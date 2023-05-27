Samstag, 27. Mai 2023

Die Theaterintendantin Annemie Vanackere
Im wundersamen "Babel von Berlin"

Annemie Vanackere leitet seit dem Jahr 2012 das HAU Hebbel am Ufer, ein freies Theaterkombinat am Landwehrkanal in Berlin. Ihre Erfahrungen der letzten elf Jahre spiegeln sich in ihrer Musikauswahl für diese Sendung. Hier klingt die Hauptstadt kühl und sinnlich, entfremdet und psychedelisch.

Eine Frau mit rotbraunem Lockenschopf sitzt zwischen leeren Stühlen.
Sie leitete Theaterproduktionen in Gent und in Rotterdam, wo sie an der Schouwburg auch ein von ihr mitgegründetes Theater-, Tanz- und Performancefestival kuratierte. Seit ihrem Wechsel nach Berlin verschränkt Annemie Vanackere auch dort verschiedene Darstellungsmethoden. (dpa picture alliance / Britta Pedersen)

