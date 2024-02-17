Musik-Laufplan
She was
Länge: 04:37
Interpretin: Camille
Komponistin: Camille Dalmais
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Ilo veyou
No moon at all
Länge: 02:31
Interpretin: Nana Mouskouri
Komposition: Redd Evans, David A. Mann
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 546232-2
Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri in New York - The girl from Greece sings
Minim (bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier und Violoncello)
Länge: 02:31
Solist: Dustin O'Halloran (Klavier)
Solistin: Elissa Lee (Violine)
Solistin: Anna Müller (Violoncello)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88843029332
Goodbye
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Feder featuring Lyse
Komposition: Hadrien Federiconi, Anne-Lyse Blanc
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2016 (Inkl.Bonus-DVD) Goodbye
Dies irae
aus: Messa da Requiem
Länge: 02:25
Chor: Schwedischer Rundfunkchor
Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Claudio Abbado
Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-557168-2
Man-O-To
Länge: 03:10
Interpret: Nu
Komponist: Rolf Fabian Laumer
Label: Armada Records
Plattentitel: Armada Sunset
Memorial [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Michael Nyman Band
Komponist: Michael Nyman
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I2223347
Plattentitel: The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (Der Koch, der Dieb, seine Frau und ihr Liebhaber) - Soundtrack to the film by Peter Greenaway
Secunda parte
aus: Lamento della ninfa. Concertato-Madrigal Nr. 18 in 3 Teilen für 4 Stimmen und Basso continuo, SV 163
Länge: 03:12
Solistin: Nuria Rial (Sopran)
Solist: Jan van Elsacker (Tenor)
Solist: Cyril Auvity (Tenor)
Solist: Nicolas Achten (Bass)
Ensemble: L'Arpeggiata
Dirigentin: Christina Pluhar
Komponist: Claudio Monteverdi
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 5099923614000
Sweet sun
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Milky Chance
Komponist: Clemens Rehbein
Label: Lichtdicht Records
Best.-Nr: o.A.
Broad daylight
Länge: 03:09
Interpret: Gabriel Rios
Komposition: Gabriel Rios, Rubén Blades
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 941.0182.033
Erbarme dich, mein Gott
aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244
Länge: 06:37
Solist: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor)(Alto / 1. Zeuge)
Orchester: Orchestre du Collegium Vocale
Dirigent: Philippe Herreweghe
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78
House of the rising sun
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: The Animals
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Flower Power-Best Of Love
Herzstück von Timo Heimerdinger (Freiburg)
Driven to tears
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: The Police
Komponist: Sting
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 1736149
Plattentitel: The Police
