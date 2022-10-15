Samstag, 15. Oktober 2022

Der Publizist Jan Fleischhauer
"Reggae steht ganz, ganz oben"

Er erlangte mit seiner kontroversen Spiegel-Kolumne "Der schwarze Kanal" publizistische Berühmtheit. Heute schreibt Jan Fleischhauer für den Focus. Seine Herkunft aus den Siebzigern sowohl politisch als auch musikalisch könne er aber nicht verleugnen, sagt er im Dlf.

15.10.2022

Leider liegt für dieses Bild keine Bildbeschreibung vor
Als Moderator, Kommentator und Gesprächspartner ist Jan Fleischhauer online und offline in verschiedenen politischen Talk-Formaten präsent, hier bei der ZDF-Talksendung "Maybritt Illner" am 26.01.2017. (picture alliance / Karlheinz Schindler/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB)

Musik-Laufplan

Can the can
Interpretin: Suzi Quatro
Komposition: Nick Chinn, Michael Donald Chapman
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits Rock Classics-Best Of Touchdown 3 - incl. the official Eurobowl XI song 1997
Hang on in there baby
Interpret: Johnny Bristol
Komponist: Johnny Bristol
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 535102-2
Plattentitel: The Original Megahits of the 70's US-dance chart hits
Rub up, push up
Interpretation: Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
Kompositiont: N. N.
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: RN7112
Plattentitel: Corner stone
All along the watchtower
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komponist: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075859022
Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Electric Ladyland
Money is king
Interpret: Neville 'The Growling Tiger' Marcano
Komponist: Neville Marcano
Label: Network Best.-Nr: 35.832
Plattentitel: Musica negra in the Americas
Lose yourself
Interpret: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits
I can't help but wonder where I'm bound
Interpret: Tom Paxton
Komponist: Tom Paxton
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17226CP
Plattentitel: Troubadours - Folk and the roots of American music, Part 2
Titel: Di scrivermi ogni giorno. 1. Akt, 5. Szene
aus: Così fan tutte. Opera buffa in 2 Akten, KV 588
Solistin: Miah Persson (Sopran)(Fiordiligi)
Solistin: Angela Brower (Mezzosopran)(Dorabella)
Solist: Adam Plachetka (Bariton)(Guglielmo)
Solist: Rolando Villazón (Tenor)(Ferrando)
Solist: Alessandro Corbelli (Bassbariton)(Don Alfonso)
Chor: Vocalensemble Rastatt
Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Dirigent: Yannick Nezet-Seguin
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Die Seeräuber-Jenny oder
Träume eines Küchenmädchens "Meine Herren, heute sehen sie mich Gläser aufwaschen"
Solistin: Lotte Lenya (Sopran)
Orchester: Mitglieder des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Dirigent: Miltiades Caridis
Komponist: Kurt Weill
Compared to what
Interpretation: The Les McCann Trio
Komponist: Eugene McDaniels
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 272452-2
Plattentitel: Swiss movement - Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland
Mercedes Benz
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 19075974592
Plattentitel: 100 Asphalt Heroes