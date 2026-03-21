Pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Zwischen Bach und Specht

Sein musikalischer Horizont reicht vom Barock bis zur Avantgarde – und genau darin liegt seine Leidenschaft. Im Dlf spricht Pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard mit Begeisterung über Arnold Schönberg – und eröffnet einen neuen Blick auf dessen Klangwelt.

Ein Mann mit dunklen Haaren steht mit verschränkten Armen vor einer Glaswand mit Dreiecksmuster. Er schaut in die Ferne, lächelt verschmitzt. Er trägt einen dunklen Mantel und einen Wollschal.
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, 1957 in Lyon geboren, ist einer der bedeutendsten Pianisten der Gegenwart (Marco Borggreve)

Musik-Laufplan

Étude matinale
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Bernard Fort
Komposition: Bernard Fort
Label: 38e Rugissants Productions
Mravalzhamier, Guria
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Basiani Ensemble & Basiani
Komposition: Traditional 
Label: Basiani
Plattentitel: Ensemble Basiani - Georgian Folk Songs and Chants (2013 Album, Pt. 2)
Präludium und Fuge Nr. 11 F-Dur, BWV 880
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 2. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 870-893
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187462
Zur Jagd, zur Jagd!. Jägerinnenchor (Chor), 1. Akt und
O sing mir, Vater - Der Jäger ruhig hingegossen. Orchestervorspiel zu Rezitativ und Arie (Alfonso, Froila), 2. Akt
aus: Alfonso und Estrella. Romantische Oper in 3 Akten, D 732
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM905345
Nr. 2: Wohin?
aus: Die schöne Müllerin. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 795 (op. 25).
Bearbeitet für Bariton, Vokalensemble und Kammerensemble
Länge: 02:16
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: 20481
Cummings ist der Dichter. Für Chor und Orchester [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 03:14
Chor: BBC Singers
Interpretation: Ensemble Intercontemporain
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Komposition: Pierre Boulez
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 0825646190485
(3) Variation 1. Moderato
(10) Variation 8. Sehr rasch
aus: Variationen für Orchester, op. 31
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Arnold Schönberg
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Nr. 26: Hommage à Farkas Ferenc III. (evocation of Petrushka)
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 3 (Spiele)
Nr. 2: For Georg Kröll’s birthday
aus: Játékok. Für Klavier zu 2 und 4 Händen und 2 Klaviere, Heft 7 (Spiele)
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Kurtág
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5187030
Beograd I
Beograd II [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 10:49
Interpretation: SDLW
Komposition: Tamara Stefanovich, Christopher Dell, Christian Lillinger, Jonas Westergaard
Label: bastille musique
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