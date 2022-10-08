Samstag, 08. Oktober 2022

Mitglieder des Ensembles Musikfabrik
Werke für die Ewigkeit

Das Ensemble Musikfabrik fühlt sich der künstlerischen Innovation verpflichtet. Drei der 15 Mitglieder präsentieren ihre Musikvorlieben: die Hornistin Christine Chapmann, der Cellist Dirk Wietheger und der Pianist Ulrich Löffler, der einige Wochen nach der Aufzeichnung verstorben ist..

Blick aus der Vogelperspektive auf 15 Musikerinnen und Musiker, die mit ihren Instrumenten auf blauem Boden liegend posieren.
1990 gegründet, ist das Ensemble Musikfabrik zu einem führenden Klangkörper der Neuen Musik geworden. (Frederike Wetzels)

Musik-Laufplan

Watermelon Man
Interpretation: The Herbie Hancock Group
Komponist: Herbie Hancock
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875150802
Plattentitel: Jazz - 10 classic original albums Head hunters
(7) Vergine bella
aus: Missa "Se la face ay pale"  (Chor a cappella) [mit Ergänzungen]
Chor: Hilliard Ensemble
Komponist: Guillaume Dufay
Label: Coro
Best.-Nr: COR 16055
Apparition de l'Eglise éternelle für Orgel (Erscheinung der ewigen Kirche) (Ausschnitt)
Solist: Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll-Orgel, Notre-Dame Paris)
Komponist: Olivier Messiaen
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 471480-2; 471481-2
Never will I marry
Interpretin: Nancy Wilson
Interpret: Cannonball Adderley
Komponist: Frank Loesser
Label: Enlightenment
Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1960-1962
Jedes kleine Mädel hat eine Lieblingsmelodie
aus: Himmelblaue Träume. Operette (RSWV 484)
Solistin: Monika Dahlberg (Sopran)
Solist: Harry Friedauer (Tenor)
Orchester: Berliner Symphoniker
Dirigent: Robert Stolz
Komponist: Robert Stolz
Label: Eurodisc
Best.-Nr: 258365
Prozession für großes Ensemble (Ausschnitt)
Orchester: Ensemble Musikfabrik
Dirigent: Enno Poppe
Komponist: Enno Poppe
(11) Time of Fun Together
aus: Delusion of the Fury. A Ritual of Dream and Delusion
Solist: Alban Wesley
Solist: Axel Porath
Solist: Carl Rosman
Solist: Marco Blaauw
Solistin: Christine Chapman
Solist: Melvyn Poore
Solistin: Rie Watanabe
Ensemble: MusikFabrik
Komponist: Harry Partch
Label: Wergo
In C (Ausschnitt)
Ensemble: Members of the Center of the Creative and Performing Arts in the State University of New York at Buffalo
Dirigent: Terry Riley
Komponist: Terry Riley
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88699745368-2