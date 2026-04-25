Musik-Laufplan
(1) Introduction. Lento (attacca)
aus: Le sacre du printemps. Tableaux de la Russie Païenne en deux parties
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Igor Strawinsky
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469205-2
aus: Le sacre du printemps. Tableaux de la Russie Païenne en deux parties
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Igor Strawinsky
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469205-2
So much 2 say (So much to say)
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Take 6
Komposition: Mervyn E. Warren, Cedric Dent
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 247375-2
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Take 6
Komposition: Mervyn E. Warren, Cedric Dent
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 247375-2
4. Satz: Allegro ma non troppo
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 B-Dur, op. 60
Länge: 06:27
Interpretation: Kammerakademie Potsdam
Leitung: Antonello Manacorda
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 11750363
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 B-Dur, op. 60
Länge: 06:27
Interpretation: Kammerakademie Potsdam
Leitung: Antonello Manacorda
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 11750363
2. Satz: Larghetto
aus: Oboenkonzert C-Dur, RV 447
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Maurice Bourgue (Oboe), I Solisti Veneti
Leitung: Claudio Scimone
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2051022
aus: Oboenkonzert C-Dur, RV 447
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Maurice Bourgue (Oboe), I Solisti Veneti
Leitung: Claudio Scimone
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2051022
3. Satz: Poco allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Länge: 06:54
Interpretation: Staatskapelle Berlin
Leitung: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4385251
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Länge: 06:54
Interpretation: Staatskapelle Berlin
Leitung: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4385251
2. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 d-Moll, op. 47
Länge: 05:27
Interpretation: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Leitung: Mariss Jansons
Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BR Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900191
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 d-Moll, op. 47
Länge: 05:27
Interpretation: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Leitung: Mariss Jansons
Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BR Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900191
Life goes on
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Hiromi
Komposition: Hiromi Uehara
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-35307-02
Plattentitel: Alive
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Hiromi
Komposition: Hiromi Uehara
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-35307-02
Plattentitel: Alive
Nr. 39: Erbarme dich mein Gott. Arie. Bearbeitet für Violine, Oboe d'amore und Orchester
aus: Matthäus-Passion, BWV 244
Länge: 06:47
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine), François Leleux (Oboe d'amore), Peter Kofler (Cembalo), Kammerorchester des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4792479
aus: Matthäus-Passion, BWV 244
Länge: 06:47
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine), François Leleux (Oboe d'amore), Peter Kofler (Cembalo), Kammerorchester des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4792479
Paris Violon
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine)
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 9749477
Plattentitel: City Lights
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine)
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 9749477
Plattentitel: City Lights
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