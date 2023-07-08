Hier können Sie die englische Original-Ausgabe der Sendung hören:
Am Mikrofon: Zülfü Livaneli (english version)
Musik-Laufplan
Sixteen tons
Länge: 02:37
Interpret: Tennessee Ernie Ford
Komponist: Merle Travis
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697280382
Plattentitel: American roots Legends of Country music - Superstars und ihre größten Erfolge
San ton metanasti
Länge: 04:10
Interpret: George Dalaras
Komponist: Zülfü Livaneli
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 4993932
Plattentitel: George Dalaras & The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Yiğidim Aslanım Burda Yatıyor
Länge: 03:59
Solistin: Serenad Bağcan (v)
Solist: Fazıl Say (p)
Komponist: Zülfü Livaneli
Label: İda Müzik
Take five
Länge: 04:56
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komponist: Paul Desmond
Label: Synesthesia
Best.-Nr: SYN020
Plattentitel: Alle Farben Live Circus Instrumental hits
Let it be
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin with The Dixie Flyers
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970
Serenade für Singstimme und Klavier, D 957 Nr. 4 bearbeitet für Violine, Gitarre und Orchester
Länge: 03:43
Solist: Joshua Bell (V)
Orchester: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Dirigent: Michael Stern
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 878940; 0878942001
Your heart is as black as night
Länge: 02:44
Interpretin: Melody Gardot
Komponistin: Melody Gardot
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2754308
Plattentitel: My one and only thrill (deluxe edition) My one and only thrill (new edition)
Sto Perigiali To Kryfo
Länge: 04:01
Interpretin: Maria Farantouri
Komponist: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: Cobalt Music Greece
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: I Maria Farantouri Tragouda Miki Theodoraki
La plus belle des mers
Länge: 02:17
Interpret: Yves Montand
Komponist: Michel Philippe-Gérard
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 4710222
Plattentitel: Yves Montand dans son dernier "One Man Show" integral
Mothers of the disappeared
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: U2
Komposition: Paul "Bono" Hewson, Dave "The Edge" Evans, Adam Clayton, Larry jr Mullen
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: The joshua tree
