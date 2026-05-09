Autorin und Buchhändlerin Petra Hartlieb

Seit 2011 schreibt Petra Hartlieb Bücher: historische Liebesromane, autobiografische Werke und Krimis für Erwachsene und Kinder. (Ulrik Hölzel)

Musik-Laufplan

Das war Hollywood von gestern

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Waterloo & Robinson

Komposition: Christian Kolonovits

Label: Bellaphon

Best.-Nr: 288.05.030

Plattentitel: Waterloo/Robinson Hollywood

Ne me quitte pas

Länge: 04:08

Interpretation: Jacques Brel

Komposition: Jacques Brel

Label: Barclay

Best.-Nr: 980839-6

Plattentitel: Infiniment - 40 chansons

It ain't me babe

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: WIND-UP

Best.-Nr: 676232-2

Plattentitel: Walk the line - Original motion picture soundtrack

Lascia ch'io pianga. Arie (Almirena), 2. Akt

aus: Rinaldo. Opera seria in 3 Akten HWV 7

Länge: 04:47

Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran), Academy of Ancient Music

Leitung: Christopher Hogwood

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 4851275

Du bist wia de Wintasun

Länge: 02:10

Interpretation: Christina Stürmer feat. Wolfgang Ambros

Komposition: Wolfgang Ambros, Josef Prokopetz

Label: Ich Lebe

Plattentitel: Millionen Lichter

Pa-pa-pa-pa-ge-na. Duett (Papageno, Papagena), 2. Akt

aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620

Länge: 02:33

Interpretation: Elisabeth Boudreault (Sopran), Huw Montague Rendall (Bariton),

Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rouen Normandie

Leitung: Ben Glassberg

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: PLG Classics

Best.-Nr: 5021732363787

Nur ein Wort

Länge: 03:51

Interpretation: Wir sind Helden

Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 9833860

Plattentitel: Bravo - The hits 2005 Just the best, Vol. 52

Hero

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Family Of The Year

Komposition: Joe Keefe

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88765434562

Plattentitel: Bravo Hits 83

Heast as net

Länge: 04:09

Interpretation: Conchita Wurst, Ina Regen

Komposition: Hubert von Goisern, Wolfgang Staribacher

Label: COLUMBIA

1. Satz: Prélude

aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007. Ausgeführt mit Viola solo

Länge: 02:17

Interpretation: Kim Kashkashian (Viola)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 4817176

der unverblümte

Länge: 05:34

Interpretation: SarahBernhardt

Komposition: Bernhard Scheiblauer

Label: Medienmanufaktur Wien