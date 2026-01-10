Jazzpianist Martin Tingvall

2003 gründete Martin Tingvall sein Trio mit dem Bassisten Omar Rodriguez Calvo und dem Schlagzeuger Jürgen Spiegel. (Steven Haberland)

Musik-Laufplan

Controversy

Länge: 03:13

Interpretation: Prince

Komposition: Prince

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 7599236012

Plattentitel: Controversy

Thriller

Länge: 02:25

Interpretation: Michael Jackson

Komposition: Rodney Lynn Temperton

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 19658734562

Plattentitel: Thriller 40

Just the way you are

Länge: 03:27

Interpretation: Billy Joel

Komposition: Billy Joel

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 88765430392

Plattentitel: She's got a way - Love songs

Back in black

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: AC/DC

Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Back in black

Passion dance

Länge: 01:50

Interpretation: McCoy Tyner

Komposition: McCoy Tyner

Label: Milestone

Best.-Nr: OJCCD1107-2

Visa från Utanmyra

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Jan Johansson

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Playground Music

Best.-Nr: HECD-030E

Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs

Mercy Street

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: Peter Gabriel

Komposition: Peter Gabriel

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: I2372759

Plattentitel: So (25th anniversary)

Woddy Woddy Wodka

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg

Komposition: Martin Tingvall

Label: STARWATCH music

Best.-Nr: 505144277045

Plattentitel: Stark wie zwei (Platin Edition)

Pax

Länge: 03:59

Interpretation: Tingvall Trio

Komposition: Martin Tingvall

Label: SKIP RECORDS

Plattentitel: Pax