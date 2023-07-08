Samstag, 08. Juli 2023

Der Komponist und Schriftsteller Zülfü Livaneli
"Die deutsch-österreichische Musiktradition kommt quasi direkt aus dem Himmel"

Er ist einer der populärsten Künstler der Türkei, aber auch außerhalb seines Heimatlandes feiert Zülfü Livaneli große Erfolge. Von seinen griechischen Freunden, dem berühmten Komponisten Mikis Theodorakis und der Sängerin Maria Farantouri, erzählt er in seiner Ausgabe von Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

08.07.2023

Ein Mann mit kurzem grauen Haar und randloser Brille lächelt verhalten in die Kamera. Er trägt ein schwarzes Hemd.
Der Autor Zülfü Livaneli bei der Präsentation des Buchs "Glückseligkeit", aufgenommen am 19.10.2008 auf der Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main. (picture-alliance / dpa / Arno Burgi)
Hier können Sie die englische Original-Ausgabe der Sendung hören:
Am Mikrofon: Zülfü Livaneli (english version)

Musik-Laufplan

Sixteen tons
Länge: 02:37
Interpret: Tennessee Ernie Ford
Komponist: Merle Travis
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697280382
Plattentitel: American roots Legends of Country music - Superstars und ihre größten Erfolge
San ton metanasti
Länge: 04:10
Interpret: George Dalaras
Komponist: Zülfü Livaneli
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 4993932
Plattentitel: George Dalaras & The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Yiğidim Aslanım Burda Yatıyor
Länge: 03:59
Solistin: Serenad Bağcan (v)
Solist: Fazıl Say (p)
Komponist: Zülfü Livaneli
Label: İda Müzik
Take five
Länge: 04:56
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komponist: Paul Desmond
Label: Synesthesia
Best.-Nr: SYN020
Plattentitel: Alle Farben Live Circus Instrumental hits
Let it be
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin with The Dixie Flyers
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970
Serenade für Singstimme und Klavier, D 957 Nr. 4 bearbeitet für Violine, Gitarre und Orchester
Länge: 03:43
Solist: Joshua Bell (V)
Orchester: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Dirigent: Michael Stern
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 878940; 0878942001
Your heart is as black as night
Länge: 02:44
Interpretin: Melody Gardot
Komponistin: Melody Gardot
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2754308
Plattentitel: My one and only thrill (deluxe edition) My one and only thrill (new edition)
Sto Perigiali To Kryfo
Länge: 04:01
Interpretin: Maria Farantouri
Komponist: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: Cobalt Music Greece
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: I Maria Farantouri Tragouda Miki Theodoraki
La plus belle des mers
Länge: 02:17
Interpret: Yves Montand
Komponist: Michel Philippe-Gérard
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 4710222
Plattentitel: Yves Montand dans son dernier "One Man Show" integral
Mothers of the disappeared
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: U2
Komposition: Paul "Bono" Hewson, Dave "The Edge" Evans, Adam Clayton, Larry jr Mullen
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: The joshua tree
