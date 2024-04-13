Musik-Laufplan
Bourbon Street Parade
Länge: 05:48
Interpretation: Wynton Marsalis
Komposition: Paul Barbarin
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 468273-2
Plattentitel: Standard time, Vol. 2: Intimacy calling
Loss of Hope
Länge: 05:46
Interpretation: MEUTE
Komposition: Michael Mietig
Label: TUMULT
Best.-Nr: 11614466
Hyper-ballad
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdóttir
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 527733-2
Générique
Länge: 02:50
Interpretation: The Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: 836305-2
Plattentitel: L'ascenseur pour l'échafaud (Fahrstuhl zum Schafott) - Original soundtrack
Idiothèque (Idioteque)
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 216304-2
Plattentitel: The best of (Special edition)
Cold sweat (Part 1)
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: James Brown
Komposition: Ellis, James Brown
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD16972
Breathe this air
Länge: 05:29
Interpretation: Jon Hopkins
Komposition: Jon Hopkins
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD298P
The commencement of the pilgrimage to the Mecca of hip Jazz
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: The Tab Two
Komposition: Joo Kraus, Hellmut Hattler
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: I.R.S.986.975
Rej
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Âme
Komposition: Âme
Label: WAGRAM MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 11136340
Rushing back
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Meute
Komposition: Harry Edward Streten, Sophie Marcella Cates, Eric Dubowski, Celia Pavey
Label: TUMULT
Best.-Nr: TUMULT 017
Herzstück von Stefan Lieser (Hillesheim)
Downtown
Länge:03:05
Interpretation: Petula Clark
Komposition: Tony Hatch
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Plattentitel: 100 Hit Legenden
