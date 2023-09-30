Christian Muthspiel interpretiert das Stück "Großer Gesang vom ausgerotteten jüdischen Volk" nach einem Text von Jizchak Katzenelson in der Probebühne des Berliner Ensembles. (Barbara Braun)

Musik-Laufplan

Ave verum Corpus. Motette für gemischten Chor, Orchester und Orgel D-Dur, KV 618

Länge: 03:48

Chor: London Symphony Chorus

Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra

Dirigent: Colin Davis

Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 456619-2

Homecoming

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna

Komponist: Christian Muthspiel

Label: Emarcy Records

Plattentitel: Homecoming

Because

Länge: 02:45

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 3824682

Plattentitel: Abbey Road The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)

Cold coffee & cocaine

Länge: 05:13

Interpret: Prince

Komponist: Prince

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Plattentitel: Piano & a microphone 1983

Smatter

Länge: 05:58

Interpret: Kenny Wheeler

Komponist: Kenny Wheeler

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 825591-2

Plattentitel: Gnu High

Don't worry Bout me

Länge: 03:50

Interpretin: Joni Mitchell

Komponist: Rube Bloom

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 247620-2

Plattentitel: Both sides now

Laue Sommernacht (für Singstimme und Klavier)

Länge: 01:51

Solistin: Angelika Kirchschlager (Mezzosopran)

Solist: Helmut Deutsch (Klavier)

Komponistin: Alma Mahler

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SK 68344

(5) Zampanò e il Matto

aus: La melodia della strada: Terza Sequenza

Länge: 06:06

Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna

Komponist: Christian Muthspiel

Label: col legno

Best.-Nr: 20459

Plattentitel: La melodia della strada

Big Stuff (Blues)

aus: Fancy Free. Ballett für Orchester mit Klavier (mit Klavier, Gesang, Drums und Bassgitarre im "Big Stuff")

Länge: 01:52

Solistin: Ruth Mense (Klavier)

Solist: Leonard Bernstein (Singstimme, Klavier)

Solist: Tissy Thiers (Bassgitarre)

Solist: Dicky Tarrach (Schlagzeug)

Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein

Komponist: Leonard Bernstein

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 447951-2

Hüttengriffe

Länge: 05:15

Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley, Brian Blade

Komponist: Wolfgang Muthspiel

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: ECM2655 / 0814506

Plattentitel: Angular Blues