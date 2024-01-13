Musik-Laufplan
Bitte-Danke
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Yunus
Komponist: Johannes Berger
Label: Click Museum
Plattentitel: Es ist nicht das, wonach es aussieht, Mutter
Disparate youth
Länge: 04:43
Interpretin: Santigold
Komposition: Ricardo Johnson, Santi White
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 2564658619
Plattentitel: Disparate youth
Rich folks hoax
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Rodriguez
Komponist: Rodriguez
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Cold fact
Jockey full of bourbon
Länge: 02:46
Interpret: Tom Waits
Komponist: Tom Waits
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Rain Dogs
Kol dügmeleri
Länge: 03:45
Interpret: Barış Manço
Komponist: Barış Manço
Label: Emre Plak
Plattentitel: Mancoloji
To tango tis nefelis (Reworks)
Länge: 02:44
Interpretin: Haris Alexiou
Komponistin: Loreena McKennitt
Label: Minos-EMI
Plattentitel: Reworks
Gham Makhor
Länge: 02:00
Interpret: Babak Afra
Komponist: Babak Afra
Label: Babak Afra Music
Plattentitel: Gham Makhor - Single
Àrbakkinn
Länge: 04:56
Interpret: Ólafur Arnalds
Komposition: Ólafur Arnalds, Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4812857
Plattentitel: Island songs
The party's over
Länge: 02:31
Interpretin: Judy Holliday
Komponist: Gerald Joseph "Gerry" Mulligan
Label: RevOla Records Ltd.
Herzstück von Christina Groß (Marburg)
Halt dich an deiner Liebe fest (Ausschnitt)
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Ton Steine Scherben
Komposition: Ralph Möbius, Ralph Steitz
Label: Telefunken
Best.-Nr: 386256-2
Plattentitel: Auswahl 1 - Klassiker & Raritäten
