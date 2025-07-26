Musik-Laufplan
Money changes everything
Ol' man river
9 to 5 (Nine to five)
Wann strahlst du?
No diggity
Both sides, now
Shout to the top!
Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour. Barcarole (4.Akt, Nr. 18)
aus: Les contes d'Hoffmann. Opéra-fantastique in 5 Akten
aus: Les contes d'Hoffmann. Opéra-fantastique in 5 Akten
Aguas de março
Tower of song
