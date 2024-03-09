Samstag, 09. März 2024

Der Fotokünstler Hannes Schmid
"Die Musik hat mich nicht interessiert"

ABBA, Queen, The Rolling Stones: Insgesamt 250 Bands hat Hannes Schmid abgelichtet. Nicht die Kunst, sondern das Leben treibe ihn an, sagt er im Dlf. Heute widmet er sein Leben einem Entwicklungsprojekt in Kambodscha.

09.03.2024
Ein Mann mit Halbglatze und kurzen grauen Haaren blickt ernst in die Kamera. Er trägt eine Brille mit dünnem schwarzen Rand und ein schwarzes Jackett. Im Hintergrund ist ein großformatiges Bild zu sehen, auf dem eine Hand zu sehen ist, die ein aufgerolltes Seil hält.
Der "Marlboro Man", die fiktive Cowboyfigur der Zigarettenmarke, schrieb als erfolgreichste Werbekampagne Geschichte. Hannes Schmid sorgte als Fotograf für die ikonische Arbeit. (Hannes Schmid)

