Schriftstellerin Simone Buchholz
Zarte Melancholie

Mit ihren Kriminalromanen um Staatsanwältin Chastity Riley sicherte sie ihr Einkommen, später wechselte Simone Buchholz das Genre. 2024 erschien ihr Roman „Nach uns der Himmel“. Im Dlf erzählt sie, welche Musik dazu die Schreibatmosphäre lieferte.

Eine Frau mit Leo-Oberteil lehnt an einer Wand neben einem Bullauge. Sie schaut seitlich, ernst in die Kamera. Ihre blonden Haare hat sie zurückgesteckt.
Simone Buchholz wurde 1972 geboren. Einige Jahre arbeitete sie als Journalistin, bevor sie 2008 ihren ersten Kriminalroman „Revolverherz“ veröffentlichte. (Gerald von Foris/Suhrkamp Verlag)
Musik-Laufplan
Money changes everything
Länge: 05:03
Interpretation: Cyndi Lauper
Komposition: Tom Gray
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 477363-2
Plattentitel: Twelve deadly cyns... and then some
Ol' man river
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Paul Robeson
Komposition: Jerome Kern
Label: LASER LIGHT
9 to 5 (Nine to five)
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Dolly Parton
Komposition: Dolly Parton
Label: Reader's Digest
Best.-Nr: 076550
Plattentitel: Die ganze Welt der 80er - Die Stars und die größten Hits eines Jahrzehnts
Wann strahlst du?
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Yvon Jansen (Gesang)
Komposition: Jacques Palminger, Carsten "Erobique" Meyer
Label: asexy Record
Best.-Nr: 12195
No diggity
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: Blackstreet
Komposition: Teddy Riley, Chauncey Hannibal, L. Walters, W. Stewart, Dr. Dre
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD70022
Plattentitel: Rapper's paradise, Vol. 2
Both sides, now
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 246326-2
Plattentitel: Hits
Shout to the top!
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: The Style Council
Komposition: Paul Weller
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 9809871
Plattentitel: The piano and the song
Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour. Barcarole (4.Akt, Nr. 18)
aus: Les contes d'Hoffmann. Opéra-fantastique in 5 Akten
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Jessye Norman (Sopran), Ann Murray (Mezzosopran), Choeurs de l'Opéra National de Belgique, Orchestre Symphonique de l'Opéra National, Bruxelles
Leitung: Sylvain Cambreling
Komposition: Jacques Offenbach
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 565526-2
Aguas de março
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Elis Regina
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 9820054
Plattentitel: It takes two - Spiegel Edition 10
Tower of song
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697405022
Plattentitel: Live in London (At the O2 Arena, July 17th, 2008)
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.