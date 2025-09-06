Die Schriftstellerin und Übersetzerin Antje Rávik Strubel

Musik-Laufplan
Live is life
Länge: 02:3
Interpretation: Opus
Komposition: Herwig Rüdisser, Ewald Pfleger, Peter "Niki" Gruber, Kurt René Plisnier,
Günter Grasmuck, Günter Timischl
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 175777-2
Plattentitel: All time hero - Lothar Matthäus Live is life
Schwere See
Länge: 04:50
Interpretation: Element Of Crime
Komposition: Sven Regener
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 521226-2
Plattentitel: Dicte-moi ta loi
Funny time of year
Länge: 06:04
Interpretation: Beth Gibbons
Komposition: Beth Gibbons, Paul Webb
Label: SESAM Records
Best.-Nr: 066574-2
3. Satz: Sarabande (Sarabanda)
aus: Partita für Violine solo Nr. 2 d-Moll, BWV 1004
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Sigiswald Kuijken (Violine)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 277527-2
Creep
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Santi Francesi
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: In fieri
Raus mit den Männern aus dem Reichstag!
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Claire Waldoff
Komposition: Friedrich Hollaender
Label: The Listening Room
Best.-Nr: 0014642 TLR
Piece of my heart
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Berns
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 19075968992
Plattentitel: Super Sommer Hits 2019 - Die schönsten Retro-Hits für den Sommer
You can sleep while I drive
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Melissa Etheridge
Komposition: Melissa Etheridge
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: I1942218
Plattentitel: Melissa etheridge/ brave & craz
A case of you
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: K. D. Lang
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559-79847-2
Reckoning song
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Asaf Avidan & The Mojos
Komposition: Asaf Avidan
Label: Columbia Deutschland
Best.-Nr: 88725470112
Plattentitel: The reckoning
Oblivión
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BLACK FLAME
Best.-Nr: 317.8844.2
Plattentitel: Tangomotion - Neo Tango Chill
Sweet dreams (are made of this)
Länge: 01:39
Interpretation: Eurythmics
Komposition: Annie Lennox, David A. Stewart
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88875135552
Plattentitel: SWR1 - Disco - Die größten Party-Hits aller Zeiten
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.