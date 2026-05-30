Musik-Laufplan
Beautiful boys
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Yoko Ono
Komposition: Yoko Ono
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 5099990650925
Plattentitel: Double fantasy - Stripped down
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Yoko Ono
Komposition: Yoko Ono
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 5099990650925
Plattentitel: Double fantasy - Stripped down
"Oh, sleep, why dost thou leave me?" Arie der Semele, 2. Akt
aus: Semele. Oratorium in 3 Akten, HWV 58
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Leitung: Harry Bicket
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475547-2
aus: Semele. Oratorium in 3 Akten, HWV 58
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Leitung: Harry Bicket
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475547-2
Lover, lover, lover
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88883750562
Plattentitel: Pure...70s
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88883750562
Plattentitel: Pure...70s
She was
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Camille
Komposition: Camille Dalmais
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Ilo veyou
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Camille
Komposition: Camille Dalmais
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Ilo veyou
Redondo Beach
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Richard Sohl, Leonard Jay Kaye
Label: Arista
Plattentitel: Horses (50th Anniversary)
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Richard Sohl, Leonard Jay Kaye
Label: Arista
Plattentitel: Horses (50th Anniversary)
Dwa Zerduszka
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Joanna Kulig
Komposition: Tadeusz Sygietyński
Label: Milan
Plattentitel: Cold War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Joanna Kulig
Komposition: Tadeusz Sygietyński
Label: Milan
Plattentitel: Cold War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Reading of sacred books
Länge: 08:25
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Georges Ivanovich Gurdjieff
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 2770080
Plattentitel: Sounds and silence - Music for the film
Länge: 08:25
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Georges Ivanovich Gurdjieff
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 2770080
Plattentitel: Sounds and silence - Music for the film
20 Km Al Giorno (2005 Digital Remaster)
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Nicola Arigliano
Komposition: Giuseppe (Pino) Massara
Label: EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING ITALIA
Plattentitel: Ciao Nicola! - I Più Grandi Successi...
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Nicola Arigliano
Komposition: Giuseppe (Pino) Massara
Label: EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING ITALIA
Plattentitel: Ciao Nicola! - I Più Grandi Successi...
Adagio für Streicher und Orgel g-Moll
Länge: 07:29
Interpretation: Leon Spierer (Violine), David Bell (Orgel), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Tomaso Albinoni
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 413302-2
Länge: 07:29
Interpretation: Leon Spierer (Violine), David Bell (Orgel), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Tomaso Albinoni
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 413302-2
Fragile (Sting Cover)
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Aaron May
Komposition: Sting
Label: Netflix Music
Plattentitel: Fragile (Sting Cover)
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Aaron May
Komposition: Sting
Label: Netflix Music
Plattentitel: Fragile (Sting Cover)
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