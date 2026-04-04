Radsportlegende Olaf Ludwig

Mindestens 500.000 Kilometer hat er im Radsattel zurückgelegt, wahrscheinlich mehr: Rennradprofi Olaf Ludwig wurde 1960 in Gera geboren. (Kirsten Nijhof)

Musik-Laufplan

Kampf um den Südpol

Länge: 03:51

Interpretation: Stern-Combo Meißen

Komposition: Martin Schreier, Lothar Kramer, Reinhard Fißler, Kurt Demmler

Label: AMIGA

Am Abend mancher Tage

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: Lift

Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler

Label: AMIGA

Baker Street

Länge: 03:59

Interpretation: Gerry Rafferty

Komposition: Gerry Rafferty

Label: Parlophone

Wozu sind Kriege da

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg feat. Alla Pugatschowa

Komposition: Udo Lindenberg

Label: Parlophone

If I could turn back time

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Cher

Komposition: Diane Warren

Label: Geffen

Tritt ein in den Dom

Länge: 03:30

Interpretation: electra

Komposition: Bernd Aust

Label: AMIG

Best.-Nr: 8 55 762

Highway to hell

Länge: 03:27

Interpretation: AC/DC

Komposition: Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young

Label: Columbia

Superjeilezick

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Brings

Komposition: Peter Brings, Stefan Brings

Label: BMG

Cose della vita - Can't stop thinking of you

Länge: 04:48

Interpretation: Eros Ramazzotti, Tina Turner

Komposition: Eros Ramazzotti, Piero Cassano

Label: RICORDI

Best.-Nr: 152545-2

Plattentitel: Eros Harley Davidson "More than a sound!"

When a man loves a woman

Länge: 03:51

Interpretation: Michael Bolton

Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA Best.-Nr: 19075884902 Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness