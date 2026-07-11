Musik-Laufplan
Blue Monk
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Thelonious Monk
Komposition: Thelonious Monk
Label: Riverside
Best.-Nr: OJC20231-2
Plattentitel: Alone in San Francisco
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Thelonious Monk
Komposition: Thelonious Monk
Label: Riverside
Best.-Nr: OJC20231-2
Plattentitel: Alone in San Francisco
Sugoong Song (Yakseong Song)
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Sung Changsoon
Komposition: Traditional
Best.-Nr: 1598797331
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Sung Changsoon
Komposition: Traditional
Best.-Nr: 1598797331
Gangnam Style
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Psy
Komposition: Park Jai-Sang, Yoo Gun Hyung
Label: REPUBLIC
Plattentitel: Gangnam Style
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Psy
Komposition: Park Jai-Sang, Yoo Gun Hyung
Label: REPUBLIC
Plattentitel: Gangnam Style
4. Satz: Finale. Presto
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier G-Dur, op. 1 Nr. 2
Länge: 07:14
Interpretation: Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Orchid Classics
Best.-Nr: 100091
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier G-Dur, op. 1 Nr. 2
Länge: 07:14
Interpretation: Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Orchid Classics
Best.-Nr: 100091
Playground
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Sia
Komposition: Sia Furler, Sam Dixon, Felix Bloxsom
Label: CONCORD
Best.-Nr: 7231287
Plattentitel: Some people have real problems
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Sia
Komposition: Sia Furler, Sam Dixon, Felix Bloxsom
Label: CONCORD
Best.-Nr: 7231287
Plattentitel: Some people have real problems
Solen er så rød, mor
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: DR PigeKoret
Komposition: Carl Nielsen
Label: DR Pigekoret
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: DR PigeKoret
Komposition: Carl Nielsen
Label: DR Pigekoret
Danza de la moza donosa
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Alberto Ginastera
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 013474-2
Plattentitel: Mi Buenos Aires querido - Tangos among friends
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Alberto Ginastera
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 013474-2
Plattentitel: Mi Buenos Aires querido - Tangos among friends
My funny valentine
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 6804732
Plattentitel: Chet Baker sings
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 6804732
Plattentitel: Chet Baker sings
Zärtliche Liebe. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 123
Länge: 02:11
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796418
Länge: 02:11
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796418
Visa från Utanmyra
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
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