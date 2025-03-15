Der Bandleader und Kulturmanager Roman Sladek
Vom Diözesanbläser zum Techno-Jazzer

"Ich habe Musik dazu benutzt, um mich zu positionieren", sagt Roman Sladek. Der Posaunist leitet die Jazzrausch Bigband und das Bergson Kunstkraftwerk in München. Was ihm an der Metalszene besonders gut gefällt, erzählt er in Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

Ein junger, blonder Mann mit Brille posiert vor schwarzerm Hintergrund und lächelt in die Kamera.
2014 gründete er die Jazzrausch Bigband und residierte damit als Hausband u.a. im Münchner Techno-Club Harry Klein: Roman Sladek. (Simon Haseneder)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 2: Es-Dur. Andante
aus: 3 Nocturnes für Klavier, op. 9
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Jan Lisiecki (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4860761
Wooferlo
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Bass Drum Bone
Komposition: Gerry Hemingway
Label: Soul Note
Plattentitel: Wooferlo
Puritania
Länge: 01:32
Interpretation: Dimmu Borgir
Komposition: Dimmu Borgir
Label: Nuclear Blast
Plattentitel: Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia
Spinning Wheel
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Blood, Sweat & Tears
Komposition: Fred Lipsius
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 0886974455325
Plattentitel: Original album classics
Storm
Länge: 01:19
Interpretation: Storm
Komposition: Jam El Mar, Mark Spoon
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 491558-2
Time is running out
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Muse
Komposition: Matthew Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard
Label: MOTOR
Best.-Nr: 9865559
Plattentitel: Absolution
Switch in time
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Count Basie
Komposition: Samuel Louis Nestico
Label: 2002/Zweitausendzwei
Best.-Nr: DALP2/1953
Plattentitel: Count Basie Portrait
3. Satz: Allegro maestoso
aus: Concertino für Posaune und Orchester Es-Dur, op.4
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Christian Lindberg (Posaune), Bamberger Symphoniker
Leitung: Leif Segerstam
Komposition: Ferdinand David
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: CD-378
Alice
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Tom Waits, Kathleen Brennan
Label: Epitaph
Best.-Nr: 1070-2
Plattentitel: Alice
Kerberos (Original Mix)
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Marc Romboy und Stephan Bodzin
Komposition: Marc Romboy, Stephan Bodzin
Label: SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Kerberos & Styx
J'arrive
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Jazzrausch Bigband
Komposition: Leonhard Kuhn, Stefanie Raschke
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: ACT 9995-2
Plattentitel: Bangers only!
I want to be a banana
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Jazzrausch Bigband
Komponist: Leonhard Kuhn
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: 9995-2
Plattentitel: Bangers only!
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.