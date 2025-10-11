Die Schriftstellerin und Buchgestalterin Judith Schalansky

Die studierte Kunsthistorikerin und Kommunikationsdesignerin verbindet Gestaltung und Literatur: Buch und Text werden zu einer untrennbaren Einheit. (Sven Gatter)

Musik-Laufplan

What power art thou. Arie

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Nora Fischer (voc), Marnix Dorrestein (E-Gitarre,voc)

Komposition: Henry Purcell

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 002894816920

(5) O Herr, ich bin dein Knecht. Aria (Alt)

aus: Trauermusik für Ernst-Ludwig von Sachsen-Meiningen. Für Soli, Chor und Orchester

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Ivonne Fuchs (Alt), Maximilian Schmitt (Tenor), Andreas Wolf (Bass), RIAS Kammerchor, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Leitung: Hans-Christoph Rademann

Komposition: Johann Ludwig Bach

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMC 902080

Caspian tiger

Länge: 03:58

Interpretation: Beirut

Komposition: Zach Condon

Label: Pompeii Records

Best.-Nr: POMP012

Les parapluies de Cherbourg

Länge: 03:18

Interpretation: Nana Mouskouri

Komposition: Michel Legrand

Label: IMPACT

Best.-Nr: 6371115

Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri

Ne me quitte pas

Länge: 00:14

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Jacques Brel

Label: Verve

Plattentitel: Great Women Of Song: Nina Simone I put a spell on you

Triumph Of Being

Länge: 06:01

Interpretation: Sinikka Langeland

Komposition: Sinikka Langeland

Label: ECM-Records

Plattentitel: The Land That Is Not

Roving Woman

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Connie Converse

Komposition: Elizabeth "Connie" Converse

Label: Lau Derette Recordings

Plattentitel: How Sad, How Lovely

Alle Menschen dieser Erde (Acoustic Baba Version)

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Ozan Ata Canani

Komposition: Ozan Ata Canani

Label: Unsere Stimme-Trikont

Best.-Nr: US-0521

Plattentitel: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Guten Tag, liebes Glück

Länge: 01:49

Interpretation: Max Raabe und das Palast Orchester feat. Lea

Komposition: Max Raabe, Volker Greve, Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer

Label: WE LOVE MUSIC

Plattentitel: Guten Tag, liebes Glück

Macht nichts

Länge: 04:50

Interpretation: Annette Humpe

Komposition: Annette Humpe

Label: edel records

Best.-Nr: 0161942ERE

Plattentitel: Maxi Hit sensation - 80er, 90er & mehr (100% Raritäten) Frauen, die man nie mehr vergisst