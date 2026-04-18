Schriftsteller Charles Lewinsky
Die ironische Note

Wo Genre-Grenzen verschwimmen, wird es für Charles Lewinsky interessant - wenn er schreibt oder Musik hört. Auf seiner Playlist verschmelzen "Der rosarote Panther" mit zwölf Celli und Bach mit Gypsy Jazz.

Ein Mann mit grauen Haaren und runder Brille steht im Grünen. Er trägt ein dunkelblaues Hemd und lächelt freundlich.
Der Schriftsteller Charles Lewinsky, geboren 1946, meistert jede Form: Romane, Schlagertexte, Hörspiele, Musicals, Sitcoms oder Drehbücher fürs Kino. (Thomas Di Paolo / Diogenes Verlag)

Musik-Laufplan

Improvisation sur le 1er mouvement du concerto en re mineur de J. S. Bach
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Eddie South, Stéphane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9996060502
Plattentitel: Djangologie 1928-1950
Libertango
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Swingles, The Ayoub Sisters
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: CASA A Cappella
Plattentitel: Sing 8: Too Cubed (A Cappella)
III. Sarabande
aus: Suite für Cembalo Nr. 4 d-Moll, HWV 437
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (1893-1987)(Gitarre)
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 42070
Let's do it (let's fall in love)
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 523990-2
Plattentitel: Essential Ella - 21 Ella Fitzgerald classics Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 46: Ella Fitzgerald - The Jazz Sides
Poisoning pigeons in the park
Interpretation: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Autorschaft: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Komposition: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Länge: 2:37
Pink Panther
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Henry Mancini
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557319-2
Plattentitel: 'round midnight (Round midnight)
In der Bar zum Krokodil
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists
Komposition: Willy Engel-Berger
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087041
Plattentitel: Die Schlager des Jahres 1934 - 50 Originalaufnahmen digital remasterd
Die Moritat von Mackie Messer
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Bertolt Brecht
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17159AR
Plattentitel: 1929
Das Lied vom Theaterskandal
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Markus Schönholzer
Komposition: Markus Schönholzer
Text: Charles Lewinsky
3. Satz: Presto
aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 315 (op. 8 Nr. 2)
(Der Sommer aus: Die vier Jahreszeiten)
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Nigel Kennedy (Violine), Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557647-2
Take five
Länge: 05:01
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komposition: Paul Desmond
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88697624302
Plattentitel: Instrumental hits Round midnight
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