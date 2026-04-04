Radsportlegende Olaf Ludwig
Musik zur "Hölle des Nordens"

Fünf Eintagesrennen gibt es im Straßenradsport. Dazu zählt die Strecke Paris-Roubaix, die auch über Kopfsteinpflaster führt. Was für viele Sportler eine Tortur darstellt, war das Lieblingsrennen von Olaf Ludwig. Welcher Song dazu passt, erzählt er im Dlf.

Ein Mann mit dunkelgrauem Haar und markanter, rot-blau gerahmter Brille sitzt lächelnd in einem Fernsehstudio. Er trägt ein graues Sakko und darunter ein gemustertes Shirt. Im Hintergrund verschwommen das Publikum.
Mindestens 500.000 Kilometer hat er im Radsattel zurückgelegt, wahrscheinlich mehr: Rennradprofi Olaf Ludwig wurde 1960 in Gera geboren. (Kirsten Nijhof)

Musik-Laufplan

Kampf um den Südpol
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Stern-Combo Meißen
Komposition: Martin Schreier, Lothar Kramer, Reinhard Fißler, Kurt Demmler 
Label: AMIGA
Am Abend mancher Tage
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Lift
Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler
Label: AMIGA
Baker Street
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Gerry Rafferty
Komposition: Gerry Rafferty
Label: Parlophone
Wozu sind Kriege da
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg feat. Alla Pugatschowa
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: Parlophone
If I could turn back time
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Cher
Komposition: Diane Warren
Label: Geffen
Tritt ein in den Dom
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: electra
Komposition: Bernd Aust
Label: AMIG
Best.-Nr: 8 55 762
Highway to hell
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young
Label: Columbia
Superjeilezick
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Brings
Komposition: Peter Brings, Stefan Brings
Label: BMG
Cose della vita - Can't stop thinking of you
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Eros Ramazzotti, Tina Turner
Komposition: Eros Ramazzotti, Piero Cassano
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 152545-2
Plattentitel: Eros Harley Davidson "More than a sound!"
When a man loves a woman
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Michael Bolton
Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA Best.-Nr: 19075884902 Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness
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