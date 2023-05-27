Die Theaterintendantin Annemie Vanackere

Im wundersamen "Babel von Berlin"

Annemie Vanackere leitet seit dem Jahr 2012 das HAU Hebbel am Ufer, ein freies Theaterkombinat am Landwehrkanal in Berlin. Ihre Erfahrungen der letzten elf Jahre spiegeln sich in ihrer Musikauswahl für diese Sendung. Hier klingt die Hauptstadt kühl und sinnlich, entfremdet und psychedelisch.

27.05.2023