Musik-Laufplan
Ave verum Corpus. Motette für gemischten Chor, Orchester und Orgel D-Dur, KV 618
Länge: 03:48
Chor: London Symphony Chorus
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Colin Davis
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 456619-2
Homecoming
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna
Komponist: Christian Muthspiel
Label: Emarcy Records
Plattentitel: Homecoming
Because
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824682
Plattentitel: Abbey Road The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)
Cold coffee & cocaine
Länge: 05:13
Interpret: Prince
Komponist: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Plattentitel: Piano & a microphone 1983
Smatter
Länge: 05:58
Interpret: Kenny Wheeler
Komponist: Kenny Wheeler
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 825591-2
Plattentitel: Gnu High
Don't worry Bout me
Länge: 03:50
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponist: Rube Bloom
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 247620-2
Plattentitel: Both sides now
Laue Sommernacht (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Länge: 01:51
Solistin: Angelika Kirchschlager (Mezzosopran)
Solist: Helmut Deutsch (Klavier)
Komponistin: Alma Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 68344
(5) Zampanò e il Matto
aus: La melodia della strada: Terza Sequenza
Länge: 06:06
Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna
Komponist: Christian Muthspiel
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: 20459
Plattentitel: La melodia della strada
Big Stuff (Blues)
aus: Fancy Free. Ballett für Orchester mit Klavier (mit Klavier, Gesang, Drums und Bassgitarre im "Big Stuff")
Länge: 01:52
Solistin: Ruth Mense (Klavier)
Solist: Leonard Bernstein (Singstimme, Klavier)
Solist: Tissy Thiers (Bassgitarre)
Solist: Dicky Tarrach (Schlagzeug)
Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein
Komponist: Leonard Bernstein
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447951-2
Hüttengriffe
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley, Brian Blade
Komponist: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM2655 / 0814506
Plattentitel: Angular Blues
