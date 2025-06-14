Die Schriftstellerin Iris Wolff
"Im Unterwegssein zuhause"

Iris Wolff stammt aus dem rumänischen Siebenbürgen. Mit ihren Protagonisten teilt sie das Gefühl, nie anzukommen. Und das Glück, im Augenblick ein Zuhause zu finden. Musik verbinde sie eng mit ihren Freunden, erzählt sie im Dlf.

Eine schwarz gekleidete Frau sitzt in der Hocke in einer Umgebung, die wie ein Gewächshaus wirkt. Die Frau blickt aufmerksam in die Kamera, sie stützt ihr Gesicht in die linke Hand und hat rötliche, längere Haare.
Will man sich von dem bestimmen lassen, was hinter einem liegt? Dieser Frage geht Iris Wolff in ihrem Roman "Lichtungen" nach. (Annette Hauschild / Ostkreuz)
Musik-Laufplan
Don't panic
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Coldplay
Komposition: Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 5099972504420
Porch
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: Pearl Jam
Komposition: Edward Jerome Vedder
Label: Epic
Albumtitel: Ten
Here comes the Sun
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: UNIVERSAL
Albumtitel: Abbey Road
Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Stevie Wonder
Komposition: Stevie Wonder, Lee Garrett, Lula Mae Hardaway
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 530757-2
Weder noch
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Georg Kreisler
Komposition: Georg Kreisler
Label: Kip RECORDS
Best.-Nr: KIP6011
Albumtitel: Lieder eines jüdischen Gesellen
Somersault
Länge: 06:53
Interpretation: Zero 7 & Sia Furler
Komposition: Sam Hardaker, Henry Binns, Sia Furler
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 110147-2
Albumtitel: When it falls
You've got the love
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Florence & The Machine
Komposition: Anthony B. Stephens
Label: Brunswick
Albumtitel: Lungs
Tiganeasca
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Fanfare Ciocarlia
Komposition: Adrian Sical
Label: Piranha Musik
Best.-Nr: 01930
Albumtitel: Baro biao - World wide wedding
Una mattina
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Ludovico Einaudi
Komposition: Ludovico Einaudi
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475629-2
Albumtitel: Una mattina
Knockin' on heavens' door
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: SONY TV 28 CD
Mesa Redonda
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Hermanos Gutiérrez
Komposition: Daniel Alejandro Hotz, Stephan Ricardo Hotz
Label: Hermanos Gutiérrez – Eigenverlag
Albumtitel: Hijos del Sol
Arrival of the birds
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: The Cinematic Orchestra
Komposition: The Cinematic Orchestra
Label: Walt Disney Records
Best.-Nr: 665692-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.