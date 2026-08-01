Musik-Laufplan
Die with a smile
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Die with a smile
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Die with a smile
One
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Blige, Mary J.; U2
Komposition: U2
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: 171788-1
Plattentitel: Reflections - A retrospective
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Blige, Mary J.; U2
Komposition: U2
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: 171788-1
Plattentitel: Reflections - A retrospective
Rolling in the deep
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Paul Epworth
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: 9705047300182
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Paul Epworth
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: 9705047300182
Back To Black
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602517556317
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602517556317
The show must go on
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: QUEENDJ 28
Plattentitel: Under pressure / The show must go on
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: QUEENDJ 28
Plattentitel: Under pressure / The show must go on
Wonderwall
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Oasis
Komposition: Noel Gallagher
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 700754-2
Plattentitel: Best of Oasis
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Oasis
Komposition: Noel Gallagher
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 700754-2
Plattentitel: Best of Oasis
Wish you were here
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Pink Floyd
Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard "Rick" Wright, Roger Waters
Label: Emi
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Pink Floyd
Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard "Rick" Wright, Roger Waters
Label: Emi
Never tear us apart
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Inxs
Komposition: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 063355-2
Plattentitel: Best of INXS
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Inxs
Komposition: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 063355-2
Plattentitel: Best of INXS
Don't give up
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 207587
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 207587
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