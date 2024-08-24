Musik-Laufplan
Cemetry gates
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: The Smiths
Komposition: John Marr
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: I2315943
Plattentitel: Queen is dead [remastered]
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: The Smiths
Komposition: John Marr
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: I2315943
Plattentitel: Queen is dead [remastered]
Sarabande (4)
aus: Suite Nr. 4 d-moll, HWV 437 (für Cembalo)
Länge: 03:22
Ensemble: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Ensemble
Leitung: Alex Briger
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7307562
aus: Suite Nr. 4 d-moll, HWV 437 (für Cembalo)
Länge: 03:22
Ensemble: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Ensemble
Leitung: Alex Briger
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7307562
Just like heaven
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: The Cure
Komposition: Robert James Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst
Label: Fiction
Best.-Nr: 539652-2
Plattentitel: Galore - The singles 1987-1997 Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me (deluxe edition) (jc)
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: The Cure
Komposition: Robert James Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst
Label: Fiction
Best.-Nr: 539652-2
Plattentitel: Galore - The singles 1987-1997 Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me (deluxe edition) (jc)
Underwear
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Pulp
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Coyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524262-2
Plattentitel: Different class / Second class Different class
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Pulp
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Coyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524262-2
Plattentitel: Different class / Second class Different class
The songs that we sing
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Charlotte Gainsbourg
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Jean-Benoît Dunckel, Neil Hannon, Nicolas Godin
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 463652-2
Plattentitel: 5:55
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Charlotte Gainsbourg
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Jean-Benoît Dunckel, Neil Hannon, Nicolas Godin
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 463652-2
Plattentitel: 5:55
Amsterdam
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Ensemble: Grand Orchestre de l'Olympia
Leitung: François Rauber
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Ensemble: Grand Orchestre de l'Olympia
Leitung: François Rauber
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Jericho
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Asian Dub Foundation
Komposition: Dr. Das, Chandrasonic, Pandit G
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 3885120
Plattentitel: Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Asian Dub Foundation
Komposition: Dr. Das, Chandrasonic, Pandit G
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 3885120
Plattentitel: Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of
Aidy's girl is a computer
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Darkstar
Komposition: Aiden Whalley, James Young
Label: Hyperdub/ Cargo Records
Best.-Nr: HDBCD 006
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Darkstar
Komposition: Aiden Whalley, James Young
Label: Hyperdub/ Cargo Records
Best.-Nr: HDBCD 006
Opening
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559799469
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559799469
Love will tear us apart
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Joy Division
Komposition: Ian Curtis, Bernard Dicken, Steve Brotherdell, Peter Hook
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 556140-2
Plattentitel: Die ultimative 80er Fete - die Zweite Alle Hits! Die 80er
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Joy Division
Komposition: Ian Curtis, Bernard Dicken, Steve Brotherdell, Peter Hook
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 556140-2
Plattentitel: Die ultimative 80er Fete - die Zweite Alle Hits! Die 80er
Hello it's me
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed, John Cale
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: 926140-2
Plattentitel: Songs for Drella Songs for Drella
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed, John Cale
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: 926140-2
Plattentitel: Songs for Drella Songs for Drella
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.