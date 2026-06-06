Christian Streich, ehemaliger Trainer des SC Freiburg, bei der Aufnahme der Dlf-Sendung "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" im Freiburger SWR-Studio. (Raliza Nikolov)

Musik-Laufplan

While my guitar gently weeps

Länge: 04:33

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 3824662

Plattentitel: The Beatles

Bodo Ballermann

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg

Komposition: Udo Lindenberg

Label: TELDEC

Best.-Nr: 6.22524

Plattentitel: Panik Udo

New feeling

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: Talking Heads

Komposition: David Byrne

Label: Sire

Best.-Nr: SIR 66112

Plattentitel: The name of this band is Talking Heads

Mississippi Goddam

Länge: 04:55

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: George Gershwin, Earl S. Burroughs, Kurt Weill, Nina Simone, Jackie Alper, Ron VanderGroef, Willard Robison, Alex Comfort, Jalacy J. Hawkins, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Leon Carr, Eve Merriam, I. Jurist, Andy Stroud, Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley, R. Stevenson, Rudolf "Rudy" Stevenson

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 846543-2

Plattentitel: Live in Concert

Tarantella

Länge: 04:06

Interpretation: The Lounge Lizards

Komposition: John Lurie

Label: veraBra records

Best.-Nr: 25 LP

Plattentitel: Voice of Chunk

(5) Menuett II

aus: Französische Suite für Klavier Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 812

Länge: 02:28

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SM 2 K 52609

Street 66

Länge: 03:44

Interpretation: Linton Kwesi Johnson

Komposition: Gregory Isaacs, Sylvester Weise, Trevor Sutherland, Linton Kwesi Johnson, D. Harriot, T. Dixon, K. Rowe, Selwyn D. Brown, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Michael Vernon Cooper, Stephen Coore, William Clarke, Richard Daley, Irvin "Carrot" Jarrett, William Stewart, Leroy Sibbles, Frederick Hibbert, Rainford Hugh Perry, Augustus Pablo, Lester Bullock, Michael Rose, Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare, Lee "Scratch" Perry, Max Romeo, Winston Rodney

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 260853

Plattentitel: Bass Culture 1980

Melksuite

Länge: 06:04

Interpretation: Stimmhorn

Komposition: Christian Zehnder, Balthasar Streiff

Label: HEIDECK

Best.-Nr: HD99/06

Plattentitel: Melken

Southern man

Länge: 03:02

Interpretation: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Komposition: Neil Young

Label: Atlantic

Best.-Nr: 782408-2

Plattentitel: 4 way street

Need a man blues

Länge: 04:19

Interpretation: Bronski Beat

Komposition: Jimmy Somerville, Larry Steinbachek, Steve Bronski, George Gershwin, Siehe Einzeltitel

Label: f f r r

Best.-Nr: 828824-2

Plattentitel: The age of consent