Samstag, 30. September 2023

Der Jazzmusiker Christian Muthspiel
Von Engeln und Posaunen

Jazz erschien ihm wie das perfekte Mittel zur Selbstverwirklichung, erzählt Christian Muthspiel im Dlf. Heute spielt er Posaune und Klavier, komponiert, malt und hat als Leiter des Orjazztra Vienna eine musikalische Heimat gefunden. Aber bei Familientreffen steht unangefochten auf der Hitlist: Mozart.

30.09.2023

Ein Posaunist spielt hinter einem schwarzen Notenständer stehend. Er hat graues Haar und trägt dunkle Konzertkleidung. Der Bühnenhintergrund ist schwarzblau, ein Spot beleuchtet nur den Musiker. Neben ihm sind Posaunendämpfer auf einem Tisch aufgestellt.
Christian Muthspiel interpretiert das Stück "Großer Gesang vom ausgerotteten jüdischen Volk" nach einem Text von Jizchak Katzenelson in der Probebühne des Berliner Ensembles. (Barbara Braun)

Musik-Laufplan

Ave verum Corpus. Motette für gemischten Chor, Orchester und Orgel D-Dur, KV 618
Länge: 03:48
Chor: London Symphony Chorus
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Colin Davis
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 456619-2
Homecoming
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna
Komponist: Christian Muthspiel
Label: Emarcy Records
Plattentitel: Homecoming
Because
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824682
Plattentitel: Abbey Road The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)
Cold coffee & cocaine
Länge: 05:13
Interpret: Prince
Komponist: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Plattentitel: Piano & a microphone 1983
Smatter
Länge: 05:58
Interpret: Kenny Wheeler
Komponist: Kenny Wheeler
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 825591-2
Plattentitel: Gnu High
Don't worry Bout me
Länge: 03:50
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponist: Rube Bloom
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 247620-2
Plattentitel: Both sides now
Laue Sommernacht (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Länge: 01:51
Solistin: Angelika Kirchschlager (Mezzosopran)
Solist: Helmut Deutsch (Klavier)
Komponistin: Alma Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 68344
(5) Zampanò e il Matto
aus: La melodia della strada: Terza Sequenza
Länge: 06:06
Interpretation: Christian Muthspiel & Orjazztra Vienna
Komponist: Christian Muthspiel
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: 20459
Plattentitel: La melodia della strada
Big Stuff (Blues)
aus: Fancy Free. Ballett für Orchester mit Klavier (mit Klavier, Gesang, Drums und Bassgitarre im "Big Stuff")
Länge: 01:52
Solistin: Ruth Mense (Klavier)
Solist: Leonard Bernstein (Singstimme, Klavier)
Solist: Tissy Thiers (Bassgitarre)
Solist: Dicky Tarrach (Schlagzeug)
Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein
Komponist: Leonard Bernstein
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447951-2
Hüttengriffe
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley, Brian Blade
Komponist: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM2655 / 0814506
Plattentitel: Angular Blues
