Mandelring Quartett: Kammermusik von Dvořák
Amerikanische Klänge

Das Mandelring Quartett hat Antonín Dvořáks 12. Streichquartett und sein 3. Streichquintett mit dem Bratschisten Roland Glassl eingespielt. Beide Werke hatte Dvořák während seines USA-Aufenthaltes komponiert. Eine lohnende Einspielung.

Am Mikrofon: Elisabeth Richter |
Das Mandelring Quartett
Das Mandelring Quartett
Durchsichtig, strukturell klar, musikantisch und spannungsvoll haben die Musiker diese Werke auf ihrer neuen CD  interpretiert.
Antonín Dvořák
Streichquartett Nr. 12, f-Moll, opus 96, „Das Amerikanische“
Streichquintett nr. 3, Es-Dur, opus 97
Humoresken, opus 101 (arrangiert  von Matthias Eichhorn)

Mandelring Quartett,
Roland Glassl, Viola
Label: Audite

