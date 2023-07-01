Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 24: Agnus Dei. Aria - Alt
aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232
Länge: 05:24
Solistin: Meg Bragle (Alt)
Orchester: English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Soli Deo Gloria
1. Satz: (Allegro moderato)
aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo a-Moll, BWV 1041. Bearbeitet für Mandoline, Streicher und Basso continuo
Länge: 03:35
Solist: Avi Avital (Mandoline)
Orchester: Kammerakademie Potsdam
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4790092
Oyf eybik unser Lebn - Yisrolik
Länge: 02:58
Interpret: Giora Feidman (cl)
Komposition: N. N., Mikhail Veksler
Label: 'pläne'
Best.-Nr: 132299-2
Plattentitel: The soul chai - die Seele lebt
Good hands
Länge: 03:42
Interpret: Omer Klein
Komponist: Omer Klein
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Ana Maghrebi
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Avi Avital, Omer Avital
Komposition: Avi Avital, Omer Avital, Yonathan Avishai, Itamar Doari, Omer Klein
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796523
Plattentitel: Avital meets Avital
Come as you are
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komponist: Kurt Cobain
Label: Geffen
Plattentitel: Nevermind (30th Anniversary Deluxe)
Nr. 1: Gute Nacht
aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 05:37
Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)
Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: 763559-2
Break on through (to the other side)
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: The Doors
Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 476941-2
Istoria ne Edna Lyubov (Love story)
Länge: 04:17
Interpretin: Maria Karfezieka (voc)
Interpret: Ivo Papasov (Kl)
Komponist: Ivo Papasov
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-5424
Plattentitel: Equinox - Original motion picture soundtrack
Moving on
Länge: 03:11
Interpret: Leonard Cohen (voc)
Komposition: Adam Cohen, Patrick Leonard
Text: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19075978662
Plattentitel: Thanks for the dance
