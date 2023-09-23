1977 in München geboren, gewann Sebastian Klinger 2001 den Deutschen Musikwettbewerb. (Astrid Ackermann)

Musik-Laufplan

Prélude

aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 6 D-Dur, BWV 1012

Länge: 04:40

Interpret: Sebastian Klinger (Violoncello)

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: OEHMSCLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 6520925

Piedra y camino

Länge: 03:40

Interpretin: Mercedes Sosa

Komponist: Atahualpa Yupanqui

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 63 47 318

Plattentitel: Mercedes Sosa Interpreta Atahualpa Yupanqui

Äusserst bewegt

aus: Kreisleriana op. 16, Nr. 1

Länge: 02:35

Solistin: Martha Argerich (Klavier)

Komponist: Robert Schumann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 410653-2

Morente

Länge: 02:50

Interpret: Vicente Amigo (Gitarre)

Komponist: Vicente Amigo

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 4689321

Plattentitel: De mi corázon al aire

Thriller

Länge: 05:58

Interpret: Michael Jackson

Komponist: Rod Temperton

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 474709-2

Plattentitel: HIStory - Past, present & future, Book 1

Scherzo-Tarantelle g-Moll, op. 16

Länge: 04:40

Solist: Heinrich Schiff (Violoncello)

Solist: Samuel Sanders (Klavier)

Komponist: Henri Wieniawski

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 420945-2

1. Satz: Allegro maestoso. Mit durchaus ernstem und feierlichem Ausdruck

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll. Für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester

Länge: 03:21

Orchester: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Dirigent: Mariss Jansons

Komponist: Gustav Mahler

Label: BR-Klassik

Best.-Nr: 900167

3. Satz: Menuett

aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 53 D-Dur, Hob III:63

Länge: 03:13

Ensemble: Quatuor Ébène

Komponist: Joseph Haydn

Label: MIRARE

Best.-Nr: MIR 013

I. Satz: Allegro con brio

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 c-Moll, op. 67

Länge: 07:16

Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker

Dirigent: Carlos Kleiber

Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 469112-2

Die da!?!

Länge: 04:11

Interpretation: Die Fantastischen Vier

Komposition: Andreas Rieke, Michael B. Schmidt, Thomas Dürr, Michael "DJ" Beck

Label: FOUR MUSIC

Best.-Nr: 82876744442

Plattentitel: Best of 1990-2005