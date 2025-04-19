Musik-Laufplan
Witch's Love Song
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Barbara
Komposition: Barbara Ann Roehrs
Label: Raven House
Plattentitel: Barbara, The Gray Witch.
Witchcraft
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Frank Sinatra
Komposition: Cy Coleman
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Platinum 20 Golden Greats
Schwarze Magie
Länge: 01:43
Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit
Komposition: Stella Sommer
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Plattentitel: Schwarze Magie
Always on my mind
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Elvis Presley
Komposition: Wayne Carson Thompson, Mark James, John Lee "Johnny" jr Christopher
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19439711062
Plattentitel: 85 I am an Elvis fan - A collection of Elvis songs as chosen by the fans
Du trägst keine Liebe in dir
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Echt
Komposition: Michel van Dyke
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985444252
Plattentitel: Kuschelrock, Vol. 29
Wenn etwas Schönes stirbt
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit
Komposition: Stella Sommer
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Plattentitel: Schwarze Magie
It's easy to remember
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Sarah Vaughan
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 826320-2
Plattentitel: The Complete Sarah Vaughan on Mercury, Vol. 1: Great Jazz Years 1954-1956
They call the wind Maria
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Harve Presnell
Komposition: Frederick Loewe
Label: Paramount
Best.-Nr: SPFL 257
Plattentitel: Paint your wagon. Music from the Soundtrack of the Paramount Picture
Girl from the north country
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 465214 2
Plattentitel: The freewheelin' / Nashville skyline
The whiffenpoof song
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Bing Crosby
Komposition: Meade Minnigerode / George Pomeroy / Tod Galloway
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276052
Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1947
Golden years
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller, Arne Zank
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Golden years
Something on your mind
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Karen Dalton
Komposition: Dino Valenti
Label: LIGHT IN THE ARCTIC RECORDS/CARGO
Best.-Nr: LITA 022
