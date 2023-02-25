Die Sopranistin Rachel Willis-Sørensen

Musik-Laufplan
Bird set free
Länge: 04:08
Interpretin: Sia
Komposition: Sia Furler, Greg Kurstin
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88985373582
Plattentitel: This is acting (Deluxe Version) KuschelRock: Best of 29 & 30
Born to run
Länge: 04:27
Interpret: Bruce Springsteen
Komponist: Bruce Springsteen
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Plattentitel: Blinded By The Light (Original Motion Picture Soun Born to run - 30th anniversary edition
(2) Adagio sostenuto (Ausschnitt)
aus: Konzert Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18 (für Klavier und Orchester)
Länge: 02:20
Solistin: Khatia Buniatishvili (Klavier)
Orchester: Tschechische Philharmonie Prag
Dirigent: Paavo Järvi
Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88985402412
aus: Konzert Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18 (für Klavier und Orchester)
Les chemins de l'amour. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, PWV 106 (Die Wege der Liebe)
Länge: 03:55
Solistin: Jessye Norman (Sopran)
Solist: Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)
Komponist: Francis Poulenc
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 422893-2
Dream a little dream of me
Länge: 03:03
Solistin: Cass Elliott "Mama Cass"
Solist: Barry Manilow
Komposition: Wilbur Clyde Schwandt, Fabian André
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 0602537756773
Plattentitel: My dream duets
What now my love
Länge: 03:14
Interpretin: Sarah Vaughan
Komponist: Gilbert Bécaud
Label: Jazzline
Best.-Nr: N77031
Plattentitel: Sarah Vaughan - Live in Berlin 1969
Barcelona
Länge: 05:42
Solist: Freddie Mercury
Solistin: Montserrat Caballé
Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Mike Moran
Label: Virgin
Plattentitel: Never boring
Respect
Länge: 02:27
Interpretin: Aretha Franklin
Komponist: Otis Redding
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 670628-2
Plattentitel: Lila - Enjoy your life (Songs die stark machen)
Timor di me? - D'amor sull'ali rosee, Szene und Arie der Leonora, 4. Akt
aus: Il Trovatore. Dramma lirico in 4 Akten
Länge: 03:05
Solistin: Eileen Farrell (Sopran)(Leonora)
Orchester: Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Max Rudolf
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: MHK 62358
aus: Il Trovatore. Dramma lirico in 4 Akten
Sempre libera. Cabaletta (Violetta, Alfredo), 1. Akt
aus: La traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
Länge: 03:50
Solistin: Rachel Willis-Sørensen (Sopran)(Violetta)
Solist: Giovanni Sala (Tenor)(Alfredo)
Orchester: Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova
Dirigent: Frédéric Chaslin
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439968352
aus: La traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
3. Auftritt: Mild und leise wie er lächelt... (Isolde)
aus: Tristan und Isolde. Romantische Oper in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90
Länge: 07:17
Solistin: Kirsten Flagstad (Sopran)(Isolde)
Orchester: Philharmonia Orchestra
Dirigent: Wilhelm Furtwängler
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747322 8
aus: Tristan und Isolde. Romantische Oper in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90
