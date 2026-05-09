Autorin und Buchhändlerin Petra Hartlieb
Süchtig nach dieser Musik

Ihre Geschichte könnte auch ein Roman sein. Petra Hartlieb kaufte spontan eine Buchhandlung und schrieb darüber einen Bestseller. Beim Schreiben kann sie eigentlich nur eine bestimmte Musik hören. Welche, verrät sie im Dlf.

Eine Frau steht in einem Gastgarten und blickt ernst in die Kamera. Sie trägt Jeans, ein dunkelblaues Oberteil und eine rote Cordjacke. Ihre Haare sind grau bis dunkelbraun, ihre Augen braun.
Seit 2011 schreibt Petra Hartlieb Bücher: historische Liebesromane, autobiografische Werke und Krimis für Erwachsene und Kinder. (Ulrik Hölzel)

Musik-Laufplan

Das war Hollywood von gestern
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Waterloo & Robinson
Komposition: Christian Kolonovits
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 288.05.030
Plattentitel: Waterloo/Robinson Hollywood
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 980839-6
Plattentitel: Infiniment - 40 chansons
It ain't me babe
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: WIND-UP
Best.-Nr: 676232-2
Plattentitel: Walk the line - Original motion picture soundtrack
Lascia ch'io pianga. Arie (Almirena), 2. Akt
aus: Rinaldo. Opera seria in 3 Akten HWV 7
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran), Academy of Ancient Music
Leitung: Christopher Hogwood
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4851275
Du bist wia de Wintasun
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Christina Stürmer feat. Wolfgang Ambros
Komposition: Wolfgang Ambros, Josef Prokopetz
Label: Ich Lebe
Plattentitel: Millionen Lichter
Pa-pa-pa-pa-ge-na. Duett (Papageno, Papagena), 2. Akt
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Elisabeth Boudreault (Sopran), Huw Montague Rendall (Bariton),
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rouen Normandie
Leitung: Ben Glassberg
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: PLG Classics
Best.-Nr: 5021732363787
Nur ein Wort
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Wir sind Helden
Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 9833860
Plattentitel: Bravo - The hits 2005 Just the best, Vol. 52
Hero
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Family Of The Year
Komposition: Joe Keefe
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88765434562
Plattentitel: Bravo Hits 83
Heast as net
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Conchita Wurst, Ina Regen
Komposition: Hubert von Goisern, Wolfgang Staribacher
Label: COLUMBIA
1. Satz: Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007. Ausgeführt mit Viola solo
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Kim Kashkashian (Viola)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 4817176
der unverblümte
Länge: 05:34
Interpretation: SarahBernhardt
Komposition: Bernhard Scheiblauer
Label: Medienmanufaktur Wien
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