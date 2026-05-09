Autorin und Buchhändlerin Petra Hartlieb

Musik-Laufplan
Das war Hollywood von gestern
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Waterloo & Robinson
Komposition: Christian Kolonovits
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 288.05.030
Plattentitel: Waterloo/Robinson Hollywood
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Waterloo & Robinson
Komposition: Christian Kolonovits
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 288.05.030
Plattentitel: Waterloo/Robinson Hollywood
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 980839-6
Plattentitel: Infiniment - 40 chansons
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 980839-6
Plattentitel: Infiniment - 40 chansons
It ain't me babe
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: WIND-UP
Best.-Nr: 676232-2
Plattentitel: Walk the line - Original motion picture soundtrack
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: WIND-UP
Best.-Nr: 676232-2
Plattentitel: Walk the line - Original motion picture soundtrack
Lascia ch'io pianga. Arie (Almirena), 2. Akt
aus: Rinaldo. Opera seria in 3 Akten HWV 7
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran), Academy of Ancient Music
Leitung: Christopher Hogwood
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4851275
aus: Rinaldo. Opera seria in 3 Akten HWV 7
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran), Academy of Ancient Music
Leitung: Christopher Hogwood
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4851275
Du bist wia de Wintasun
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Christina Stürmer feat. Wolfgang Ambros
Komposition: Wolfgang Ambros, Josef Prokopetz
Label: Ich Lebe
Plattentitel: Millionen Lichter
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Christina Stürmer feat. Wolfgang Ambros
Komposition: Wolfgang Ambros, Josef Prokopetz
Label: Ich Lebe
Plattentitel: Millionen Lichter
Pa-pa-pa-pa-ge-na. Duett (Papageno, Papagena), 2. Akt
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Elisabeth Boudreault (Sopran), Huw Montague Rendall (Bariton),
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rouen Normandie
Leitung: Ben Glassberg
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: PLG Classics
Best.-Nr: 5021732363787
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Elisabeth Boudreault (Sopran), Huw Montague Rendall (Bariton),
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rouen Normandie
Leitung: Ben Glassberg
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: PLG Classics
Best.-Nr: 5021732363787
Nur ein Wort
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Wir sind Helden
Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 9833860
Plattentitel: Bravo - The hits 2005 Just the best, Vol. 52
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Wir sind Helden
Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 9833860
Plattentitel: Bravo - The hits 2005 Just the best, Vol. 52
Hero
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Family Of The Year
Komposition: Joe Keefe
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88765434562
Plattentitel: Bravo Hits 83
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Family Of The Year
Komposition: Joe Keefe
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88765434562
Plattentitel: Bravo Hits 83
Heast as net
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Conchita Wurst, Ina Regen
Komposition: Hubert von Goisern, Wolfgang Staribacher
Label: COLUMBIA
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Conchita Wurst, Ina Regen
Komposition: Hubert von Goisern, Wolfgang Staribacher
Label: COLUMBIA
1. Satz: Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007. Ausgeführt mit Viola solo
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Kim Kashkashian (Viola)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 4817176
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007. Ausgeführt mit Viola solo
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Kim Kashkashian (Viola)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 4817176
der unverblümte
Länge: 05:34
Interpretation: SarahBernhardt
Komposition: Bernhard Scheiblauer
Label: Medienmanufaktur Wien
Länge: 05:34
Interpretation: SarahBernhardt
Komposition: Bernhard Scheiblauer
Label: Medienmanufaktur Wien
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