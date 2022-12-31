Die Sozialwissenschaftlerin Ulrike Ackermann

Musik-Laufplan
La Réjouissance
aus: Music for the royal fireworks , HWV 351
Länge: 02:45
Orchester: Tafelmusik
Dirigentin: Jeanne Lamon
Komponist: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK63073
Things have changed
Länge: 02:39
Interpret: Bob Dylan
Komponist: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875075042
Plattentitel: 30 Stars: Movies
Nocturne für Klavier Nr. 7 cis-Moll, op. 27 Nr. 1
Länge: 04:42
Solist: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komponist: Frédéric Chopin
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 567548-2
Le Rossignol et la Rose. Vocalise für Sopran und Orchester
Länge: 03:14
Solistin: Chen Reiss (Sopran)
Solist: Charles Spencer (Klavier)
Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Onyx Classics
Best.-Nr: ONYX 4104
Variation 5 aus: Concert Lorient
Länge: 06:26
Solist: Didier Squiban (Klavier)
Komponist: Didier Squiban
Label: NAIVE
Best.-Nr: NV 3371-1
Do I move you?
Länge: 02:45
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komponistin: Nina Simone
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 658932-2
Plattentitel: Love songs: Nina Simone
Variationen XVIII - XX Coda
aus: Variationen über ein Thema von Corelli für Klavier, op. 42
Länge: 03:13
Solist: Boris Giltburg (Klavier)
Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.573630
Adagio - Allegro - Adagio
aus: Concerto grosso Nr. 8 g-Moll, op. 6
Länge: 03:19
Solistin: Amandine Beyer (Violine)
Solistin: Alba Roca (Violine)
Orchester: Gli Incogniti
Künstlerische Leitung. Amandine Beyer
Komponist: Arcangelo Corelli
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA571
Stairway to heaven
Länge: 04:08
Interpret: Led Zeppelin
Komposition: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: Led Zeppelin IV - Rock and Roll + Stairway to heaven
The camel
Länge: 02:14
Interpretation: Fat Freddy's Drop
Komposition: Dallas Tamaira, Iain Gordon, Toby Laing, Tehimana Kerr, Joe Lindsay, Christopher Faiumu, Scott Towers
Label: The Drop
Best.-Nr: DRP013CD
Ermutigung
Länge: 02:42
Interpret: Wolf Biermann
Komponist: Wolf Biermann
Label: LiederProduktion
Best.-Nr: 24166
Plattentitel: Wolf Biermann Edition, Vol. 3: Aah-ja! Vier neue Lieder
Nr. 7: Walzer II
aus: Suite Nr. 2 für Jazz-Orchester
Länge: 01:59
Orchester: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine [Staatliches Sinfonieorchester der Ukraine]
Dirigent: Theodore Kuchar
Komponist: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BRILLANT Classics
Best.-Nr: 6735-1
