Das irrwitzige Trio Interzone feiert 10-Jähriges mit einem prachtvollen Album, eine neue Biografie beleuchtet Polens Jazz-Pionier Krzysztof Komeda, und Sängerin Lucia Cadotsch verrät, welche Musik ihr gute Laune macht. Dazu: Mingus, Mingus, Mingus.
Eternal Fiction - Die neue CD von Mario Rom's Interzone (06:53)
Von Thomas Loewner
Was hörst Du? Hendrika Entzian fragt Lucia Cadotsch (05:26)
Lucia Cadotschs Musikliste:
Kit Downes/Tom Challenger: "Vyamanikal"
Lucy Railton: "Lament"
Ludwig Wandinger "The Gloss Effect"
Salomea: "Bathing In Flowers"
Tyler The Creator: "Igor"
Nina Simone (besonders die Live-Aufnahmen)
Kit Downes/Lucy Railton: "Tricko"
The Internet: "Ego Death"
Ahmad Jamal Trio: "Poinciana - Live at the Pershing 1958"
Billie Holiday With The Bob Haggart Orchestra 1947
NoName: "Telephone"
Y-Otis: "Y-Otis 2"
Sidsel Endresen/Django Bates: "So I write"
Kurt Rosenwinkel: "Heartcore"
Erykah Badu: "New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)"
Little Dragon: "Machine Dreams / Ritual Union"
M.I.A.: "Kala"
Death Grips: "Government Plates"
Peaches: "Fuck The Pain Away"
Björk: "Homogenic"
Zack Villere: "Little world"
Mos Def: "Black on Both Sides"
Lauryn Hill: "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill"
Laura Mvula: "Sing To The Moon"
Michachu & The Shapes: "Never"
Amy Winehouse: "Back to Black"
Kendrick Lamar: "To Pimp A Butterfly"
Tirzah: "Devotion"
Kate Tempest: "Let Them Eat Chaos"
Magdalena Grzebalkowska: "Komeda - A Private Life In Jazz" (06:59)
Buchvorstellung von Karl Lippegaus
Neue CDs von Billy Childs, Kristiana Roemer und Charles Mingus