Bohemian Rhapsody
Länge: 05:56
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits (Ltd.CD)
I don't like mondays
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: The Boomtown Rats
Komposition: Bob Geldof
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Die emotionalsten Hits
Back in black
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Back in black
Solsbury Hill
Länge: 04:23
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Peter Gabriel
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 5327759
Plattentitel: Wondrous stories - 33 Artists that shared the Prog Rock era
Take on me
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: a-ha
Komposition: Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Hunting high and low
Personal Jesus
Länge: 04:56
Interpretation: Depeche Mode
Komposition: Martin L. Gore
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Best.-Nr: 88883770802
Plattentitel: Violator
Herzstück von Gerda Lohmann (Wentorf bei Hamburg)
Kein schöner Land
Länge: 02:42
Chor: Knabenchor Hannover
Ensemble: NDR Philharmonic Brass
Dirigent: Jörg Breiding
Komposition: Volkslied
