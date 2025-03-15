Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 2: Es-Dur. Andante
aus: 3 Nocturnes für Klavier, op. 9
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Jan Lisiecki (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4860761
Wooferlo
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Bass Drum Bone
Komposition: Gerry Hemingway
Label: Soul Note
Plattentitel: Wooferlo
Puritania
Länge: 01:32
Interpretation: Dimmu Borgir
Komposition: Dimmu Borgir
Label: Nuclear Blast
Plattentitel: Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia
Spinning Wheel
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Blood, Sweat & Tears
Komposition: Fred Lipsius
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 0886974455325
Plattentitel: Original album classics
Storm
Länge: 01:19
Interpretation: Storm
Komposition: Jam El Mar, Mark Spoon
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 491558-2
Time is running out
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Muse
Komposition: Matthew Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard
Label: MOTOR
Best.-Nr: 9865559
Plattentitel: Absolution
Switch in time
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Count Basie
Komposition: Samuel Louis Nestico
Label: 2002/Zweitausendzwei
Best.-Nr: DALP2/1953
Plattentitel: Count Basie Portrait
3. Satz: Allegro maestoso
aus: Concertino für Posaune und Orchester Es-Dur, op.4
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Christian Lindberg (Posaune), Bamberger Symphoniker
Leitung: Leif Segerstam
Komposition: Ferdinand David
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: CD-378
Alice
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Tom Waits, Kathleen Brennan
Label: Epitaph
Best.-Nr: 1070-2
Plattentitel: Alice
Kerberos (Original Mix)
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Marc Romboy und Stephan Bodzin
Komposition: Marc Romboy, Stephan Bodzin
Label: SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Kerberos & Styx
J'arrive
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Jazzrausch Bigband
Komposition: Leonhard Kuhn, Stefanie Raschke
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: ACT 9995-2
Plattentitel: Bangers only!
I want to be a banana
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Jazzrausch Bigband
Komponist: Leonhard Kuhn
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: 9995-2
Plattentitel: Bangers only!
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.