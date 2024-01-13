Samstag, 13. Januar 2024

Der Performancekünstler und Fernsehmoderator Michel Abdollahi
Töne zwischen Trübsinn und Therapie

Er macht Poetry-Slam, Kunstaktionen, Podcasts und ist Gastgeber der NDR-Fernsehtalkshow "Käpt'ns Dinner". Im Dlf verrät Michel Abdollahi, welchen griechischen Tango er derzeit täglich hört.

13.01.2024
Ein Mann mit kurzen grauen Haaren und grauschwarzem Bart blickt lächelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt ein grau meliertes Sakko, über weißem Hemd und blau-weiß-karierter Krawatte.
Für seinen Dokumentarfilm "Im Nazidorf" erhielt Michel Abdollahi 2015 den Deutschen Fernsehpreis. (picture alliance / dpa / Georg Wendt)

Musik-Laufplan

Bitte-Danke
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Yunus
Komponist: Johannes Berger
Label: Click Museum
Plattentitel: Es ist nicht das, wonach es aussieht, Mutter
Disparate youth
Länge: 04:43
Interpretin: Santigold
Komposition: Ricardo Johnson, Santi White
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 2564658619
Plattentitel: Disparate youth
Rich folks hoax
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Rodriguez
Komponist: Rodriguez
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Cold fact
Jockey full of bourbon
Länge: 02:46
Interpret: Tom Waits
Komponist: Tom Waits
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Rain Dogs
Kol dügmeleri
Länge: 03:45
Interpret: Barış Manço
Komponist: Barış Manço
Label: Emre Plak
Plattentitel: Mancoloji
To tango tis nefelis (Reworks)
Länge: 02:44
Interpretin: Haris Alexiou
Komponistin: Loreena McKennitt
Label: Minos-EMI
Plattentitel: Reworks
Gham Makhor
Länge: 02:00
Interpret: Babak Afra
Komponist: Babak Afra
Label: Babak Afra Music
Plattentitel: Gham Makhor - Single
Àrbakkinn
Länge: 04:56
Interpret: Ólafur Arnalds
Komposition: Ólafur Arnalds, Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4812857
Plattentitel: Island songs
The party's over
Länge: 02:31
Interpretin: Judy Holliday
Komponist: Gerald Joseph "Gerry" Mulligan
Label: RevOla Records Ltd.
Herzstück von Christina Groß (Marburg)

Halt dich an deiner Liebe fest (Ausschnitt)
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Ton Steine Scherben
Komposition: Ralph Möbius, Ralph Steitz
Label: Telefunken
Best.-Nr: 386256-2
Plattentitel: Auswahl 1 - Klassiker & Raritäten
