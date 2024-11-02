Das Aris Quartett (v.l.): Caspar Vinzens (Vla), Noémi Zipperling (Vl), Anna Katharina Wildermuth (Vl) und Lukas Sieber (Vc) (Oliver Borchert)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Adagio ma non troppo

aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Es-Dur

Länge: 04:30

Ensemble: Aris Quartett

Komposition: Fanny Hensel

Label: Deutsche Grammophon aus:Länge: 04:30Ensemble: Aris QuartettKomposition: Fanny HenselLabel: Deutsche Grammophon

Good hands

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Omer Klein (Klavier)

Komposition: Omer Klein

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Blue suede shoes

Länge: 01:56

Interpretation: Elvis Presley

Komposition: Carl Lee Perkins

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: SR6020/1-2

Plattentitel: From Memphis To Vegas

The shoemaker

Länge: 03:17

Ensemble: Vision String Quartet

Komposition: Jakob Encke

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

On ira

Länge: 01:58

Interpretation: ZAZ

Komposition: Tryss, Kerredine Soltani

Label: SONY

Best.-Nr: 888837968720

3. Satz: Menuetto. [Allegretto] - Trio

aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello d-Moll, KV 421/KV 417b

Länge: 04:03

Ensemble: Alban Berg Quartett Wien

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Telefunken

Best.-Nr: 6.42039

Here comes the sun

Länge: 02:05

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: Apple

Best.-Nr: 797039-2

Plattentitel: The Beatles 1967-1970

Escualo

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Eckart Runge (Violoncello), Jacques Ammon (Klavier)

Komposition: Astor Piazzolla

Label: BERLIN Classics

Best.-Nr: 0302006BC

Hotel California

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Eagles

Komposition: Donald William Felder, Don Henley, Glenn L. Frey

Label: Warner ESP

Best.-Nr: 273731-2

Plattentitel: The complete greatest hits

4. Satz: Allegro molto

aus: Streichquartett Nr. 9 C-Dur, op. 59/3

Länge: 06:00

Ensemble: Aris Quartett

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: GENUIN

Best.-Nr: GEN 17478