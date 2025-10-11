Die Schriftstellerin und Buchgestalterin Judith Schalansky

Musik-Laufplan
What power art thou. Arie
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Nora Fischer (voc), Marnix Dorrestein (E-Gitarre,voc)
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 002894816920
(5) O Herr, ich bin dein Knecht. Aria (Alt)
aus: Trauermusik für Ernst-Ludwig von Sachsen-Meiningen. Für Soli, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Ivonne Fuchs (Alt), Maximilian Schmitt (Tenor), Andreas Wolf (Bass), RIAS Kammerchor, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
Leitung: Hans-Christoph Rademann
Komposition: Johann Ludwig Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 902080
Caspian tiger
Länge: 03:58
Interpretation: Beirut
Komposition: Zach Condon
Label: Pompeii Records
Best.-Nr: POMP012
Les parapluies de Cherbourg
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Nana Mouskouri
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: IMPACT
Best.-Nr: 6371115
Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 00:14
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Great Women Of Song: Nina Simone I put a spell on you
Triumph Of Being
Länge: 06:01
Interpretation: Sinikka Langeland
Komposition: Sinikka Langeland
Label: ECM-Records
Plattentitel: The Land That Is Not
Roving Woman
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Connie Converse
Komposition: Elizabeth "Connie" Converse
Label: Lau Derette Recordings
Plattentitel: How Sad, How Lovely
Alle Menschen dieser Erde (Acoustic Baba Version)
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Ozan Ata Canani
Komposition: Ozan Ata Canani
Label: Unsere Stimme-Trikont
Best.-Nr: US-0521
Plattentitel: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Guten Tag, liebes Glück
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Max Raabe und das Palast Orchester feat. Lea
Komposition: Max Raabe, Volker Greve, Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer
Label: WE LOVE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Guten Tag, liebes Glück
Macht nichts
Länge: 04:50
Interpretation: Annette Humpe
Komposition: Annette Humpe
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0161942ERE
Plattentitel: Maxi Hit sensation - 80er, 90er & mehr (100% Raritäten) Frauen, die man nie mehr vergisst
