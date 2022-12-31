Die Sozialwissenschaftlerin Ulrike Ackermann

Ulrike Ackermann hat das John Stuart Mill Institut für Freiheitsforschung gegründet. Sie beklagt, Identitätspolitik sei heute zur Ideologie geworden. (Privat)

Musik-Laufplan

La Réjouissance

aus: Music for the royal fireworks , HWV 351

Länge: 02:45

Orchester: Tafelmusik

Dirigentin: Jeanne Lamon

Komponist: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SK63073

Things have changed

Länge: 02:39

Interpret: Bob Dylan

Komponist: Bob Dylan

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88875075042

Plattentitel: 30 Stars: Movies

Nocturne für Klavier Nr. 7 cis-Moll, op. 27 Nr. 1

Länge: 04:42

Solist: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)

Komponist: Frédéric Chopin

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 567548-2

Le Rossignol et la Rose. Vocalise für Sopran und Orchester

Länge: 03:14

Solistin: Chen Reiss (Sopran)

Solist: Charles Spencer (Klavier)

Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns

Label: Onyx Classics

Best.-Nr: ONYX 4104

Variation 5 aus: Concert Lorient

Länge: 06:26

Solist: Didier Squiban (Klavier)

Komponist: Didier Squiban

Label: NAIVE

Best.-Nr: NV 3371-1

Do I move you?

Länge: 02:45

Interpretin: Nina Simone

Komponistin: Nina Simone

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 658932-2

Plattentitel: Love songs: Nina Simone

Variationen XVIII - XX Coda

aus: Variationen über ein Thema von Corelli für Klavier, op. 42

Länge: 03:13

Solist: Boris Giltburg (Klavier)

Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow

Label: NAXOS

Best.-Nr: 8.573630

Adagio - Allegro - Adagio

aus: Concerto grosso Nr. 8 g-Moll, op. 6

Länge: 03:19

Solistin: Amandine Beyer (Violine)

Solistin: Alba Roca (Violine)

Orchester: Gli Incogniti

Künstlerische Leitung. Amandine Beyer

Komponist: Arcangelo Corelli

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: ALPHA571

Stairway to heaven

Länge: 04:08

Interpret: Led Zeppelin

Komposition: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant

Label: RHINO

Plattentitel: Led Zeppelin IV - Rock and Roll + Stairway to heaven

The camel

Länge: 02:14

Interpretation: Fat Freddy's Drop

Komposition: Dallas Tamaira, Iain Gordon, Toby Laing, Tehimana Kerr, Joe Lindsay, Christopher Faiumu, Scott Towers

Label: The Drop

Best.-Nr: DRP013CD

Ermutigung

Länge: 02:42

Interpret: Wolf Biermann

Komponist: Wolf Biermann

Label: LiederProduktion

Best.-Nr: 24166

Plattentitel: Wolf Biermann Edition, Vol. 3: Aah-ja! Vier neue Lieder

Nr. 7: Walzer II

aus: Suite Nr. 2 für Jazz-Orchester

Länge: 01:59

Orchester: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine [Staatliches Sinfonieorchester der Ukraine]

Dirigent: Theodore Kuchar

Komponist: Dmitri Schostakowitsch

Label: BRILLANT Classics

Best.-Nr: 6735-1