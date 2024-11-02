Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Adagio ma non troppo
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Es-Dur
Länge: 04:30
Ensemble: Aris Quartett
Komposition: Fanny Hensel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Good hands
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Omer Klein (Klavier)
Komposition: Omer Klein
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Blue suede shoes
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Elvis Presley
Komposition: Carl Lee Perkins
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: SR6020/1-2
Plattentitel: From Memphis To Vegas
The shoemaker
Länge: 03:17
Ensemble: Vision String Quartet
Komposition: Jakob Encke
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
On ira
Länge: 01:58
Interpretation: ZAZ
Komposition: Tryss, Kerredine Soltani
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 888837968720
3. Satz: Menuetto. [Allegretto] - Trio
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello d-Moll, KV 421/KV 417b
Länge: 04:03
Ensemble: Alban Berg Quartett Wien
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Telefunken
Best.-Nr: 6.42039
Here comes the sun
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Apple
Best.-Nr: 797039-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1967-1970
Escualo
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Eckart Runge (Violoncello), Jacques Ammon (Klavier)
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0302006BC
Hotel California
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Eagles
Komposition: Donald William Felder, Don Henley, Glenn L. Frey
Label: Warner ESP
Best.-Nr: 273731-2
Plattentitel: The complete greatest hits
4. Satz: Allegro molto
aus: Streichquartett Nr. 9 C-Dur, op. 59/3
Länge: 06:00
Ensemble: Aris Quartett
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 17478
