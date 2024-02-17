Samstag, 17. Februar 2024

Der Choreograf Christian Spuck
Epischer Bach, poetischer Elektro

Als neuer Intendant des Staatsballetts Berlin will Christian Spuck die Kunst und nicht den Skandal in den Mittelpunkt stellen. Seine Playlist im Dlf reicht von Bach bis zu persischer Lyrik in hypnotisierendem Deep-House-Gewand.

17.02.2024
Ein Mann in schwarzem Rollkragenpullover verschmilzt optisch beinahe mit dem dunklen Hintergrund. Er trägt Brille, grauschwarzen Bart und lächelt mirakulös. Die Arme hält er vor dem Körper verschränkt.
Emotional und komplex: So werden oft die Choreografien von Christian Spuck beschrieben. In Berlin plant er in der Spielzeit 2023/24 vier Uraufführungen. (picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken)

Musik-Laufplan

She was
Länge: 04:37
Interpretin: Camille
Komponistin: Camille Dalmais
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Ilo veyou
No moon at all
Länge: 02:31
Interpretin: Nana Mouskouri
Komposition: Redd Evans, David A. Mann
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 546232-2
Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri in New York - The girl from Greece sings
Minim (bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier und Violoncello)
Länge: 02:31
Solist: Dustin O'Halloran (Klavier)
Solistin: Elissa Lee (Violine)
Solistin: Anna Müller (Violoncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88843029332
Goodbye
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Feder featuring Lyse
Komposition: Hadrien Federiconi, Anne-Lyse Blanc
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2016 (Inkl.Bonus-DVD) Goodbye
Dies irae
aus: Messa da Requiem
Länge: 02:25
Chor: Schwedischer Rundfunkchor
Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Claudio Abbado
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-557168-2
Man-O-To
Länge: 03:10
Interpret: Nu
Komponist: Rolf Fabian Laumer
Label: Armada Records
Plattentitel: Armada Sunset
Memorial [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Michael Nyman Band
Komponist: Michael Nyman
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I2223347
Plattentitel: The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (Der Koch, der Dieb, seine Frau und ihr Liebhaber) - Soundtrack to the film by Peter Greenaway
Secunda parte
aus: Lamento della ninfa. Concertato-Madrigal Nr. 18 in 3 Teilen für 4 Stimmen und Basso continuo, SV 163
Länge: 03:12
Solistin: Nuria Rial (Sopran)
Solist: Jan van Elsacker (Tenor)
Solist: Cyril Auvity (Tenor)
Solist: Nicolas Achten (Bass)
Ensemble: L'Arpeggiata
Dirigentin: Christina Pluhar
Komponist: Claudio Monteverdi
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 5099923614000
Sweet sun
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Milky Chance
Komponist: Clemens Rehbein
Label: Lichtdicht Records
Best.-Nr: o.A.
Broad daylight
Länge: 03:09
Interpret: Gabriel Rios
Komposition: Gabriel Rios, Rubén Blades
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 941.0182.033
Erbarme dich, mein Gott
aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244
Länge: 06:37
Solist: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor)(Alto / 1. Zeuge)
Orchester: Orchestre du Collegium Vocale
Dirigent: Philippe Herreweghe
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78
House of the rising sun
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: The Animals
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Flower Power-Best Of Love
Driven to tears
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: The Police
Komponist: Sting
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 1736149
Plattentitel: The Police
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.