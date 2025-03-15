Der Bandleader und Kulturmanager Roman Sladek

Vom Diözesanbläser zum Techno-Jazzer

"Ich habe Musik dazu benutzt, um mich zu positionieren", sagt Roman Sladek. Der Posaunist leitet die Jazzrausch Bigband und das Bergson Kunstkraftwerk in München. Was ihm an der Metalszene besonders gut gefällt, erzählt er in Klassik-Pop-et cetera.