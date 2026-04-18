Musik-Laufplan
Improvisation sur le 1er mouvement du concerto en re mineur de J. S. Bach
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Eddie South, Stéphane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9996060502
Plattentitel: Djangologie 1928-1950
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Eddie South, Stéphane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9996060502
Plattentitel: Djangologie 1928-1950
Libertango
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Swingles, The Ayoub Sisters
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: CASA A Cappella
Plattentitel: Sing 8: Too Cubed (A Cappella)
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Swingles, The Ayoub Sisters
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: CASA A Cappella
Plattentitel: Sing 8: Too Cubed (A Cappella)
III. Sarabande
aus: Suite für Cembalo Nr. 4 d-Moll, HWV 437
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (1893-1987)(Gitarre)
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 42070
aus: Suite für Cembalo Nr. 4 d-Moll, HWV 437
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (1893-1987)(Gitarre)
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 42070
Let's do it (let's fall in love)
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 523990-2
Plattentitel: Essential Ella - 21 Ella Fitzgerald classics Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 46: Ella Fitzgerald - The Jazz Sides
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 523990-2
Plattentitel: Essential Ella - 21 Ella Fitzgerald classics Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 46: Ella Fitzgerald - The Jazz Sides
Poisoning pigeons in the park
Interpretation: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Autorschaft: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Komposition: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Länge: 2:37
Interpretation: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Autorschaft: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Komposition: Thomas Andrew 'Tom' Lehrer
Länge: 2:37
Pink Panther
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Henry Mancini
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557319-2
Plattentitel: 'round midnight (Round midnight)
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Henry Mancini
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557319-2
Plattentitel: 'round midnight (Round midnight)
In der Bar zum Krokodil
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists
Komposition: Willy Engel-Berger
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087041
Plattentitel: Die Schlager des Jahres 1934 - 50 Originalaufnahmen digital remasterd
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists
Komposition: Willy Engel-Berger
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087041
Plattentitel: Die Schlager des Jahres 1934 - 50 Originalaufnahmen digital remasterd
Die Moritat von Mackie Messer
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Bertolt Brecht
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17159AR
Plattentitel: 1929
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Bertolt Brecht
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17159AR
Plattentitel: 1929
Das Lied vom Theaterskandal
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Markus Schönholzer
Komposition: Markus Schönholzer
Text: Charles Lewinsky
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Markus Schönholzer
Komposition: Markus Schönholzer
Text: Charles Lewinsky
3. Satz: Presto
aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 315 (op. 8 Nr. 2)
(Der Sommer aus: Die vier Jahreszeiten)
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Nigel Kennedy (Violine), Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557647-2
aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 315 (op. 8 Nr. 2)
(Der Sommer aus: Die vier Jahreszeiten)
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Nigel Kennedy (Violine), Berliner Philharmoniker
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 557647-2
Take five
Länge: 05:01
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komposition: Paul Desmond
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88697624302
Plattentitel: Instrumental hits Round midnight
Länge: 05:01
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komposition: Paul Desmond
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88697624302
Plattentitel: Instrumental hits Round midnight
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