Alfons Yondrascheck
Label: Electrola
Plattentitel: Jahreszeiten
Herzstück von Annegret Schlosser (Dresden)
Trust fall
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Nina June
Komposition: Nienke Paardekoper, Fridolijn van Poll
Label: NETTWERK PRODUCTIONS
Plattentitel: Meet me on the edge of our ruin
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.