Jazzpianist Martin Tingvall
Harmonie + Energie = Magie

Als Kind hatte er weder ein Klavier noch mochte er Jazzmusik. Funk, Rock, Ska und Klassik haben seinen Geschmack geprägt. Mit "PAX", seinem neuesten Album mit dem Tingvall Trio, möchte er "ein Zeichen setzen für Toleranz", wie der Jazzpianist im Dlf erzählt.

Ein buntes Portrait vor Papierbahnen in rot, gelb und blau. Der Musiker Martin Tingvall streicht sich die blonden Haare zurück, er trägt einen schwarzen Pullover mit wildem, gelbem Muster. Er ist halb im Schatten.
2003 gründete Martin Tingvall sein Trio mit dem Bassisten Omar Rodriguez Calvo und dem Schlagzeuger Jürgen Spiegel. (Steven Haberland)

Musik-Laufplan

Controversy
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 7599236012
Plattentitel: Controversy
Thriller
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Rodney Lynn Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 19658734562
Plattentitel: Thriller 40
Just the way you are
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Billy Joel
Komposition: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88765430392
Plattentitel: She's got a way - Love songs
Back in black
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Back in black
Passion dance
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: McCoy Tyner
Komposition: McCoy Tyner
Label: Milestone
Best.-Nr: OJCCD1107-2
Visa från Utanmyra
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
Mercy Street
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: I2372759
Plattentitel: So (25th anniversary)
Woddy Woddy Wodka
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: STARWATCH music
Best.-Nr: 505144277045
Plattentitel: Stark wie zwei (Platin Edition)
Pax
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Tingvall Trio
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: SKIP RECORDS
Plattentitel: Pax
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.