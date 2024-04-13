Samstag, 13. April 2024

Die Techno-Marching-Band Meute
Hypnotisierendes Blech

Meute spielt Techno auf Instrumenten einer Blaskapelle. In Spielmannsuniformen tritt die Band bei Festivals, im Konzerthaus oder in der Fernsehserie "Babylon Berlin" auf. Trompeter Thomas Burhorn und Produzent Daniel Bongard erzählen über ihre musikalische Prägung.

Elf Männer posieren in roten Spielmannsuniformen mit goldenen Knöpfen und Kordeln vor einem weißen Hintergrund.
Die elfköpfige Meute interpretiert mit Blasinstrumenten und Schlagzeug Techno-, House- und Deep-House-Stücke neu. (by shotbywozniak)

Musik-Laufplan

Bourbon Street Parade
Länge: 05:48
Interpretation: Wynton Marsalis
Komposition: Paul Barbarin
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 468273-2
Plattentitel: Standard time, Vol. 2: Intimacy calling

Loss of Hope
Länge: 05:46
Interpretation: MEUTE
Komposition: Michael Mietig
Label: TUMULT
Best.-Nr: 11614466

Hyper-ballad
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdóttir
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 527733-2

Générique
Länge: 02:50
Interpretation: The Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: 836305-2
Plattentitel: L'ascenseur pour l'échafaud (Fahrstuhl zum Schafott) - Original soundtrack

Idiothèque (Idioteque)
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 216304-2
Plattentitel: The best of (Special edition)

Cold sweat (Part 1)
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: James Brown
Komposition: Ellis, James Brown
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD16972

Breathe this air
Länge: 05:29
Interpretation: Jon Hopkins
Komposition: Jon Hopkins
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD298P

The commencement of the pilgrimage to the Mecca of hip Jazz
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: The Tab Two
Komposition: Joo Kraus, Hellmut Hattler
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: I.R.S.986.975

Rej
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Âme
Komposition: Âme 
Label: WAGRAM MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 11136340

Rushing back
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Meute
Komposition: Harry Edward Streten, Sophie Marcella Cates, Eric Dubowski, Celia Pavey
Label: TUMULT
Best.-Nr: TUMULT 017
Herzstück von Stefan Lieser (Hillesheim)

Downtown
Länge:03:05
Interpretation: Petula Clark
Komposition: Tony Hatch
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Plattentitel: 100 Hit Legenden
