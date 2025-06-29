Durchsichtig, strukturell klar, musikantisch und spannungsvoll haben die Musiker diese Werke auf ihrer neuen CD interpretiert.
Antonín Dvořák
Streichquartett Nr. 12, f-Moll, opus 96, „Das Amerikanische“
Streichquintett nr. 3, Es-Dur, opus 97
Humoresken, opus 101 (arrangiert von Matthias Eichhorn)
Mandelring Quartett,
Roland Glassl, Viola
Label: Audite