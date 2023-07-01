Samstag, 01. Juli 2023

Der Musiker Avi Avital
"Die Mandoline ist so klein, freundlich und intuitiv"

Er versteht sich als Botschafter der Mandoline, die die Landesmusikräte zum "Instrument des Jahres 2023" gekürt haben. Avi Avital gibt neue Werke in Auftrag oder bearbeitet selbst für das Zupfinstrument. Die Musik von Johann Sebastian Bach sei wie ein heiliges Buch, das ihn immer wieder neu inspiriert, sagt er im Dlf.

01.07.2023

Ein Mann mit dunklen Locken steht mit einer Mandoline im Freien vor Grünpflanzen. Er trägt ein dunkelfarbiges Hemd und hält eine Mandoline vor der Brust.
Er studierte in Israel und Italien und wurde als erster Mandolinist überhaupt für einen Grammy nominiert: der 1978 in Be’er Sheva geborene Musiker Avi Avital. (picture alliance / dpa / Patrick Pleul)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 24: Agnus Dei. Aria - Alt
aus: Messe h-Moll für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 232
Länge: 05:24
Solistin: Meg Bragle (Alt)
Orchester: English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Soli Deo Gloria
1. Satz: (Allegro moderato)
aus: Konzert für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo a-Moll, BWV 1041. Bearbeitet für Mandoline, Streicher und Basso continuo
Länge: 03:35
Solist: Avi Avital (Mandoline)
Orchester: Kammerakademie Potsdam
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4790092
Oyf eybik unser Lebn - Yisrolik
Länge: 02:58
Interpret: Giora Feidman (cl)
Komposition: N. N., Mikhail Veksler
Label: 'pläne'
Best.-Nr: 132299-2
Plattentitel: The soul chai - die Seele lebt
Good hands
Länge: 03:42
Interpret: Omer Klein
Komponist: Omer Klein
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Ana Maghrebi
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Avi Avital, Omer Avital
Komposition: Avi Avital, Omer Avital, Yonathan Avishai, Itamar Doari, Omer Klein
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796523
Plattentitel: Avital meets Avital
Come as you are
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komponist: Kurt Cobain
Label: Geffen
Plattentitel: Nevermind (30th Anniversary Deluxe)
Nr. 1: Gute Nacht
aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 05:37
Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)
Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: 763559-2
Break on through (to the other side)
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: The Doors
Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 476941-2
Istoria ne Edna Lyubov (Love story)
Länge: 04:17
Interpretin: Maria Karfezieka (voc)
Interpret: Ivo Papasov (Kl)
Komponist: Ivo Papasov
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-5424
Plattentitel: Equinox - Original motion picture soundtrack
Moving on
Länge: 03:11
Interpret: Leonard Cohen (voc)
Komposition: Adam Cohen, Patrick Leonard
Text: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19075978662
Plattentitel: Thanks for the dance
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.