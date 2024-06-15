Das Trio Imàge spielt seit 2008 in dieser Besetzung (v.l.): Cellist Thomas Kaufmann, Geigerin Gergana Gergova und Pianist Pavlin Nechev. (Larry Horricks)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Molto vivace

aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier Nr. 2 h-Moll, op. 76

Länge: 02:27

Ensemble: Trio Imàge

Komposition: Joaquín Turina

Label: CAvi-music

Best.-Nr: 8553514

Dragana i slavei (Dragana and the nightingale)

Länge: 02:06

Chor: "Philip Koutev" Ensemble

Komposition: Traditionell

Label: Balkanto

Best.-Nr: 060053

Ain't got no - I got life

Länge: 02:14

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Galt MacDermot

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 184440-2

Plattentitel: Hits & classics

Young and beautiful

Länge: 02:29

Interpretation: Lana Del Rey

Komposition: Lana Del Rey, Rick Nowels

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Movie Hits The Dome Summer 2013

Ungarische Melodie h-moll, D 817

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 458139-2

Allegretto

aus: Trio in drei Sätzen Nr. 1 (für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)

Länge: 08:06

Ensemble: Trio Imàge

Komposition: Mauricio Kagel

Label: CAvi-music

Best.-Nr: 8553278

Follow me

aus: Star Wars - The Force Awakens (Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht)

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Orchester

Komposition: John Williams

Label: Walt Disney Records

Best.-Nr: 00050087323295

Plattentitel: Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Original motion picture soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)

ice cold.

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: half·alive

Komposition: Joshua William Taylor, Brett Kramer, J. Tyler Johnson, Austin Prince

Label: RCA Records Label

Plattentitel: Now, not yet

Berlin, Berlin

aus: Ku'damm 56. Das Musical

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Peter Plate & Ulf Leo Sommer feat. David Jakobs & Ku‘damm 56 Musical Cast

Komposition: Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer, Daniel Faust

Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

Plattentitel: Ku'damm 56: Das Musical (Deluxe Edition) Berlin, Berlin

Die Ballade vom Wasserrad

aus: Die Rundköpfe und die Spitzköpfe, op. 45

(Bühnenmusik zum gleichnamigen Stück von Bertolt Brecht)

Länge: 03:05

Interpretation: Hanns Eisler (Stimme), Andre Asriel (Klavier)

Komposition: Hanns Eisler

Label: BERLIN Classics

Best.-Nr: 0090582BC

Morgen

aus: Vier Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 27, TrV 170 (Orchesterfassung)

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Edith Peinemann (Solo-Violine)

Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: George Szell

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 747276-2