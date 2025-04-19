Stella Sommer gründete 2010 ihr Projekt Die Heiterkeit. Der melancholisch-lakonische Stil hat sie als feste Größe in der deutschen Indie-Szene etabliert. (Miguel Martín Betancor )

Musik-Laufplan

Witch's Love Song

Länge: 02:31

Interpretation: Barbara

Komposition: Barbara Ann Roehrs

Label: Raven House

Plattentitel: Barbara, The Gray Witch.

Witchcraft

Länge: 02:53

Interpretation: Frank Sinatra

Komposition: Cy Coleman

Label: Capitol

Plattentitel: Platinum 20 Golden Greats

Schwarze Magie

Länge: 01:43

Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit

Komposition: Stella Sommer

Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER

Plattentitel: Schwarze Magie

Always on my mind

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Elvis Presley

Komposition: Wayne Carson Thompson, Mark James, John Lee "Johnny" jr Christopher

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 19439711062

Plattentitel: 85 I am an Elvis fan - A collection of Elvis songs as chosen by the fans

Du trägst keine Liebe in dir

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: Echt

Komposition: Michel van Dyke

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88985444252

Plattentitel: Kuschelrock, Vol. 29

Wenn etwas Schönes stirbt

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit

Komposition: Stella Sommer

Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER

Plattentitel: Schwarze Magie

It's easy to remember

Länge: 02:48

Interpretation: Sarah Vaughan

Komposition: Richard Rodgers

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 826320-2

Plattentitel: The Complete Sarah Vaughan on Mercury, Vol. 1: Great Jazz Years 1954-1956

They call the wind Maria

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Harve Presnell

Komposition: Frederick Loewe

Label: Paramount

Best.-Nr: SPFL 257

Plattentitel: Paint your wagon. Music from the Soundtrack of the Paramount Picture

Girl from the north country

Länge: 03:21

Interpretation: Bob Dylan

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 465214 2

Plattentitel: The freewheelin' / Nashville skyline

The whiffenpoof song

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Bing Crosby

Komposition: Meade Minnigerode / George Pomeroy / Tod Galloway

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 70276052

Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1947

Golden years

Länge: 04:33

Interpretation: Tocotronic

Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller, Arne Zank

Label: Epic

Plattentitel: Golden years

Something on your mind

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: Karen Dalton

Komposition: Dino Valenti

Label: LIGHT IN THE ARCTIC RECORDS/CARGO

Best.-Nr: LITA 022