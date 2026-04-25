1971 in Croix geboren, ging François Leleux als Teenager mit seinem Instrument ans Pariser Konservatorium und wurde vier Jahre später Solo-Oboist an der Oper in der französischen Hauptstadt. (Jean-Baptiste Millot)

Musik-Laufplan

(1) Introduction. Lento (attacca)

aus: Le sacre du printemps. Tableaux de la Russie Païenne en deux parties

Länge: 01:40

Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Igor Strawinsky

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 469205-2

So much 2 say (So much to say)

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Take 6

Komposition: Mervyn E. Warren, Cedric Dent

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 247375-2

4. Satz: Allegro ma non troppo

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 B-Dur, op. 60

Länge: 06:27

Interpretation: Kammerakademie Potsdam

Leitung: Antonello Manacorda

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 11750363

2. Satz: Larghetto

aus: Oboenkonzert C-Dur, RV 447

Länge: 02:49

Interpretation: Maurice Bourgue (Oboe), I Solisti Veneti

Leitung: Claudio Scimone

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi

Label: ERATO

Best.-Nr: 2051022

3. Satz: Poco allegretto

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90

Länge: 06:54

Interpretation: Staatskapelle Berlin

Leitung: Daniel Barenboim

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4385251

2. Satz: Allegretto

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 d-Moll, op. 47

Länge: 05:27

Interpretation: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Leitung: Mariss Jansons

Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch

Label: BR Klassik

Best.-Nr: 900191

Life goes on

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Hiromi

Komposition: Hiromi Uehara

Label: Telarc

Best.-Nr: TEL-35307-02

Plattentitel: Alive

Nr. 39: Erbarme dich mein Gott. Arie. Bearbeitet für Violine, Oboe d'amore und Orchester

aus: Matthäus-Passion, BWV 244

Länge: 06:47

Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine), François Leleux (Oboe d'amore), Peter Kofler (Cembalo), Kammerorchester des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4792479 aus:Länge: 06:47Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine), François Leleux (Oboe d'amore), Peter Kofler (Cembalo), Kammerorchester des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen RundfunksKomposition: Johann Sebastian BachLabel: Deutsche GrammophonBest.-Nr: 4792479

Paris Violon

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine)

Komposition: Michel Legrand

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 9749477

Plattentitel: City Lights