Dirigent, Organist und Cembalist Ton Koopman
Sweelinck war "der größte niederländische Komponist"

Ton Koopman fühlte sich schon als Kind zur Musik von Johann Sebastian Bach hingezogen. Mit seinem Amsterdam Baroque Choir und Orchestra spielte er sämtliche Bach-Kantaten ein. Auch mit 81 Jahren jettet der Barock-Spezialist zu Konzerten um die Welt.

Ein lachender Mann an einem Cembalo, der zur Seite blickt. Er hat einen kurzen, weißen Bart und eine Halbglatze. Seine Brille ist rund. Er trägt einen grauen Anzug über einem weißen Hemd und eine rot gemusterte Krawatte.
Der Cembalist und Organist Ton Koopman wurde 1944 in der niederländischen Stadt Zwolle geboren. Bis heute gilt er als führender Vertreter der historischen Aufführungspraxis. (Foppe Schut)

Musik-Laufplan

Sinfonia
aus: Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir, BWV 29
(Kantate zum Ratswechsel 1731 in Leipzig für Soli, Chor, Orgel und Orchester)
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: A - Records
Best.-Nr: CC72220
Agnus Dei. Arie für Alt, 2 Violinen und Basso continuo, Nr. 26
aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232
Länge: 05:32
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Leonhardt-Barockensemble
Leitung: Gustav Leonhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Amadeo
Best.-Nr: AVRS 6045
Hor ch'e tempo di dormire. Canzonetta spirituale sopra la nanna
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Montserrat Figueras (Sopran), Ensemble HESPERION XX
Komposition: Tarquinio Merula
SWR-Mitschnitt vom 16. Juli 1994 aus dem Fürst-von-Bismarck-Saal, Sektkellerei Kupferberg in Mainz
Der Erlkönig. Lied, D 328 (in der von Max Reger orchestrierten Fassung)
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Klaus Mertens (Bariton), Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR
Leitung: Werner Andreas Albert
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: cpo
Best.-Nr: 999 510-2
4. Satz: Finale. Presto
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Es-Dur, Hob III:38 (op. 33 Nr. 2)
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: The London Haydn Quartet
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Hyperion
Best.-Nr: CDA 67955
Hodie Christus natus est, SwWV 163 (für 5 Stimmen)
aus: Cantiones sacrae (Sammlung)
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: The Sixteen
Leitung: Harry Christophers
Komposition: Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Label: CORO
Best.-Nr: COR16167
Der König von Thule. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier
Länge: 03:58
Interpretation: Bettina Pahn (Sopran), Tini Mathot (Hammerklavier)
Komposition: Carl Friedrich Zelter
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.551311
Get out of town
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Marieke Koopman
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: A - Records
Plattentitel: Chapter one
4. Satz: Molto allegro
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 41 "Jupiter", KV 551
Länge: 05:41
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2292-45857-2
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