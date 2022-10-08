Mitglieder des Ensembles Musikfabrik

Musik-Laufplan
Watermelon Man
Interpretation: The Herbie Hancock Group
Komponist: Herbie Hancock
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875150802
Plattentitel: Jazz - 10 classic original albums Head hunters
(7) Vergine bella
aus: Missa "Se la face ay pale" (Chor a cappella) [mit Ergänzungen]
Chor: Hilliard Ensemble
Komponist: Guillaume Dufay
Label: Coro
Best.-Nr: COR 16055
Apparition de l'Eglise éternelle für Orgel (Erscheinung der ewigen Kirche) (Ausschnitt)
Solist: Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll-Orgel, Notre-Dame Paris)
Komponist: Olivier Messiaen
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 471480-2; 471481-2
Never will I marry
Interpretin: Nancy Wilson
Interpret: Cannonball Adderley
Komponist: Frank Loesser
Label: Enlightenment
Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1960-1962
Jedes kleine Mädel hat eine Lieblingsmelodie
aus: Himmelblaue Träume. Operette (RSWV 484)
Solistin: Monika Dahlberg (Sopran)
Solist: Harry Friedauer (Tenor)
Orchester: Berliner Symphoniker
Dirigent: Robert Stolz
Komponist: Robert Stolz
Label: Eurodisc
Best.-Nr: 258365
Prozession für großes Ensemble (Ausschnitt)
Orchester: Ensemble Musikfabrik
Dirigent: Enno Poppe
Komponist: Enno Poppe
(11) Time of Fun Together
aus: Delusion of the Fury. A Ritual of Dream and Delusion
Solist: Alban Wesley
Solist: Axel Porath
Solist: Carl Rosman
Solist: Marco Blaauw
Solistin: Christine Chapman
Solist: Melvyn Poore
Solistin: Rie Watanabe
Ensemble: MusikFabrik
Komponist: Harry Partch
Label: Wergo
In C (Ausschnitt)
Ensemble: Members of the Center of the Creative and Performing Arts in the State University of New York at Buffalo
Dirigent: Terry Riley
Komponist: Terry Riley
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88699745368-2
