Musik-Laufplan
Bicycle race
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits (Ltd.CD)
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits (Ltd.CD)
(3) Molto vivace
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 e-Moll, op. 95, B 178
Länge: 07:06
Interpretation: Tschechische Philharmonie
Leitung: František Stupka
Komposition: Antonín Dvorák
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD350134
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 e-Moll, op. 95, B 178
Länge: 07:06
Interpretation: Tschechische Philharmonie
Leitung: František Stupka
Komposition: Antonín Dvorák
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD350134
Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 816879-2
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 816879-2
(8) Marche du décervellage
aus: Musique pour les soupers de Roi Ubu. Ballet noir en sept parties et une entrée für Orchester und Combo
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Anja Bihlmaier
Komposition: Bernd Alois Zimmermann
hr-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 3.11.2023 aus dem hr-Sendesaal, Frankfurt am Main
aus: Musique pour les soupers de Roi Ubu. Ballet noir en sept parties et une entrée für Orchester und Combo
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Anja Bihlmaier
Komposition: Bernd Alois Zimmermann
hr-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 3.11.2023 aus dem hr-Sendesaal, Frankfurt am Main
Entr'acte III (Aragonaise)
aus: Carmen
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: George Solti
Komposition: Georges Bizet
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 414489-2
aus: Carmen
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: George Solti
Komposition: Georges Bizet
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 414489-2
Rechant III
aus: Cinq rechants
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Anton-Webern-Chor Freiburg
Leitung: Hans Michael Beuerle
Komposition: Olivier Messiaen
SWR-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 22.7.2004 aus der Christuskirche, Freiburg im Breisgau
aus: Cinq rechants
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Anton-Webern-Chor Freiburg
Leitung: Hans Michael Beuerle
Komposition: Olivier Messiaen
SWR-Mitschnitt eines Konzerts vom 22.7.2004 aus der Christuskirche, Freiburg im Breisgau
2. Satz: Jeux de vagues
aus: La Mer. 3 Sinfonische Skizzen für Orchester, L 109
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Lucerne Festival Orchestra
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 477508-2
aus: La Mer. 3 Sinfonische Skizzen für Orchester, L 109
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Lucerne Festival Orchestra
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 477508-2
Niemand weet hoe laat het is
Länge: 02:24
Interpretation: Youp van't Hek
Komposition: Ton Scherpenzeel
Label: CNR Records
Best.-Nr: 100.397-2
Plattentitel: Youp van't Hek
Länge: 02:24
Interpretation: Youp van't Hek
Komposition: Ton Scherpenzeel
Label: CNR Records
Best.-Nr: 100.397-2
Plattentitel: Youp van't Hek
Oblivion
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM 31.7038
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM 31.7038
Kaiserwalzer, op. 437
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Willi Boskovsky
Komposition: Johann Strauss (Sohn)
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 458656-2
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Willi Boskovsky
Komposition: Johann Strauss (Sohn)
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 458656-2
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