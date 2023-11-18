Musik-Laufplan
The man who sold the world
Sit down
It's too Late
Feeling myself
The recipe
Tango für Klavier
Monica
I opened a bar
In 10 Sekunden ist alles vorbei
Bleib geschmeidig
Aktion: Ihr persönliches "Herzstück"
50 Jahre Klassik-Pop-et cetera! Das feiern wir 2024! Aber was wäre die Kultsendung ohne ihre Hörerinnen und Hörer? Wir möchten mit Ihnen feiern und wissen, welches Ihr „Herzstück“ ist. Schicken Sie eine Sprachnachricht an
klassikpopetcetera@deutschlandfunk.de
und erzählen Sie uns, welcher eine Musiktitel Ihr Leben geprägt hat.
Länge der Nachricht? Etwa 90 Sekunden.
Musik? Organisieren wir.
Ausgeloste Herzstücke senden wir im Jubiläumsjahr am Ende jeder Klassik-Pop-et cetera-Ausgabe.
