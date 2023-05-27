Musik-Laufplan
Eigentumswohnung
Länge: 03:04
Interpretin: Christiane Rösinger
Komponistin: Christiane Rösinger
Label: STAATSAKT
Nr. 1: Gute Nacht (Ausschnitt)
aus: Schuberts "Winterreise" Eine komponierte Interpretation für Tenor und kleines Orchester
Länge: 05:11
Solist: Hans Peter Blochwitz (Tenor)
Ensemble: Ensemble Modern
Dirigent: Hans Zender
Komponist: Hans Zender
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 09026 68067-2
Water Above Sky Below Now (Part 1) (Ausschnitt)
Länge: 02:11
Interpretation: Pauline Oliveros and Ione
Komposition: Pauline Oliveros; Ione
Label: MORPHINE RECORDS (Italy)
1. Satz: Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello Nr. 6 in D-Dur, BWV 1012
Länge: 04:27
Solist: Jean-Guihen Queyras (Barockvioloncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 901970.71
Woanders
Länge: 05:04
Interpretin: Masha Qrella
Komposition: Masha Qrella, Thomas Brasch
Label: STAATSAKT
Plattentitel: Woanders
Message to the messengers
Länge: 04:57
Interpret: Gil Scott-Heron (p,vocal)
Komponist: Gil Scott-Heron
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 523417-2
Deutsche Pässe
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Fehler Kuti
Komposition: Julian Warner, Tobias Siegert, Markus Acher
Label: Alien Transistor
Plattentitel: Professional People
Nostalgia. Andante (2)
aus: African Suite (für Orchester)
Länge: 01:49
Orchester: The String Archestra
Komponist: Fela Sowande
Private Aufnahme mit freundlicher Genehmingung des String Archestra
Відчиняй (Open Up)
Länge: 02:37
Interpretin: Alyona Alyona
Komposition: Slava Dyadu, Alyona Alyona
Label: Aby Sho Mzk
Best.-Nr: 094 043-A1
Plattentitel: Пушка (Bomb)
Bal
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Derya Yıldırım & Grup Simsek
Komposition: Derya Yıldırım, Greta Eacott, Antonin Le Gargasson, Axel Oliveres
Label: Les Disques Bongo Joe
Plattentitel: Dost 2
A Queer Anthology of Drums
Länge: 03:18
Interpretin: Valentina Magaletti
Komponistin: Valentina Magaletti
Label: bié Records
Best.-Nr: bié-11
Plattentitel: A Queer Anthology of Drums
Baby I can drive my car
Länge: 03:44
Interpretin: Gudrun Gut
Komponistin: Gudrun Gut
Label: MONIKA
Plattentitel: Moment
