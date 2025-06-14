Musik-Laufplan
Don't panic
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Coldplay
Komposition: Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 5099972504420
Porch
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: Pearl Jam
Komposition: Edward Jerome Vedder
Label: Epic
Albumtitel: Ten
Here comes the Sun
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: UNIVERSAL
Albumtitel: Abbey Road
Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Stevie Wonder
Komposition: Stevie Wonder, Lee Garrett, Lula Mae Hardaway
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 530757-2
Weder noch
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Georg Kreisler
Komposition: Georg Kreisler
Label: Kip RECORDS
Best.-Nr: KIP6011
Albumtitel: Lieder eines jüdischen Gesellen
Somersault
Länge: 06:53
Interpretation: Zero 7 & Sia Furler
Komposition: Sam Hardaker, Henry Binns, Sia Furler
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 110147-2
Albumtitel: When it falls
You've got the love
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Florence & The Machine
Komposition: Anthony B. Stephens
Label: Brunswick
Albumtitel: Lungs
Tiganeasca
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Fanfare Ciocarlia
Komposition: Adrian Sical
Label: Piranha Musik
Best.-Nr: 01930
Albumtitel: Baro biao - World wide wedding
Una mattina
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Ludovico Einaudi
Komposition: Ludovico Einaudi
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475629-2
Albumtitel: Una mattina
Knockin' on heavens' door
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: SONY TV 28 CD
Mesa Redonda
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Hermanos Gutiérrez
Komposition: Daniel Alejandro Hotz, Stephan Ricardo Hotz
Label: Hermanos Gutiérrez – Eigenverlag
Albumtitel: Hijos del Sol
Arrival of the birds
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: The Cinematic Orchestra
Komposition: The Cinematic Orchestra
Label: Walt Disney Records
Best.-Nr: 665692-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.