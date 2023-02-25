Die Sopranistin Rachel Willis-Sørensen

1984 in den Vereinigten Staaten geboren, studierte Rachel Willis-Sørensen Gesang an der Brigham Young University im US-Bundesstaat Utah und gewann den ersten Preis bei der Operalia Competition 2014. (Sandra Ludewig)

Musik-Laufplan

Bird set free

Länge: 04:08

Interpretin: Sia

Komposition: Sia Furler, Greg Kurstin

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 88985373582

Plattentitel: This is acting (Deluxe Version) KuschelRock: Best of 29 & 30

Born to run

Länge: 04:27

Interpret: Bruce Springsteen

Komponist: Bruce Springsteen

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Plattentitel: Blinded By The Light (Original Motion Picture Soun Born to run - 30th anniversary edition

(2) Adagio sostenuto (Ausschnitt)

aus: Konzert Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18 (für Klavier und Orchester)

Länge: 02:20

Solistin: Khatia Buniatishvili (Klavier)

Orchester: Tschechische Philharmonie Prag

Dirigent: Paavo Järvi

Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88985402412

Les chemins de l'amour. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, PWV 106 (Die Wege der Liebe)

Länge: 03:55

Solistin: Jessye Norman (Sopran)

Solist: Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)

Komponist: Francis Poulenc

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 422893-2

Dream a little dream of me

Länge: 03:03

Solistin: Cass Elliott "Mama Cass"

Solist: Barry Manilow

Komposition: Wilbur Clyde Schwandt, Fabian André

Label: Verve

Best.-Nr: 0602537756773

Plattentitel: My dream duets

What now my love

Länge: 03:14

Interpretin: Sarah Vaughan

Komponist: Gilbert Bécaud

Label: Jazzline

Best.-Nr: N77031

Plattentitel: Sarah Vaughan - Live in Berlin 1969

Barcelona

Länge: 05:42

Solist: Freddie Mercury

Solistin: Montserrat Caballé

Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Mike Moran

Label: Virgin

Plattentitel: Never boring

Respect

Länge: 02:27

Interpretin: Aretha Franklin

Komponist: Otis Redding

Label: W S M

Best.-Nr: 670628-2

Plattentitel: Lila - Enjoy your life (Songs die stark machen)

Timor di me? - D'amor sull'ali rosee, Szene und Arie der Leonora, 4. Akt

aus: Il Trovatore. Dramma lirico in 4 Akten

Länge: 03:05

Solistin: Eileen Farrell (Sopran)(Leonora)

Orchester: Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Dirigent: Max Rudolf

Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: MHK 62358

Sempre libera. Cabaletta (Violetta, Alfredo), 1. Akt

aus: La traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten

Länge: 03:50

Solistin: Rachel Willis-Sørensen (Sopran)(Violetta)

Solist: Giovanni Sala (Tenor)(Alfredo)

Orchester: Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova

Dirigent: Frédéric Chaslin

Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19439968352

3. Auftritt: Mild und leise wie er lächelt... (Isolde)

aus: Tristan und Isolde. Romantische Oper in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90

Länge: 07:17

Solistin: Kirsten Flagstad (Sopran)(Isolde)

Orchester: Philharmonia Orchestra

Dirigent: Wilhelm Furtwängler

Komponist: Richard Wagner

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 747322 8