Dirigentin Anja Bihlmaier
"Freiheit und Erhabenheit"

Sie fühlt sich losgelöst, wenn sie dirigiert, Walzer tanzt oder mit dem Rennrad die Alpen überquert. Zum Radeln passe ein Queen-Song besonders gut, so die Dirigentin im Dlf.

Eine Frau mit kurzem, dunkelblondem Haar steht in einem Treppenhaus, ihren Kopf in die rechte Hand gestützt. Sie trägt eine orangefarbene Lederjacke und lächelt freundlich.
Geboren wurde Anja Bihlmaier 1978 in Schwäbisch Gmünd. Heute ist sie Erste Gastdirigentin des BBC Philharmonic Orchestra und dirigiert regelmäßig bi den BBC Proms. (Marco Borggreve)

Musik-Laufplan

Bicycle race
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits (Ltd.CD)
(3) Molto vivace
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 e-Moll, op. 95, B 178
Länge: 07:06
Interpretation: Tschechische Philharmonie
Leitung: František Stupka
Komposition: Antonín Dvorák
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD350134
Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 816879-2
(8) Marche du décervellage
aus: Musique pour les soupers de Roi Ubu. Ballet noir en sept parties et une entrée für Orchester und Combo
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Anja Bihlmaier
Komposition: Bernd Alois Zimmermann
hr-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 3.11.2023 aus dem hr-Sendesaal, Frankfurt am Main
Entr'acte III (Aragonaise)
aus: Carmen
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: George Solti
Komposition: Georges Bizet
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 414489-2
Rechant III
aus: Cinq rechants
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Anton-Webern-Chor Freiburg
Leitung: Hans Michael Beuerle
Komposition: Olivier Messiaen
SWR-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 22.7.2004 aus der Christuskirche, Freiburg im Breisgau
2. Satz: Jeux de vagues
aus: La Mer. 3 Sinfonische Skizzen für Orchester, L 109
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Lucerne Festival Orchestra
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 477508-2
Niemand weet hoe laat het is
Länge: 02:24
Interpretation: Youp van't Hek
Komposition: Ton Scherpenzeel
Label: CNR Records
Best.-Nr: 100.397-2
Plattentitel: Youp van't Hek
Oblivion
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM 31.7038
Kaiserwalzer, op. 437
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Willi Boskovsky
Komposition: Johann Strauss (Sohn)
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 458656-2
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