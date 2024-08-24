Der Kabarettist Mathias Tretter
"Vielleicht ist die Kultur genauso ausgeschöpft wie die Natur"

Mathias Tretter ist bekannt für seine scharfe Zunge, mit der er sich die relevanten Themen der Gegenwart vornimmt. Sprachgewaltig und satirisch tritt er auch als Gastmoderator in Klassik-Pop-et cetera auf.

Mathias Tretter, ein Mann mit grauem Haar und Brille, schaut mit ernstem Blick und geneigtem Kopf direkt in die Kamera. Der Hintergrund ist schwarz, genauso wie sein Hemd und Jackett.
Aktuell mit seinem Programm "Sittenstrolch" unterwegs: der Kabarettist Mathias Tretter. (Enrico Meyer)

Musik-Laufplan

Cemetry gates
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: The Smiths
Komposition: John Marr
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: I2315943
Plattentitel: Queen is dead [remastered]
Sarabande (4)
aus: Suite Nr. 4 d-moll, HWV 437 (für Cembalo)
Länge: 03:22
Ensemble: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Ensemble
Leitung: Alex Briger
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7307562
Just like heaven
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: The Cure
Komposition: Robert James Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst
Label: Fiction
Best.-Nr: 539652-2
Plattentitel: Galore - The singles 1987-1997 Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me (deluxe edition) (jc)
Underwear
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Pulp
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Coyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524262-2
Plattentitel: Different class / Second class Different class
The songs that we sing
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Charlotte Gainsbourg
Komposition: Jarvis Cocker, Jean-Benoît Dunckel, Neil Hannon, Nicolas Godin
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 463652-2
Plattentitel: 5:55
Amsterdam
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Jacques Brel
Ensemble: Grand Orchestre de l'Olympia
Leitung: François Rauber
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: Barclay
Jericho
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Asian Dub Foundation
Komposition: Dr. Das, Chandrasonic, Pandit G
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 3885120
Plattentitel: Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of Time freeze 1995/2007: The best of
Aidy's girl is a computer
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Darkstar
Komposition: Aiden Whalley, James Young
Label: Hyperdub/ Cargo Records
Best.-Nr: HDBCD 006
Opening
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559799469
Love will tear us apart
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Joy Division
Komposition: Ian Curtis, Bernard Dicken, Steve Brotherdell, Peter Hook
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 556140-2
Plattentitel: Die ultimative 80er Fete - die Zweite Alle Hits! Die 80er
Hello it's me
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed, John Cale
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: 926140-2
Plattentitel: Songs for Drella Songs for Drella
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.