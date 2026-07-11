Trio con Brio Copenhagen
"Ausdrucksstärke vor Schönheit"

Das Klaviertrio wurde 1999 in Wien gegründet und zählt heute zur Weltspitze der Kammermusikszene. Mit "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" reist das südkoreanisch-dänische Ensemble rund um den Globus.

Drei Personen, zwei Musikerinnen und mittig ein Musiker, lehnen sich von hinten an einen geschlossenen Flügel. Sie schauen direkt in die Kamera. In den Händen halten sie zusammen zwei Bögen für Streichinstrumente. Kleidung und Hintergrund sind schwarz.
Das Trio bilden die Schwestern Soo-Jin und Soo-Kyung Hong an Violine und Violoncello mit dem Pianisten Jens Elvekjaer. (Nikolaj Lund)

Musik-Laufplan

Blue Monk
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Thelonious Monk
Komposition: Thelonious Monk
Label: Riverside
Best.-Nr: OJC20231-2
Plattentitel: Alone in San Francisco
Sugoong Song (Yakseong Song)
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Sung Changsoon
Komposition: Traditional
Best.-Nr: 1598797331
Gangnam Style
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Psy
Komposition: Park Jai-Sang, Yoo Gun Hyung
Label: REPUBLIC
Plattentitel: Gangnam Style
4. Satz: Finale. Presto
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier G-Dur, op. 1 Nr. 2
Länge: 07:14
Interpretation: Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Orchid Classics
Best.-Nr: 100091
Playground
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Sia
Komposition: Sia Furler, Sam Dixon, Felix Bloxsom
Label: CONCORD
Best.-Nr: 7231287
Plattentitel: Some people have real problems
Solen er så rød, mor
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: DR PigeKoret
Komposition: Carl Nielsen
Label: DR Pigekoret
Danza de la moza donosa
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim
Komposition: Alberto Ginastera
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 013474-2
Plattentitel: Mi Buenos Aires querido - Tangos among friends
My funny valentine
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 6804732
Plattentitel: Chet Baker sings
Zärtliche Liebe. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 123
Länge: 02:11
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796418
Visa från Utanmyra
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Jan Johansson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Playground Music
Best.-Nr: HECD-030E
Plattentitel: Jazz pa Svenska - Swedish Folk songs
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