Der Schriftsteller Charles Lewinsky, geboren 1946, meistert jede Form: Romane, Schlagertexte, Hörspiele, Musicals, Sitcoms oder Drehbücher fürs Kino. (Thomas Di Paolo / Diogenes Verlag)

Musik-Laufplan

Improvisation sur le 1er mouvement du concerto en re mineur de J. S. Bach

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Eddie South, Stéphane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 9996060502

Plattentitel: Djangologie 1928-1950

Libertango

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: The Swingles, The Ayoub Sisters

Komposition: Astor Piazzolla

Label: CASA A Cappella

Plattentitel: Sing 8: Too Cubed (A Cappella)

III. Sarabande

aus: Suite für Cembalo Nr. 4 d-Moll, HWV 437

Länge: 03:59

Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (1893-1987)(Gitarre)

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 42070

Let's do it (let's fall in love)

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald

Komposition: Cole Porter

Label: Verve

Best.-Nr: 523990-2

Plattentitel: Essential Ella - 21 Ella Fitzgerald classics Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 46: Ella Fitzgerald - The Jazz Sides

Poisoning pigeons in the park

Interpretation: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer

Autorschaft: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer

Komposition: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer

Länge: 2:37

Pink Panther

Länge: 01:49

Interpretation: Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker

Komposition: Henry Mancini

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 557319-2

Plattentitel: 'round midnight (Round midnight)

In der Bar zum Krokodil

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists

Komposition: Willy Engel-Berger

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 2087041

Plattentitel: Die Schlager des Jahres 1934 - 50 Originalaufnahmen digital remasterd

Die Moritat von Mackie Messer

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Bertolt Brecht

Komposition: Kurt Weill

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD17159AR

Plattentitel: 1929

Das Lied vom Theaterskandal

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Markus Schönholzer

Komposition: Markus Schönholzer

Text: Charles Lewinsky

3. Satz: Presto

aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 315 (op. 8 Nr. 2)

(Der Sommer aus: Die vier Jahreszeiten)

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Nigel Kennedy (Violine), Berliner Philharmoniker

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 557647-2

Take five

Länge: 05:01

Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet

Komposition: Paul Desmond

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 88697624302

Plattentitel: Instrumental hits Round midnight