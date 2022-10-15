Der Publizist Jan Fleischhauer

Musik-Laufplan
Can the can
Interpretin: Suzi Quatro
Komposition: Nick Chinn, Michael Donald Chapman
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits Rock Classics-Best Of Touchdown 3 - incl. the official Eurobowl XI song 1997
Hang on in there baby
Interpret: Johnny Bristol
Komponist: Johnny Bristol
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 535102-2
Plattentitel: The Original Megahits of the 70's US-dance chart hits
Rub up, push up
Interpretation: Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
Kompositiont: N. N.
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: RN7112
Plattentitel: Corner stone
All along the watchtower
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komponist: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075859022
Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Electric Ladyland
Money is king
Interpret: Neville 'The Growling Tiger' Marcano
Komponist: Neville Marcano
Label: Network Best.-Nr: 35.832
Plattentitel: Musica negra in the Americas
Lose yourself
Interpret: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits
I can't help but wonder where I'm bound
Interpret: Tom Paxton
Komponist: Tom Paxton
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17226CP
Plattentitel: Troubadours - Folk and the roots of American music, Part 2
Titel: Di scrivermi ogni giorno. 1. Akt, 5. Szene
aus: Così fan tutte. Opera buffa in 2 Akten, KV 588
Solistin: Miah Persson (Sopran)(Fiordiligi)
Solistin: Angela Brower (Mezzosopran)(Dorabella)
Solist: Adam Plachetka (Bariton)(Guglielmo)
Solist: Rolando Villazón (Tenor)(Ferrando)
Solist: Alessandro Corbelli (Bassbariton)(Don Alfonso)
Chor: Vocalensemble Rastatt
Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Dirigent: Yannick Nezet-Seguin
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Die Seeräuber-Jenny oder
Träume eines Küchenmädchens "Meine Herren, heute sehen sie mich Gläser aufwaschen"
Solistin: Lotte Lenya (Sopran)
Orchester: Mitglieder des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Dirigent: Miltiades Caridis
Komponist: Kurt Weill
Compared to what
Interpretation: The Les McCann Trio
Komponist: Eugene McDaniels
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 272452-2
Plattentitel: Swiss movement - Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland
Mercedes Benz
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 19075974592
Plattentitel: 100 Asphalt Heroes
