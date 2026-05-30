Mala Emde, geboren 1996 in Frankfurt am Main, wurde mit 19 Jahren als Titelfigur in dem Doku-Drama „Meine Tochter Anne Frank“ einem größeren Publikum bekannt. (Marco Krüger)

Musik-Laufplan

Beautiful boys

Länge: 02:55

Interpretation: Yoko Ono

Komposition: Yoko Ono

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 5099990650925

Plattentitel: Double fantasy - Stripped down

"Oh, sleep, why dost thou leave me?" Arie der Semele, 2. Akt

aus: Semele. Oratorium in 3 Akten, HWV 58

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Leitung: Harry Bicket

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 475547-2

Lover, lover, lover

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: Leonard Cohen

Komposition: Leonard Cohen

Label: SONY

Best.-Nr: 88883750562

Plattentitel: Pure...70s

She was

Länge: 04:37

Interpretation: Camille

Komposition: Camille Dalmais

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: Ilo veyou

Redondo Beach

Länge: 03:26

Interpretation: Patti Smith

Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Richard Sohl, Leonard Jay Kaye

Label: Arista

Plattentitel: Horses (50th Anniversary)

Dwa Zerduszka

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Joanna Kulig

Komposition: Tadeusz Sygietyński

Label: Milan

Plattentitel: Cold War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Reading of sacred books

Länge: 08:25

Interpretation: Keith Jarrett

Komposition: Georges Ivanovich Gurdjieff

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 2770080

Plattentitel: Sounds and silence - Music for the film

20 Km Al Giorno (2005 Digital Remaster)

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Nicola Arigliano

Komposition: Giuseppe (Pino) Massara

Label: EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING ITALIA

Plattentitel: Ciao Nicola! - I Più Grandi Successi...

Adagio für Streicher und Orgel g-Moll

Länge: 07:29

Interpretation: Leon Spierer (Violine), David Bell (Orgel), Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Tomaso Albinoni

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 413302-2

Fragile (Sting Cover)

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Aaron May

Komposition: Sting

Label: Netflix Music

Plattentitel: Fragile (Sting Cover)