Radsportlegende Olaf Ludwig

Musik-Laufplan
Kampf um den Südpol
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Stern-Combo Meißen
Komposition: Martin Schreier, Lothar Kramer, Reinhard Fißler, Kurt Demmler
Label: AMIGA
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Stern-Combo Meißen
Komposition: Martin Schreier, Lothar Kramer, Reinhard Fißler, Kurt Demmler
Label: AMIGA
Am Abend mancher Tage
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Lift
Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler
Label: AMIGA
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Lift
Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler
Label: AMIGA
Baker Street
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Gerry Rafferty
Komposition: Gerry Rafferty
Label: Parlophone
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Gerry Rafferty
Komposition: Gerry Rafferty
Label: Parlophone
Wozu sind Kriege da
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg feat. Alla Pugatschowa
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: Parlophone
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg feat. Alla Pugatschowa
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: Parlophone
If I could turn back time
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Cher
Komposition: Diane Warren
Label: Geffen
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Cher
Komposition: Diane Warren
Label: Geffen
Tritt ein in den Dom
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: electra
Komposition: Bernd Aust
Label: AMIG
Best.-Nr: 8 55 762
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: electra
Komposition: Bernd Aust
Label: AMIG
Best.-Nr: 8 55 762
Highway to hell
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young
Label: Columbia
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young
Label: Columbia
Superjeilezick
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Brings
Komposition: Peter Brings, Stefan Brings
Label: BMG
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Brings
Komposition: Peter Brings, Stefan Brings
Label: BMG
Cose della vita - Can't stop thinking of you
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Eros Ramazzotti, Tina Turner
Komposition: Eros Ramazzotti, Piero Cassano
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 152545-2
Plattentitel: Eros Harley Davidson "More than a sound!"
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Eros Ramazzotti, Tina Turner
Komposition: Eros Ramazzotti, Piero Cassano
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 152545-2
Plattentitel: Eros Harley Davidson "More than a sound!"
When a man loves a woman
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Michael Bolton
Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA Best.-Nr: 19075884902 Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Michael Bolton
Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA Best.-Nr: 19075884902 Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness
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