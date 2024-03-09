Der "Marlboro Man", die fiktive Cowboyfigur der Zigarettenmarke, schrieb als erfolgreichste Werbekampagne Geschichte. Hannes Schmid sorgte als Fotograf für die ikonische Arbeit. (Hannes Schmid)

Musik-Laufplan

Bohemian Rhapsody

Länge: 05:56

Interpretation: Queen

Komposition: Freddie Mercury

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: Greatest Hits (Ltd.CD)



I don't like mondays

Länge: 04:17

Interpretation: The Boomtown Rats

Komposition: Bob Geldof

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Die emotionalsten Hits



Back in black

Länge: 04:15

Interpretation: AC/DC

Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Back in black



Solsbury Hill

Länge: 04:23

Interpretation: Peter Gabriel

Komposition: Peter Gabriel

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: 5327759

Plattentitel: Wondrous stories - 33 Artists that shared the Prog Rock era



Take on me

Länge: 03:46

Interpretation: a-ha

Komposition: Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Hunting high and low



Personal Jesus

Länge: 04:56

Interpretation: Depeche Mode

Komposition: Martin L. Gore

Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

Best.-Nr: 88883770802

Plattentitel: Violator

Herzstück von Gerda Lohmann (Wentorf bei Hamburg)



Kein schöner Land

Länge: 02:42

Chor: Knabenchor Hannover

Ensemble: NDR Philharmonic Brass

Dirigent: Jörg Breiding

Komposition: Volkslied