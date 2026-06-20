Musik-Laufplan
Sinfonia
aus: Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir, BWV 29
(Kantate zum Ratswechsel 1731 in Leipzig für Soli, Chor, Orgel und Orchester)
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: A - Records
Best.-Nr: CC72220
aus: Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir, BWV 29
(Kantate zum Ratswechsel 1731 in Leipzig für Soli, Chor, Orgel und Orchester)
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: A - Records
Best.-Nr: CC72220
Agnus Dei. Arie für Alt, 2 Violinen und Basso continuo, Nr. 26
aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232
Länge: 05:32
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Leonhardt-Barockensemble
Leitung: Gustav Leonhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Amadeo
Best.-Nr: AVRS 6045
aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232
Länge: 05:32
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Leonhardt-Barockensemble
Leitung: Gustav Leonhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Amadeo
Best.-Nr: AVRS 6045
Hor ch'e tempo di dormire. Canzonetta spirituale sopra la nanna
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Montserrat Figueras (Sopran), Ensemble HESPERION XX
Komposition: Tarquinio Merula
SWR-Mitschnitt vom 16. Juli 1994 aus dem Fürst-von-Bismarck-Saal, Sektkellerei Kupferberg in Mainz
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Montserrat Figueras (Sopran), Ensemble HESPERION XX
Komposition: Tarquinio Merula
SWR-Mitschnitt vom 16. Juli 1994 aus dem Fürst-von-Bismarck-Saal, Sektkellerei Kupferberg in Mainz
Der Erlkönig. Lied, D 328 (in der von Max Reger orchestrierten Fassung)
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Klaus Mertens (Bariton), Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR
Leitung: Werner Andreas Albert
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: cpo
Best.-Nr: 999 510-2
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Klaus Mertens (Bariton), Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR
Leitung: Werner Andreas Albert
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: cpo
Best.-Nr: 999 510-2
4. Satz: Finale. Presto
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Es-Dur, Hob III:38 (op. 33 Nr. 2)
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: The London Haydn Quartet
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Hyperion
Best.-Nr: CDA 67955
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Es-Dur, Hob III:38 (op. 33 Nr. 2)
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: The London Haydn Quartet
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Hyperion
Best.-Nr: CDA 67955
Hodie Christus natus est, SwWV 163 (für 5 Stimmen)
aus: Cantiones sacrae (Sammlung)
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: The Sixteen
Leitung: Harry Christophers
Komposition: Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Label: CORO
Best.-Nr: COR16167
aus: Cantiones sacrae (Sammlung)
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: The Sixteen
Leitung: Harry Christophers
Komposition: Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Label: CORO
Best.-Nr: COR16167
Der König von Thule. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier
Länge: 03:58
Interpretation: Bettina Pahn (Sopran), Tini Mathot (Hammerklavier)
Komposition: Carl Friedrich Zelter
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.551311
Länge: 03:58
Interpretation: Bettina Pahn (Sopran), Tini Mathot (Hammerklavier)
Komposition: Carl Friedrich Zelter
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.551311
Get out of town
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Marieke Koopman
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: A - Records
Plattentitel: Chapter one
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Marieke Koopman
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: A - Records
Plattentitel: Chapter one
4. Satz: Molto allegro
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 41 "Jupiter", KV 551
Länge: 05:41
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2292-45857-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 41 "Jupiter", KV 551
Länge: 05:41
Interpretation: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Ton Koopman
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2292-45857-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.