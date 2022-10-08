Mitglieder des Ensembles Musikfabrik

1990 gegründet, ist das Ensemble Musikfabrik zu einem führenden Klangkörper der Neuen Musik geworden. (Frederike Wetzels)

Musik-Laufplan

Watermelon Man

Interpretation: The Herbie Hancock Group

Komponist: Herbie Hancock

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88875150802

Plattentitel: Jazz - 10 classic original albums Head hunters

(7) Vergine bella

aus: Missa "Se la face ay pale" (Chor a cappella) [mit Ergänzungen]

Chor: Hilliard Ensemble

Komponist: Guillaume Dufay

Label: Coro

Best.-Nr: COR 16055

Apparition de l'Eglise éternelle für Orgel (Erscheinung der ewigen Kirche) (Ausschnitt)

Solist: Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll-Orgel, Notre-Dame Paris)

Komponist: Olivier Messiaen

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 471480-2; 471481-2

Never will I marry

Interpretin: Nancy Wilson

Interpret: Cannonball Adderley

Komponist: Frank Loesser

Label: Enlightenment

Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1960-1962

Jedes kleine Mädel hat eine Lieblingsmelodie

aus: Himmelblaue Träume. Operette (RSWV 484)

Solistin: Monika Dahlberg (Sopran)

Solist: Harry Friedauer (Tenor)

Orchester: Berliner Symphoniker

Dirigent: Robert Stolz

Komponist: Robert Stolz

Label: Eurodisc

Best.-Nr: 258365

Prozession für großes Ensemble (Ausschnitt)

Orchester: Ensemble Musikfabrik

Dirigent: Enno Poppe

Komponist: Enno Poppe

(11) Time of Fun Together

aus: Delusion of the Fury. A Ritual of Dream and Delusion

Solist: Alban Wesley

Solist: Axel Porath

Solist: Carl Rosman

Solist: Marco Blaauw

Solistin: Christine Chapman

Solist: Melvyn Poore

Solistin: Rie Watanabe

Ensemble: MusikFabrik

Komponist: Harry Partch

Label: Wergo

In C (Ausschnitt)

Ensemble: Members of the Center of the Creative and Performing Arts in the State University of New York at Buffalo

Dirigent: Terry Riley

Komponist: Terry Riley

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88699745368-2