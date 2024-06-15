Musik-Laufplan
2. Satz: Molto vivace
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier Nr. 2 h-Moll, op. 76
Länge: 02:27
Ensemble: Trio Imàge
Komposition: Joaquín Turina
Label: CAvi-music
Best.-Nr: 8553514
Dragana i slavei (Dragana and the nightingale)
Länge: 02:06
Chor: "Philip Koutev" Ensemble
Komposition: Traditionell
Label: Balkanto
Best.-Nr: 060053
Ain't got no - I got life
Länge: 02:14
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Galt MacDermot
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 184440-2
Plattentitel: Hits & classics
Young and beautiful
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: Lana Del Rey
Komposition: Lana Del Rey, Rick Nowels
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Movie Hits The Dome Summer 2013
Ungarische Melodie h-moll, D 817
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 458139-2
Allegretto
aus: Trio in drei Sätzen Nr. 1 (für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)
Länge: 08:06
Ensemble: Trio Imàge
Komposition: Mauricio Kagel
Label: CAvi-music
Best.-Nr: 8553278
Follow me
aus: Star Wars - The Force Awakens (Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht)
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: John Williams
Label: Walt Disney Records
Best.-Nr: 00050087323295
Plattentitel: Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Original motion picture soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)
ice cold.
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: half·alive
Komposition: Joshua William Taylor, Brett Kramer, J. Tyler Johnson, Austin Prince
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: Now, not yet
Berlin, Berlin
aus: Ku'damm 56. Das Musical
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Peter Plate & Ulf Leo Sommer feat. David Jakobs & Ku‘damm 56 Musical Cast
Komposition: Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer, Daniel Faust
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Plattentitel: Ku'damm 56: Das Musical (Deluxe Edition) Berlin, Berlin
Die Ballade vom Wasserrad
aus: Die Rundköpfe und die Spitzköpfe, op. 45
(Bühnenmusik zum gleichnamigen Stück von Bertolt Brecht)
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Hanns Eisler (Stimme), Andre Asriel (Klavier)
Komposition: Hanns Eisler
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0090582BC
Morgen
aus: Vier Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 27, TrV 170 (Orchesterfassung)
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Edith Peinemann (Solo-Violine)
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: George Szell
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747276-2
