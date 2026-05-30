Schauspielerin Mala Emde
Bekenntnis zu Fragilität

"Eigentlich hörst du ja nur Filmmusik", sagte ein Freund zu Mala Emde. Das zeigt auch ihre Playlist. Sie verbindet die Stücke mit besonderen Augenblicken. Oft sind es Szenen oder Texte, die Ängste überwinden.

Eine Frau mit beiger Mütze und schwarzem Kleid sitzt auf einem weißen Stuhl in einem Zimmer. Gedankenverloren schaut sie in die Ferne.
Mala Emde, geboren 1996 in Frankfurt am Main, wurde mit 19 Jahren als Titelfigur in dem Doku-Drama „Meine Tochter Anne Frank“ einem größeren Publikum bekannt. (Marco Krüger)

Musik-Laufplan

Beautiful boys
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Yoko Ono
Komposition: Yoko Ono
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 5099990650925
Plattentitel: Double fantasy - Stripped down
"Oh, sleep, why dost thou leave me?" Arie der Semele, 2. Akt
aus: Semele. Oratorium in 3 Akten, HWV 58
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Leitung: Harry Bicket
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475547-2
Lover, lover, lover
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88883750562
Plattentitel: Pure...70s
She was
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Camille
Komposition: Camille Dalmais
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Ilo veyou
Redondo Beach
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Richard Sohl, Leonard Jay Kaye
Label: Arista
Plattentitel: Horses (50th Anniversary)
Dwa Zerduszka
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Joanna Kulig
Komposition: Tadeusz Sygietyński
Label: Milan
Plattentitel: Cold War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Reading of sacred books
Länge: 08:25
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Georges Ivanovich Gurdjieff
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 2770080
Plattentitel: Sounds and silence - Music for the film
20 Km Al Giorno (2005 Digital Remaster)
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Nicola Arigliano
Komposition: Giuseppe (Pino) Massara
Label: EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING ITALIA
Plattentitel: Ciao Nicola! - I Più Grandi Successi...
Adagio für Streicher und Orgel g-Moll
Länge: 07:29
Interpretation: Leon Spierer (Violine), David Bell (Orgel), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Tomaso Albinoni
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 413302-2
Fragile (Sting Cover)
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Aaron May
Komposition: Sting
Label: Netflix Music
Plattentitel: Fragile (Sting Cover)
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