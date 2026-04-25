Oboist François Leleux
"Ein Stück Verrücktheit"

François Leleux spielt als Solist, unterrichtet als Oboen-Professor in München und leitet seit dieser Saison die Kammerakademie Potsdam. Im Dlf erzählt er von seinen Lehrmeistern und verrät, welches Stück der ideale Wecker ist.

Ein Mann mit Oboe steht in einer nächtlichen Stadt. Er trägt ein weißes Hemd, ein dunkles Sakko und schaut aus blauen Augen freundlich und neugierig in die Kamera.
1971 in Croix geboren, ging François Leleux als Teenager mit seinem Instrument ans Pariser Konservatorium und wurde vier Jahre später Solo-Oboist an der Oper in der französischen Hauptstadt. (Jean-Baptiste Millot)

Musik-Laufplan

(1) Introduction. Lento (attacca)
aus: Le sacre du printemps. Tableaux de la Russie Païenne en deux parties
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Igor Strawinsky
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469205-2
So much 2 say (So much to say)
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Take 6
Komposition: Mervyn E. Warren, Cedric Dent
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 247375-2
4. Satz: Allegro ma non troppo
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 B-Dur, op. 60
Länge: 06:27
Interpretation: Kammerakademie Potsdam
Leitung: Antonello Manacorda
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 11750363
2. Satz: Larghetto
aus: Oboenkonzert C-Dur, RV 447
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Maurice Bourgue (Oboe), I Solisti Veneti
Leitung: Claudio Scimone
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 2051022
3. Satz: Poco allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Länge: 06:54
Interpretation: Staatskapelle Berlin
Leitung: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4385251
2. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 d-Moll, op. 47
Länge: 05:27
Interpretation: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Leitung: Mariss Jansons
Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BR Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900191
Life goes on
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Hiromi
Komposition: Hiromi Uehara
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-35307-02
Plattentitel: Alive
Nr. 39: Erbarme dich mein Gott. Arie. Bearbeitet für Violine, Oboe d'amore und Orchester
aus: Matthäus-Passion, BWV 244
Länge: 06:47
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine), François Leleux (Oboe d'amore), Peter Kofler (Cembalo), Kammerorchester des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4792479
Paris Violon
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Lisa Batiashvili (Violine)
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 9749477
Plattentitel: City Lights
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