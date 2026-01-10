Jazzpianist Martin Tingvall

Musik-Laufplan
Controversy
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 7599236012
Plattentitel: Controversy
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 7599236012
Plattentitel: Controversy
Thriller
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Rodney Lynn Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 19658734562
Plattentitel: Thriller 40
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Rodney Lynn Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 19658734562
Plattentitel: Thriller 40
Just the way you are
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Billy Joel
Komposition: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88765430392
Plattentitel: She's got a way - Love songs
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Billy Joel
Komposition: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88765430392
Plattentitel: She's got a way - Love songs
Back in black
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Back in black
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Back in black
Passion dance
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: McCoy Tyner
Komposition: McCoy Tyner
Label: Milestone
Best.-Nr: OJCCD1107-2
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: McCoy Tyner
Komposition: McCoy Tyner
Label: Milestone
Best.-Nr: OJCCD1107-2
Visa från Utanmyra
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
Mercy Street
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: I2372759
Plattentitel: So (25th anniversary)
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: I2372759
Plattentitel: So (25th anniversary)
Woddy Woddy Wodka
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: STARWATCH music
Best.-Nr: 505144277045
Plattentitel: Stark wie zwei (Platin Edition)
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: STARWATCH music
Best.-Nr: 505144277045
Plattentitel: Stark wie zwei (Platin Edition)
Pax
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Tingvall Trio
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: SKIP RECORDS
Plattentitel: Pax
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Tingvall Trio
Komposition: Martin Tingvall
Label: SKIP RECORDS
Plattentitel: Pax
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.