Er studierte in Israel und Italien und wurde als erster Mandolinist überhaupt für einen Grammy nominiert: der 1978 in Be’er Sheva geborene Musiker Avi Avital. (picture alliance / dpa / Patrick Pleul)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 24: Agnus Dei. Aria - Alt

aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232

Länge: 05:24

Solistin: Meg Bragle (Alt)

Orchester: English Baroque Soloists

Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Soli Deo Gloria

1. Satz: (Allegro moderato)

aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo a-Moll, BWV 1041. Bearbeitet für Mandoline, Streicher und Basso continuo

Länge: 03:35

Solist: Avi Avital (Mandoline)

Orchester: Kammerakademie Potsdam

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4790092

Oyf eybik unser Lebn - Yisrolik

Länge: 02:58

Interpret: Giora Feidman (cl)

Komposition: N. N., Mikhail Veksler

Label: 'pläne'

Best.-Nr: 132299-2

Plattentitel: The soul chai - die Seele lebt

Good hands

Länge: 03:42

Interpret: Omer Klein

Komponist: Omer Klein

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Ana Maghrebi

Länge: 05:02

Interpretation: Avi Avital, Omer Avital

Komposition: Avi Avital, Omer Avital, Yonathan Avishai, Itamar Doari, Omer Klein

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4796523

Plattentitel: Avital meets Avital

Come as you are

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Nirvana

Komponist: Kurt Cobain

Label: Geffen

Plattentitel: Nevermind (30th Anniversary Deluxe)

Nr. 1: Gute Nacht

aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)

Länge: 05:37

Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)

Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)

Komponist: Franz Schubert

Label: Angel

Best.-Nr: 763559-2

Break on through (to the other side)

Länge: 02:29

Interpretation: The Doors

Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 476941-2

Istoria ne Edna Lyubov (Love story)

Länge: 04:17

Interpretin: Maria Karfezieka (voc)

Interpret: Ivo Papasov (Kl)

Komponist: Ivo Papasov

Label: Varese Sarabande Records

Best.-Nr: VSD-5424

Plattentitel: Equinox - Original motion picture soundtrack

Moving on

Länge: 03:11

Interpret: Leonard Cohen (voc)

Komposition: Adam Cohen, Patrick Leonard

Text: Leonard Cohen

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 19075978662

Plattentitel: Thanks for the dance