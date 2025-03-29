Er setzt nicht nur Maßstäbe im Blockflöten-Repertoire von Vivaldi, Telemann und Händel, sondern adaptiert auch meisterhaft Opernarien, Tangomusik von Piazzolla und zeitgenössische Musik: Stefan Temmingh. (Armin Linke)

Musik-Laufplan

Pata pata

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Miriam Makeba

Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 7243-847889-2

1. Satz: Maestoso

aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1 d-Moll, op. 15

Länge: 05:38

Interpretation: Vladimir Ashkenazy (Klavier), Concertgebouw Orchestra

Leitung: Bernard Haitink

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 410009-2

1. Satz: Pesante - Grave - Vivace - Grave

aus: Recordare. Konzert

Länge: 02:04

Interpretation: Michala Petri (Blockflöte), Odense Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Christoph Poppen

Komposition: Markus Zahnhausen

Label: Our Recordings

Best.-Nr: 6.220614

1. Satz: Allegro non molto

aus: Konzert für Blockflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo c-Moll, RV 441

Länge: 04:39

Interpretation: Dan Laurin (Blockflöte), Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi

Label: BIS

Best.-Nr: 635

Readings Ground

aus: The Division Flute (London, 1706)

Länge: 01:29

Interpretation: Maurice Steger (Frühbarock-Sopranblockflöte)

Ensemble: Basso continuo

Komposition: Anonymus

Label: CLAVES

Best.-Nr: 50-9407

1. Satz: Allegro non molto

aus: Konzert à 5 für Traversflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo e-Moll

Länge: 04:54

Interpretation: Musica Antiqua Köln

Leitung: Reinhard Goebel

Komposition: Pierre-Gabriel Buffardin

Label: Archiv Produktion

Best.-Nr: 447286-2

3. Satz: Largo

aus: Sonate für Blockflöte und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 58 (op. 13 Nr. 6)

Länge: 01:23

Interpretation: Dorothee Oberlinger (Alt-Blockflöte), I Suonatori de la Gioiosa Marca

Komposition: Nicolas Chédeville, Antonio Vivaldi

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 88697115712

Where shall I fly? where hide this guilty head? Arie der Dejanira, 3. Akt

aus: Hercules. A Musical Drama in 3 Akten, HWV 60

Länge: 04:05

Interpretation: Magdalena Kozena (Mezzosopran), Venice Baroque Orchestra

Leitung: Andrea Marcon

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 00289-4776547

John come kiss me now. Volkslied für Singstimme und Basso continuo

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Dorothee Mields (Sopran), The Gentleman's Band

Komposition: Unbekannt

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 88843044582

Nr. 1: I know you are crossing the borders somewhere

aus: Nele's Dances. Für Blockflöte und Laute. Ausgeführt mit Blockflöte und Harfe

Länge: 02:06

Interpretation: Stefan Temmingh (Blockflöte), Margret Koell (Tripelharfe)

Komposition: Thomas Koppel

Label: ACCENT (belgisch)

Best.-Nr: ACC24408

Eliza is the fairest Queen. Lied für Singstimme und 4 Viole da gamba. Ausgeführt mit Sopran, Blockflötenensemble, Laute und Perkussion

Länge: 01:48

Interpretation: Carine Tinney (Sopran), Ensemble Feuervogel

Komposition: Edward Johnson

Label: Coviello Classics

Best.-Nr: COV92309

The day before you came

Länge: 05:10

Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter, Fleshquartet

Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 477590-1

Plattentitel: I let the music speak