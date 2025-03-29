Der Blockflötist Stefan Temmingh
Klänge zwischen Mut und Depression

Er höre Musik "sehr unmusikwissenschaftlich und total assoziativ", sagt Stefan Temmingh im Dlf. Von Südafrika aus bewunderte er schon früh die Blockflötenstars und zog schließlich nach Europa. Heute unterrichtet er als Professor in Freiburg.

Ein Mann mit grauschwarzem Haar steht in einer barocken Bibliothek. Er hat eine Blockflöte in der Hand, trägt ein schwarzes Hemd und ein buntgemustertes Jackett.
Er setzt nicht nur Maßstäbe im Blockflöten-Repertoire von Vivaldi, Telemann und Händel, sondern adaptiert auch meisterhaft Opernarien, Tangomusik von Piazzolla und zeitgenössische Musik: Stefan Temmingh. (Armin Linke)

Musik-Laufplan

Pata pata
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 7243-847889-2
1. Satz: Maestoso
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1 d-Moll, op. 15
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Vladimir Ashkenazy (Klavier), Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Bernard Haitink
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 410009-2
1. Satz: Pesante - Grave - Vivace - Grave
aus: Recordare. Konzert
Länge: 02:04
Interpretation: Michala Petri (Blockflöte), Odense Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Christoph Poppen
Komposition: Markus Zahnhausen
Label: Our Recordings
Best.-Nr: 6.220614
1. Satz: Allegro non molto
aus: Konzert für Blockflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo c-Moll, RV 441
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Dan Laurin (Blockflöte), Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: 635
Readings Ground
aus: The Division Flute (London, 1706)
Länge: 01:29
Interpretation: Maurice Steger (Frühbarock-Sopranblockflöte)
Ensemble: Basso continuo
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: CLAVES
Best.-Nr: 50-9407
1. Satz: Allegro non molto
aus: Konzert à 5 für Traversflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo e-Moll
Länge: 04:54
Interpretation: Musica Antiqua Köln
Leitung: Reinhard Goebel
Komposition: Pierre-Gabriel Buffardin
Label: Archiv Produktion
Best.-Nr: 447286-2
3. Satz: Largo
aus: Sonate für Blockflöte und Basso continuo g-Moll, RV 58 (op. 13 Nr. 6)
Länge: 01:23
Interpretation: Dorothee Oberlinger (Alt-Blockflöte), I Suonatori de la Gioiosa Marca
Komposition: Nicolas Chédeville, Antonio Vivaldi
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 88697115712
Where shall I fly? where hide this guilty head? Arie der Dejanira, 3. Akt
aus: Hercules. A Musical Drama in 3 Akten, HWV 60
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Magdalena Kozena (Mezzosopran), Venice Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Andrea Marcon
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4776547
John come kiss me now. Volkslied für Singstimme und Basso continuo
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Dorothee Mields (Sopran), The Gentleman's Band
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 88843044582
Nr. 1: I know you are crossing the borders somewhere
aus: Nele's Dances. Für Blockflöte und Laute. Ausgeführt mit Blockflöte und Harfe
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Stefan Temmingh (Blockflöte), Margret Koell (Tripelharfe)
Komposition: Thomas Koppel
Label: ACCENT (belgisch)
Best.-Nr: ACC24408
Eliza is the fairest Queen. Lied für Singstimme und 4 Viole da gamba. Ausgeführt mit Sopran, Blockflötenensemble, Laute und Perkussion
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Carine Tinney (Sopran), Ensemble Feuervogel
Komposition: Edward Johnson
Label: Coviello Classics
Best.-Nr: COV92309
The day before you came
Länge: 05:10
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter, Fleshquartet
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 477590-1
Plattentitel: I let the music speak
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.