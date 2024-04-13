Die elfköpfige Meute interpretiert mit Blasinstrumenten und Schlagzeug Techno-, House- und Deep-House-Stücke neu. (by shotbywozniak)

Musik-Laufplan

Bourbon Street Parade

Länge: 05:48

Interpretation: Wynton Marsalis

Komposition: Paul Barbarin

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 468273-2

Plattentitel: Standard time, Vol. 2: Intimacy calling



Loss of Hope

Länge: 05:46

Interpretation: MEUTE

Komposition: Michael Mietig

Label: TUMULT

Best.-Nr: 11614466



Hyper-ballad

Länge: 04:55

Interpretation: Björk

Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdóttir

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 527733-2



Générique

Länge: 02:50

Interpretation: The Miles Davis Quintet

Komposition: Miles Davis

Label: Fontana

Best.-Nr: 836305-2

Plattentitel: L'ascenseur pour l'échafaud (Fahrstuhl zum Schafott) - Original soundtrack



Idiothèque (Idioteque)

Länge: 04:38

Interpretation: Radiohead

Komposition: Radiohead

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 216304-2

Plattentitel: The best of (Special edition)



Cold sweat (Part 1)

Länge: 02:48

Interpretation: James Brown

Komposition: Ellis, James Brown

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD16972



Breathe this air

Länge: 05:29

Interpretation: Jon Hopkins

Komposition: Jon Hopkins

Label: DOMINO British

Best.-Nr: WIGCD298P



The commencement of the pilgrimage to the Mecca of hip Jazz

Länge: 01:42

Interpretation: The Tab Two

Komposition: Joo Kraus, Hellmut Hattler

Label: Intercord

Best.-Nr: I.R.S.986.975



Rej

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Âme

Komposition: Âme

Label: WAGRAM MUSIC

Best.-Nr: 11136340



Rushing back

Länge: 04:02

Interpretation: Meute

Komposition: Harry Edward Streten, Sophie Marcella Cates, Eric Dubowski, Celia Pavey

Label: TUMULT

Best.-Nr: TUMULT 017

Herzstück von Stefan Lieser (Hillesheim)



Downtown

Länge:03:05

Interpretation: Petula Clark

Komposition: Tony Hatch

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Plattentitel: 100 Hit Legenden