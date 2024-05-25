Die schonungslosen Texte gegen Rassismus und Diskriminierung von Frauen machten die 1993 in North Carolina Geborene zu einer der wichtigsten Figuren der afroamerikanischen Bürgerrechtsbewegung. 2003 starb Nina Simone in Südfrankreich. (IMAGO / Bridgeman Images / IMAGO)

Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe.

Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch politisch Engagierte lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.

