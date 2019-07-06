Johannes Enders lebt mit seiner Familie im oberbayerischen Weilheim. Er hat aber mindestens jeweils einen Koffer in Leipzig und in New York. Durch ein Stipendium kam der Musiker in die US-amerikanische Jazzmetropole, wo er viele Konzerte in Brooklyn und Manhattan besuchte und selbst bei Jamsessions mitmischte. In Leipzig unterrichtet Johannes Enders seit 2009 als Professor für Jazzsaxofon an der Hochschule für Musik und Theater. Unter anderem würdigte man seine Leistungen mit dem Jazz Echo, dem SWR Jazzpreis und dem Deutschen Musikautorenpreis.

Musik-Laufplan

Titel: Oreman

Länge: 05:12

Interpret: Johannes Enders

Komponist: Johannes Enders

Label: yellowbird

Best.-Nr: 7790

Plattentitel: Endorphin



Titel: Fallen on hard times

Länge: 02:56

Interpret: Jethro Tull

Komponist: Ian Anderson

Label: CHRYSALIS

Best.-Nr: 204603

Plattentitel: The broadsword and the beast



Titel: In the stone

Länge: 04:30

Interpret: Wind & Fire Earth

Komponist: Maurice White, David Foster, Allee Willis

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: CDCBS 86084

Plattentitel: I am



Titel: Fine and dandy

Länge: 03:16

Interpret: Charlie Parker

Komponist: Kay Swift

Label: Elektra Musician

Best.-Nr: MUS 52359

Plattentitel: One night in Washington



Titel: Island

Länge: 06:09

Interpret: Steps Ahead

Komponist: Mike Mainieri

Label: Elektra Musician

Best.-Nr: 96-0168-1

Plattentitel: Steps Ahead



Titel: Song of the underground railroad

Länge: 03:57

Interpret: John Coltrane

Komponist: John Coltrane

Label: ABC Records

Best.-Nr: AS-9273

Plattentitel: The Africa Brass Sessions, Vol. 2



Titel: Jinrikisha

Länge: 04:09

Interpret: Joe Henderson Quintet

Komponist: Joseph A. "Joe" Henderson

Label: Blue Note

Best.-Nr: 784140-2

Plattentitel: Page one



Titel: Bungalow

Länge: 05:05

Interpret: Tied & Tickled Trio

Komponist: Johannes Enders, Andreas Gerth, Micha Acher, Markus Acher

Label: MORR MUSIC

Best.-Nr: MM039

Plattentitel: Observing Systems



Titel: Introduzione: Andante non troppo

aus: Concerto for orchestra

Länge: 03:24

Interpret: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Dirigent: Pierre Boulez

Komponist: Bela Bartók

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 437 826-2



Titel: The final Hippie

Länge: 03:36

Interpret: Enders Room

Komponist: Johannes Enders

Label: tuition

Best.-Nr: TIN0080-2

Plattentitel: Hotel Alba