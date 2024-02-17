Emotional und komplex: So werden oft die Choreografien von Christian Spuck beschrieben. In Berlin plant er in der Spielzeit 2023/24 vier Uraufführungen. (picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken)

Musik-Laufplan

She was

Länge: 04:37

Interpretin: Camille

Komponistin: Camille Dalmais

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: Ilo veyou

No moon at all

Länge: 02:31

Interpretin: Nana Mouskouri

Komposition: Redd Evans, David A. Mann

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 546232-2

Plattentitel: Nana Mouskouri in New York - The girl from Greece sings

Minim (bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier und Violoncello)

Länge: 02:31

Solist: Dustin O'Halloran (Klavier)

Solistin: Elissa Lee (Violine)

Solistin: Anna Müller (Violoncello)

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88843029332

Goodbye

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: Feder featuring Lyse

Komposition: Hadrien Federiconi, Anne-Lyse Blanc

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2016 (Inkl.Bonus-DVD) Goodbye

Dies irae

aus: Messa da Requiem

Länge: 02:25

Chor: Schwedischer Rundfunkchor

Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker

Dirigent: Claudio Abbado

Komponist: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 7243-557168-2

Man-O-To

Länge: 03:10

Interpret: Nu

Komponist: Rolf Fabian Laumer

Label: Armada Records

Plattentitel: Armada Sunset

Memorial [Ausschnitt]

Länge: 04:17

Interpretation: Michael Nyman Band

Komponist: Michael Nyman

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: I2223347

Plattentitel: The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (Der Koch, der Dieb, seine Frau und ihr Liebhaber) - Soundtrack to the film by Peter Greenaway

Secunda parte

aus: Lamento della ninfa. Concertato-Madrigal Nr. 18 in 3 Teilen für 4 Stimmen und Basso continuo, SV 163

Länge: 03:12

Solistin: Nuria Rial (Sopran)

Solist: Jan van Elsacker (Tenor)

Solist: Cyril Auvity (Tenor)

Solist: Nicolas Achten (Bass)

Ensemble: L'Arpeggiata

Dirigentin: Christina Pluhar

Komponist: Claudio Monteverdi

Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 5099923614000

Sweet sun

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: Milky Chance

Komponist: Clemens Rehbein

Label: Lichtdicht Records

Best.-Nr: o.A.

Broad daylight

Länge: 03:09

Interpret: Gabriel Rios

Komposition: Gabriel Rios, Rubén Blades

Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Best.-Nr: 941.0182.033

Erbarme dich, mein Gott

aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244

Länge: 06:37

Solist: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor)(Alto / 1. Zeuge)

Orchester: Orchestre du Collegium Vocale

Dirigent: Philippe Herreweghe

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78

House of the rising sun

Länge: 04:29

Interpretation: The Animals

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Flower Power-Best Of Love

Herzstück von Timo Heimerdinger (Freiburg)



Driven to tears

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: The Police

Komponist: Sting

Label: Interscope

Best.-Nr: 1736149

Plattentitel: The Police