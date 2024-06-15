Das Trio Imàge
Unglaublich!

Sie spielen technisch perfekt und mit ergreifender Intensität. Besonders interessiert sind die Mitglieder des Trio Imàge an zeitgenössischer und unbekannter Musik. Im Dlf erzählt das Ensemble, was die Musik in Star Wars mit bulgarischer Folklore zu tun hat.

Zwei Männer und eine Frau (Mitte) laufen nebeneinander auf einem Zuggleis. Der Mann links hat einen roten Cellokoffer geschultert. Sie tragen Alltagskleidung, die Männer einen Hut bzw. eine Mütze, die Frau eine tuchartige Mütze. Im Hintergrund lugt eine alte blaue Lok aus einer häuschenartigen Abstellanlage.
Das Trio Imàge spielt seit 2008 in dieser Besetzung (v.l.): Cellist Thomas Kaufmann, Geigerin Gergana Gergova und Pianist Pavlin Nechev. (Larry Horricks)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Molto vivace
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier Nr. 2 h-Moll, op. 76
Länge: 02:27
Ensemble: Trio Imàge
Komposition: Joaquín Turina
Label: CAvi-music
Best.-Nr: 8553514
Dragana i slavei (Dragana and the nightingale)
Länge: 02:06
Chor: "Philip Koutev" Ensemble
Komposition: Traditionell 
Label: Balkanto
Best.-Nr: 060053
Ain't got no - I got life
Länge: 02:14
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Galt MacDermot
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 184440-2
Plattentitel: Hits & classics
Young and beautiful
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: Lana Del Rey
Komposition: Lana Del Rey, Rick Nowels
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Movie Hits The Dome Summer 2013
Ungarische Melodie h-moll, D 817
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 458139-2
Allegretto
aus: Trio in drei Sätzen Nr. 1 (für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)
Länge: 08:06
Ensemble: Trio Imàge
Komposition: Mauricio Kagel
Label: CAvi-music
Best.-Nr: 8553278
Follow me
aus: Star Wars - The Force Awakens (Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht)
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: John Williams
Label: Walt Disney Records
Best.-Nr: 00050087323295
Plattentitel: Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Original motion picture soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)
ice cold.
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: half·alive
Komposition: Joshua William Taylor, Brett Kramer, J. Tyler Johnson, Austin Prince
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: Now, not yet
Berlin, Berlin
aus: Ku'damm 56. Das Musical
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Peter Plate & Ulf Leo Sommer feat. David Jakobs & Ku‘damm 56 Musical Cast
Komposition: Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer, Daniel Faust
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Plattentitel: Ku'damm 56: Das Musical (Deluxe Edition) Berlin, Berlin
Die Ballade vom Wasserrad
aus: Die Rundköpfe und die Spitzköpfe, op. 45
(Bühnenmusik zum gleichnamigen Stück von Bertolt Brecht)
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Hanns Eisler (Stimme), Andre Asriel (Klavier)
Komposition: Hanns Eisler
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0090582BC
Morgen
aus: Vier Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 27, TrV 170 (Orchesterfassung)
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Edith Peinemann (Solo-Violine)
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: George Szell
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747276-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.