Am MikrofonDer Saxofonist Johannes Enders
Seit Jahren gilt Johannes Enders als Meister seines Fachs und überzeugt in unterschiedlichen Formationen. In "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" erzählt er von seiner ersten Vinyl-Scheibe, seinem Studium in Graz, aber auch von seiner Lehre als Fernmeldehandwerker.Hören Sie unsere Beiträge in der Dlf Audiothek
- Unterrichtet als Professor für Jazzsaxofon in Leipzig: Johannes Enders (Jan Scheffner)
Johannes Enders lebt mit seiner Familie im oberbayerischen Weilheim. Er hat aber mindestens jeweils einen Koffer in Leipzig und in New York. Durch ein Stipendium kam der Musiker in die US-amerikanische Jazzmetropole, wo er viele Konzerte in Brooklyn und Manhattan besuchte und selbst bei Jamsessions mitmischte. In Leipzig unterrichtet Johannes Enders seit 2009 als Professor für Jazzsaxofon an der Hochschule für Musik und Theater. Unter anderem würdigte man seine Leistungen mit dem Jazz Echo, dem SWR Jazzpreis und dem Deutschen Musikautorenpreis.
Musik-Laufplan
Titel: Oreman
Länge: 05:12
Interpret: Johannes Enders
Komponist: Johannes Enders
Label: yellowbird
Best.-Nr: 7790
Plattentitel: Endorphin
Titel: Fallen on hard times
Länge: 02:56
Interpret: Jethro Tull
Komponist: Ian Anderson
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 204603
Plattentitel: The broadsword and the beast
Titel: In the stone
Länge: 04:30
Interpret: Wind & Fire Earth
Komponist: Maurice White, David Foster, Allee Willis
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 86084
Plattentitel: I am
Titel: Fine and dandy
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Charlie Parker
Komponist: Kay Swift
Label: Elektra Musician
Best.-Nr: MUS 52359
Plattentitel: One night in Washington
Titel: Island
Länge: 06:09
Interpret: Steps Ahead
Komponist: Mike Mainieri
Label: Elektra Musician
Best.-Nr: 96-0168-1
Plattentitel: Steps Ahead
Titel: Song of the underground railroad
Länge: 03:57
Interpret: John Coltrane
Komponist: John Coltrane
Label: ABC Records
Best.-Nr: AS-9273
Plattentitel: The Africa Brass Sessions, Vol. 2
Titel: Jinrikisha
Länge: 04:09
Interpret: Joe Henderson Quintet
Komponist: Joseph A. "Joe" Henderson
Label: Blue Note
Best.-Nr: 784140-2
Plattentitel: Page one
Titel: Bungalow
Länge: 05:05
Interpret: Tied & Tickled Trio
Komponist: Johannes Enders, Andreas Gerth, Micha Acher, Markus Acher
Label: MORR MUSIC
Best.-Nr: MM039
Plattentitel: Observing Systems
Titel: Introduzione: Andante non troppo
aus: Concerto for orchestra
Länge: 03:24
Interpret: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Pierre Boulez
Komponist: Bela Bartók
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 437 826-2
Titel: The final Hippie
Länge: 03:36
Interpret: Enders Room
Komponist: Johannes Enders
Label: tuition
Best.-Nr: TIN0080-2
Plattentitel: Hotel Alba