Musik-Laufplan
Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 6 D-Dur, BWV 1012
Länge: 04:40
Interpret: Sebastian Klinger (Violoncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: OEHMSCLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6520925
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 6 D-Dur, BWV 1012
Länge: 04:40
Interpret: Sebastian Klinger (Violoncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: OEHMSCLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6520925
Piedra y camino
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Mercedes Sosa
Komponist: Atahualpa Yupanqui
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 63 47 318
Plattentitel: Mercedes Sosa Interpreta Atahualpa Yupanqui
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Mercedes Sosa
Komponist: Atahualpa Yupanqui
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 63 47 318
Plattentitel: Mercedes Sosa Interpreta Atahualpa Yupanqui
Äusserst bewegt
aus: Kreisleriana op. 16, Nr. 1
Länge: 02:35
Solistin: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komponist: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410653-2
aus: Kreisleriana op. 16, Nr. 1
Länge: 02:35
Solistin: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komponist: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410653-2
Morente
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Vicente Amigo (Gitarre)
Komponist: Vicente Amigo
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 4689321
Plattentitel: De mi corázon al aire
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Vicente Amigo (Gitarre)
Komponist: Vicente Amigo
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 4689321
Plattentitel: De mi corázon al aire
Thriller
Länge: 05:58
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Rod Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 474709-2
Plattentitel: HIStory - Past, present & future, Book 1
Länge: 05:58
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Rod Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 474709-2
Plattentitel: HIStory - Past, present & future, Book 1
Scherzo-Tarantelle g-Moll, op. 16
Länge: 04:40
Solist: Heinrich Schiff (Violoncello)
Solist: Samuel Sanders (Klavier)
Komponist: Henri Wieniawski
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420945-2
Länge: 04:40
Solist: Heinrich Schiff (Violoncello)
Solist: Samuel Sanders (Klavier)
Komponist: Henri Wieniawski
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420945-2
1. Satz: Allegro maestoso. Mit durchaus ernstem und feierlichem Ausdruck
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll. Für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:21
Orchester: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Dirigent: Mariss Jansons
Komponist: Gustav Mahler
Label: BR-Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900167
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll. Für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:21
Orchester: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Dirigent: Mariss Jansons
Komponist: Gustav Mahler
Label: BR-Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900167
3. Satz: Menuett
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 53 D-Dur, Hob III:63
Länge: 03:13
Ensemble: Quatuor Ébène
Komponist: Joseph Haydn
Label: MIRARE
Best.-Nr: MIR 013
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 53 D-Dur, Hob III:63
Länge: 03:13
Ensemble: Quatuor Ébène
Komponist: Joseph Haydn
Label: MIRARE
Best.-Nr: MIR 013
I. Satz: Allegro con brio
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 c-Moll, op. 67
Länge: 07:16
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Carlos Kleiber
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469112-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 c-Moll, op. 67
Länge: 07:16
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Carlos Kleiber
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469112-2
Die da!?!
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Die Fantastischen Vier
Komposition: Andreas Rieke, Michael B. Schmidt, Thomas Dürr, Michael "DJ" Beck
Label: FOUR MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 82876744442
Plattentitel: Best of 1990-2005
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Die Fantastischen Vier
Komposition: Andreas Rieke, Michael B. Schmidt, Thomas Dürr, Michael "DJ" Beck
Label: FOUR MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 82876744442
Plattentitel: Best of 1990-2005
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.