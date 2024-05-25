Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe.
Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch politisch Engagierte lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Musik-Laufplan
Mississippi Goddam
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: I1527582
Plattentitel: Gold The best of Nina Simone
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: I1527582
Plattentitel: Gold The best of Nina Simone
Four women
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Versatile Records
Best.-Nr: NED 1124
Plattentitel: Nina Simone – Berkeley Concert
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Versatile Records
Best.-Nr: NED 1124
Plattentitel: Nina Simone – Berkeley Concert
2. Satz: Allegro con grazia
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 h-Moll, op. 74
Länge: 06:58
Interpretation: Concertgebouw-Orchester
Dirigent: Semyon Bychkov
Komponist: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 434150-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 h-Moll, op. 74
Länge: 06:58
Interpretation: Concertgebouw-Orchester
Dirigent: Semyon Bychkov
Komponist: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 434150-2
Invention Nr. 1 C-Dur, BWV 772
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 89344; 0893442000
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 89344; 0893442000
Invention Nr. 2 c-Moll, BWV 773
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64260
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64260
Invention Nr. 4 d-Moll, BWV 775
Länge: 00:45
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64260
Länge: 00:45
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64260
Thulasizwe - I shall be released
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Traditional, Bob Dylan
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 849 313-2
Plattentitel: Eyes on tomorrow
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Traditional, Bob Dylan
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 849 313-2
Plattentitel: Eyes on tomorrow
The times they are a-changin' (live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan)
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: The complete budokan 1978
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: The complete budokan 1978
Michelle
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 6994512
Plattentitel: The Beatles mono box
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 6994512
Plattentitel: The Beatles mono box
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 816721-2
Plattentitel: La valse a mille temps
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 816721-2
Plattentitel: La valse a mille temps
My way
Länge: 04:36
Interpretation: Frank Sinatra
Komposition: Jacques Revaux, Claude François
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Ultimate Sinatra Ultimate Sinatra: The centennial collection (Limited edition)
Länge: 04:36
Interpretation: Frank Sinatra
Komposition: Jacques Revaux, Claude François
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Ultimate Sinatra Ultimate Sinatra: The centennial collection (Limited edition)
Herzstück von Jürgen Speidel (Hamburg)
Hello Josephine
Länge: 03:47
Interpret: Joey Dee & The Starliters
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17547
Plattentitel: on the Dancefloor with Joey Dee & The Starliters
Hello Josephine
Länge: 03:47
Interpret: Joey Dee & The Starliters
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17547
Plattentitel: on the Dancefloor with Joey Dee & The Starliters
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.