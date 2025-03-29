Musik-Laufplan
Pata pata
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 7243-847889-2
1. Satz: Maestoso
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1 d-Moll, op. 15
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Vladimir Ashkenazy (Klavier), Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Bernard Haitink
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 410009-2
1. Satz: Pesante - Grave - Vivace - Grave
aus: Recordare. Konzert
Länge: 02:04
Interpretation: Michala Petri (Blockflöte), Odense Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Christoph Poppen
Komposition: Markus Zahnhausen
Label: Our Recordings
Best.-Nr: 6.220614
1. Satz: Allegro non molto
aus: Konzert für Blockflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo c-Moll, RV 441
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Dan Laurin (Blockflöte), Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: 635
Readings Ground
aus: The Division Flute (London, 1706)
Länge: 01:29
Interpretation: Maurice Steger (Frühbarock-Sopranblockflöte)
Ensemble: Basso continuo
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: CLAVES
Best.-Nr: 50-9407
1. Satz: Allegro non molto
aus: Konzert à 5 für Traversflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo e-Moll
Länge: 04:54
Interpretation: Musica Antiqua Köln
Leitung: Reinhard Goebel
Komposition: Pierre-Gabriel Buffardin
Label: Archiv Produktion
Best.-Nr: 447286-2
3. Satz: Largo
aus: Sonate für Blockflöte und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 58 (op. 13 Nr. 6)
Länge: 01:23
Interpretation: Dorothee Oberlinger (Alt-Blockflöte), I Suonatori de la Gioiosa Marca
Komposition: Nicolas Chédeville, Antonio Vivaldi
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 88697115712
Where shall I fly? where hide this guilty head? Arie der Dejanira, 3. Akt
aus: Hercules. A Musical Drama in 3 Akten, HWV 60
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Magdalena Kozena (Mezzosopran), Venice Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Andrea Marcon
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4776547
John come kiss me now. Volkslied für Singstimme und Basso continuo
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Dorothee Mields (Sopran), The Gentleman's Band
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 88843044582
Nr. 1: I know you are crossing the borders somewhere
aus: Nele's Dances. Für Blockflöte und Laute. Ausgeführt mit Blockflöte und Harfe
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Stefan Temmingh (Blockflöte), Margret Koell (Tripelharfe)
Komposition: Thomas Koppel
Label: ACCENT (belgisch)
Best.-Nr: ACC24408
Eliza is the fairest Queen. Lied für Singstimme und 4 Viole da gamba. Ausgeführt mit Sopran, Blockflötenensemble, Laute und Perkussion
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Carine Tinney (Sopran), Ensemble Feuervogel
Komposition: Edward Johnson
Label: Coviello Classics
Best.-Nr: COV92309
The day before you came
Länge: 05:10
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter, Fleshquartet
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 477590-1
Plattentitel: I let the music speak
