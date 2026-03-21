Musik-Laufplan
Étude matinale
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Bernard Fort
Komposition: Bernard Fort
Label: 38e Rugissants Productions
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Bernard Fort
Komposition: Bernard Fort
Label: 38e Rugissants Productions
Mravalzhamier, Guria
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Basiani Ensemble & Basiani
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Basiani
Plattentitel: Ensemble Basiani - Georgian Folk Songs and Chants (2013 Album, Pt. 2)
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Basiani Ensemble & Basiani
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Basiani
Plattentitel: Ensemble Basiani - Georgian Folk Songs and Chants (2013 Album, Pt. 2)
Präludium und Fuge Nr. 11 F-Dur, BWV 880
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 2. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 870-893
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187462
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 2. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 870-893
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187462
Zur Jagd, zur Jagd!. Jägerinnenchor (Chor), 1. Akt und
O sing mir, Vater - Der Jäger ruhig hingegossen. Orchestervorspiel zu Rezitativ und Arie (Alfonso, Froila), 2. Akt
aus: Alfonso und Estrella. Romantische Oper in 3 Akten, D 732
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM905345
O sing mir, Vater - Der Jäger ruhig hingegossen. Orchestervorspiel zu Rezitativ und Arie (Alfonso, Froila), 2. Akt
aus: Alfonso und Estrella. Romantische Oper in 3 Akten, D 732
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM905345
Nr. 2: Wohin?
aus: Die schöne Müllerin. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 795 (op. 25).
Bearbeitet für Bariton, Vokalensemble und Kammerensemble
Länge: 02:16
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: 20481
aus: Die schöne Müllerin. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 795 (op. 25).
Bearbeitet für Bariton, Vokalensemble und Kammerensemble
Länge: 02:16
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: 20481
Cummings ist der Dichter. Für Chor und Orchester [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 03:14
Chor: BBC Singers
Interpretation: Ensemble Intercontemporain
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Komposition: Pierre Boulez
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 0825646190485
Länge: 03:14
Chor: BBC Singers
Interpretation: Ensemble Intercontemporain
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Komposition: Pierre Boulez
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 0825646190485
(3) Variation 1. Moderato
(10) Variation 8. Sehr rasch
aus: Variationen für Orchester, op. 31
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Arnold Schönberg
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
(10) Variation 8. Sehr rasch
aus: Variationen für Orchester, op. 31
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Arnold Schönberg
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Nr. 26: Hommage à Farkas Ferenc III. (evocation of Petrushka)
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 3 (Spiele)
Nr. 2: For Georg Kröll’s birthday
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 7 (Spiele)
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Kurtág
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187030
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 3 (Spiele)
Nr. 2: For Georg Kröll’s birthday
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 7 (Spiele)
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Kurtág
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187030
Beograd I
Beograd II [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 10:49
Interpretation: SDLW
Komposition: Tamara Stefanovich, Christopher Dell, Christian Lillinger, Jonas Westergaard
Label: bastille musique
Beograd II [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 10:49
Interpretation: SDLW
Komposition: Tamara Stefanovich, Christopher Dell, Christian Lillinger, Jonas Westergaard
Label: bastille musique
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