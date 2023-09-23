Samstag, 23. September 2023

Der Cellist Sebastian Klinger
Berauscht von Bach

Die Waschküche seiner Großeltern beschallte er mit seinem Instrument. Heute ist Sebastian Klinger Solocellist im Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks und Professor. Einen Teil seiner Kindheit verbrachte der Musiker auf Gran Canaria, aus dieser Zeit stammen viele seiner musikalischen Erinnerungen.

Ein junger Mann mit dunklem Haar im Halbprofil, mit der linken der Hand streckt er ein Cello Richtung Kammera.
1977 in München geboren, gewann Sebastian Klinger 2001 den Deutschen Musikwettbewerb. (Astrid Ackermann)

Musik-Laufplan

Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 6 D-Dur, BWV 1012
Länge: 04:40
Interpret: Sebastian Klinger (Violoncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: OEHMSCLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6520925
Piedra y camino
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Mercedes Sosa
Komponist: Atahualpa Yupanqui
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 63 47 318
Plattentitel: Mercedes Sosa Interpreta Atahualpa Yupanqui
Äusserst bewegt
aus: Kreisleriana op. 16, Nr. 1
Länge: 02:35
Solistin: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komponist: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410653-2
Morente
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Vicente Amigo (Gitarre)
Komponist: Vicente Amigo
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 4689321
Plattentitel: De mi corázon al aire
Thriller
Länge: 05:58
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Rod Temperton
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 474709-2
Plattentitel: HIStory - Past, present & future, Book 1
Scherzo-Tarantelle g-Moll, op. 16
Länge: 04:40
Solist: Heinrich Schiff (Violoncello)
Solist: Samuel Sanders (Klavier)
Komponist: Henri Wieniawski
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420945-2
1. Satz: Allegro maestoso. Mit durchaus ernstem und feierlichem Ausdruck
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll. Für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:21
Orchester: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Dirigent: Mariss Jansons
Komponist: Gustav Mahler
Label: BR-Klassik
Best.-Nr: 900167
3. Satz: Menuett
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 53 D-Dur, Hob III:63
Länge: 03:13
Ensemble: Quatuor Ébène
Komponist: Joseph Haydn
Label: MIRARE
Best.-Nr: MIR 013
I. Satz: Allegro con brio
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 c-Moll, op. 67
Länge: 07:16
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Carlos Kleiber
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 469112-2
Die da!?!
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Die Fantastischen Vier
Komposition: Andreas Rieke, Michael B. Schmidt, Thomas Dürr, Michael "DJ" Beck
Label: FOUR MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 82876744442
Plattentitel: Best of 1990-2005
