Musik-Laufplan
While my guitar gently weeps
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824662
Plattentitel: The Beatles
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824662
Plattentitel: The Beatles
Bodo Ballermann
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 6.22524
Plattentitel: Panik Udo
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 6.22524
Plattentitel: Panik Udo
New feeling
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Talking Heads
Komposition: David Byrne
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: SIR 66112
Plattentitel: The name of this band is Talking Heads
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Talking Heads
Komposition: David Byrne
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: SIR 66112
Plattentitel: The name of this band is Talking Heads
Mississippi Goddam
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: George Gershwin, Earl S. Burroughs, Kurt Weill, Nina Simone, Jackie Alper, Ron VanderGroef, Willard Robison, Alex Comfort, Jalacy J. Hawkins, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Leon Carr, Eve Merriam, I. Jurist, Andy Stroud, Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley, R. Stevenson, Rudolf "Rudy" Stevenson
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: Live in Concert
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: George Gershwin, Earl S. Burroughs, Kurt Weill, Nina Simone, Jackie Alper, Ron VanderGroef, Willard Robison, Alex Comfort, Jalacy J. Hawkins, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Leon Carr, Eve Merriam, I. Jurist, Andy Stroud, Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley, R. Stevenson, Rudolf "Rudy" Stevenson
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: Live in Concert
Tarantella
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: The Lounge Lizards
Komposition: John Lurie
Label: veraBra records
Best.-Nr: 25 LP
Plattentitel: Voice of Chunk
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: The Lounge Lizards
Komposition: John Lurie
Label: veraBra records
Best.-Nr: 25 LP
Plattentitel: Voice of Chunk
(5) Menuett II
aus: Französische Suite für Klavier Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 812
Länge: 02:28
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SM 2 K 52609
aus: Französische Suite für Klavier Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 812
Länge: 02:28
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SM 2 K 52609
Street 66
Länge: 03:44
Interpretation: Linton Kwesi Johnson
Komposition: Gregory Isaacs, Sylvester Weise, Trevor Sutherland, Linton Kwesi Johnson, D. Harriot, T. Dixon, K. Rowe, Selwyn D. Brown, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Michael Vernon Cooper, Stephen Coore, William Clarke, Richard Daley, Irvin "Carrot" Jarrett, William Stewart, Leroy Sibbles, Frederick Hibbert, Rainford Hugh Perry, Augustus Pablo, Lester Bullock, Michael Rose, Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare, Lee "Scratch" Perry, Max Romeo, Winston Rodney
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 260853
Plattentitel: Bass Culture 1980
Länge: 03:44
Interpretation: Linton Kwesi Johnson
Komposition: Gregory Isaacs, Sylvester Weise, Trevor Sutherland, Linton Kwesi Johnson, D. Harriot, T. Dixon, K. Rowe, Selwyn D. Brown, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Michael Vernon Cooper, Stephen Coore, William Clarke, Richard Daley, Irvin "Carrot" Jarrett, William Stewart, Leroy Sibbles, Frederick Hibbert, Rainford Hugh Perry, Augustus Pablo, Lester Bullock, Michael Rose, Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare, Lee "Scratch" Perry, Max Romeo, Winston Rodney
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 260853
Plattentitel: Bass Culture 1980
Melksuite
Länge: 06:04
Interpretation: Stimmhorn
Komposition: Christian Zehnder, Balthasar Streiff
Label: HEIDECK
Best.-Nr: HD99/06
Plattentitel: Melken
Länge: 06:04
Interpretation: Stimmhorn
Komposition: Christian Zehnder, Balthasar Streiff
Label: HEIDECK
Best.-Nr: HD99/06
Plattentitel: Melken
Southern man
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 782408-2
Plattentitel: 4 way street
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 782408-2
Plattentitel: 4 way street
Need a man blues
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Bronski Beat
Komposition: Jimmy Somerville, Larry Steinbachek, Steve Bronski, George Gershwin, Siehe Einzeltitel
Label: f f r r
Best.-Nr: 828824-2
Plattentitel: The age of consent
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Bronski Beat
Komposition: Jimmy Somerville, Larry Steinbachek, Steve Bronski, George Gershwin, Siehe Einzeltitel
Label: f f r r
Best.-Nr: 828824-2
Plattentitel: The age of consent
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