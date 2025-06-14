Will man sich von dem bestimmen lassen, was hinter einem liegt? Dieser Frage geht Iris Wolff in ihrem Roman "Lichtungen" nach. (Annette Hauschild / Ostkreuz)

Musik-Laufplan

Don't panic

Länge: 02:17

Interpretation: Coldplay

Komposition: Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 5099972504420

Porch

Länge: 03:30

Interpretation: Pearl Jam

Komposition: Edward Jerome Vedder

Label: Epic

Albumtitel: Ten

Here comes the Sun

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: UNIVERSAL

Albumtitel: Abbey Road

Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours

Länge: 02:37

Interpretation: Stevie Wonder

Komposition: Stevie Wonder, Lee Garrett, Lula Mae Hardaway

Label: Motown

Best.-Nr: 530757-2

Weder noch

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Georg Kreisler

Komposition: Georg Kreisler

Label: Kip RECORDS

Best.-Nr: KIP6011

Albumtitel: Lieder eines jüdischen Gesellen

Somersault

Länge: 06:53

Interpretation: Zero 7 & Sia Furler

Komposition: Sam Hardaker, Henry Binns, Sia Furler

Label: W S M

Best.-Nr: 110147-2

Albumtitel: When it falls

You've got the love

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Florence & The Machine

Komposition: Anthony B. Stephens

Label: Brunswick

Albumtitel: Lungs

Tiganeasca

Länge: 01:59

Interpretation: Fanfare Ciocarlia

Komposition: Adrian Sical

Label: Piranha Musik

Best.-Nr: 01930

Albumtitel: Baro biao - World wide wedding

Una mattina

Länge: 03:19

Interpretation: Ludovico Einaudi

Komposition: Ludovico Einaudi

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 475629-2

Albumtitel: Una mattina

Knockin' on heavens' door

Länge: 02:25

Interpretation: Bob Dylan

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: SONY TV 28 CD

Mesa Redonda

Länge: 02:48

Interpretation: Hermanos Gutiérrez

Komposition: Daniel Alejandro Hotz, Stephan Ricardo Hotz

Label: Hermanos Gutiérrez – Eigenverlag

Albumtitel: Hijos del Sol

Arrival of the birds

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: The Cinematic Orchestra

Komposition: The Cinematic Orchestra

Label: Walt Disney Records

Best.-Nr: 665692-2