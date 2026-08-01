Ex-Schwimmer Michael Groß
Popsongs über Liebe, Mut, Zusammenhalt

Er hat nie allein auf den Sport gesetzt. Heute lehrt der promovierte Philologe Studierende und coacht auch Führungskräfte zu Motivation. Vom Musikgeschmack her aber sei er "Kind meiner Zeit", sagt Michael Groß im Dlf.

Ein Mann mit dunkelblondem Haar steht im grauem Anzug vor einer Häuserfront aus Glas. Er lächelt in die Kamera.
Als „Albatros“ ist er in die Geschichte des Schwimmsports eingegangen: Michael Groß, geboren 1964 in Frankfurt am Main. (Björn Knetter)

Musik-Laufplan

Die with a smile
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Die with a smile
One
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Blige, Mary J.; U2
Komposition: U2
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: 171788-1
Plattentitel: Reflections - A retrospective
Rolling in the deep
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Paul Epworth
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: 9705047300182
Back To Black
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602517556317
The show must go on
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: QUEENDJ 28
Plattentitel: Under pressure / The show must go on
Wonderwall
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Oasis
Komposition: Noel Gallagher
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 700754-2
Plattentitel: Best of Oasis
Wish you were here
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Pink Floyd
Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard "Rick" Wright, Roger Waters
Label: Emi
Never tear us apart
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Inxs
Komposition: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 063355-2
Plattentitel: Best of INXS
Don't give up
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 207587
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