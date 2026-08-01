Als „Albatros“ ist er in die Geschichte des Schwimmsports eingegangen: Michael Groß, geboren 1964 in Frankfurt am Main. (Björn Knetter)

Musik-Laufplan

Die with a smile

Länge: 04:11

Interpretation: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: Die with a smile

One

Länge: 04:20

Interpretation: Blige, Mary J.; U2

Komposition: U2

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: 171788-1

Plattentitel: Reflections - A retrospective

Rolling in the deep

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Adele

Komposition: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Paul Epworth

Label: XL RECORDINGS

Best.-Nr: 9705047300182

Back To Black

Länge: 02:44

Interpretation: Amy Winehouse

Komposition: Amy Winehouse

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 0602517556317

The show must go on

Länge: 04:31

Interpretation: Queen

Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: QUEENDJ 28

Plattentitel: Under pressure / The show must go on

Wonderwall

Länge: 04:18

Interpretation: Oasis

Komposition: Noel Gallagher

Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK

Best.-Nr: 700754-2

Plattentitel: Best of Oasis

Wish you were here

Länge: 05:08

Interpretation: Pink Floyd

Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard "Rick" Wright, Roger Waters

Label: Emi

Never tear us apart

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Inxs

Komposition: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 063355-2

Plattentitel: Best of INXS

Don't give up

Länge: 04:14

Interpretation: Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel

Komposition: Peter Gabriel

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 207587

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