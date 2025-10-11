Die Schriftstellerin und Buchgestalterin Judith Schalansky
"Ein Song wie Katzen, die sich selbst durch Schnurren beruhigen"

Mit Ende 20 eroberte sie mit ihrem internationalen Bestseller „Atlas der abgelegenen Inseln“ die Literaturwelt. Im Dlf erkundet Judith Schalansky englischen Barock und nordische Folklore.

Eine Frau mit kurzem braunen Haar blickt in die Kamera. Sie steht vor einer Birke und trägt ein helles Hemd mit Kragen.
Die studierte Kunsthistorikerin und Kommunikationsdesignerin verbindet Gestaltung und Literatur: Buch und Text werden zu einer untrennbaren Einheit. (Sven Gatter)

Musik-Laufplan

What power art thou. Arie
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Nora Fischer (voc), Marnix Dorrestein (E-Gitarre,voc)
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 002894816920
(5) O Herr, ich bin dein Knecht. Aria (Alt)
aus: Trauermusik für Ernst-Ludwig von Sachsen-Meiningen. Für Soli, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Ivonne Fuchs (Alt), Maximilian Schmitt (Tenor), Andreas Wolf (Bass), RIAS Kammerchor, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
Leitung: Hans-Christoph Rademann
Komposition: Johann Ludwig Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 902080
Caspian tiger
Länge: 03:58
Interpretation: Beirut
Komposition: Zach Condon
Label: Pompeii Records
Best.-Nr: POMP012
Les parapluies de Cherbourg
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Nana Mouskouri
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: IMPACT
Best.-Nr: 6371115
Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 00:14
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Great Women Of Song: Nina Simone I put a spell on you
Triumph Of Being
Länge: 06:01
Interpretation: Sinikka Langeland
Komposition: Sinikka Langeland
Label: ECM-Records
Plattentitel: The Land That Is Not
Roving Woman
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Connie Converse
Komposition: Elizabeth "Connie" Converse
Label: Lau Derette Recordings
Plattentitel: How Sad, How Lovely
Alle Menschen dieser Erde (Acoustic Baba Version)
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Ozan Ata Canani
Komposition: Ozan Ata Canani
Label: Unsere Stimme-Trikont
Best.-Nr: US-0521
Plattentitel: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Guten Tag, liebes Glück
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Max Raabe und das Palast Orchester feat. Lea
Komposition: Max Raabe, Volker Greve, Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer
Label: WE LOVE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Guten Tag, liebes Glück
Macht nichts
Länge: 04:50
Interpretation: Annette Humpe
Komposition: Annette Humpe
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0161942ERE
Plattentitel: Maxi Hit sensation - 80er, 90er & mehr (100% Raritäten) Frauen, die man nie mehr vergisst
