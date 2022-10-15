Der Publizist Jan Fleischhauer

Als Moderator, Kommentator und Gesprächspartner ist Jan Fleischhauer online und offline in verschiedenen politischen Talk-Formaten präsent, hier bei der ZDF-Talksendung "Maybritt Illner" am 26.01.2017. (picture alliance / Karlheinz Schindler/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB)

Musik-Laufplan

Can the can

Interpretin: Suzi Quatro

Komposition: Nick Chinn, Michael Donald Chapman

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Fetenhits Rock Classics-Best Of Touchdown 3 - incl. the official Eurobowl XI song 1997

Hang on in there baby

Interpret: Johnny Bristol

Komponist: Johnny Bristol

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 535102-2

Plattentitel: The Original Megahits of the 70's US-dance chart hits

Rub up, push up

Interpretation: Justin Hinds & The Dominoes

Kompositiont: N. N.

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: RN7112

Plattentitel: Corner stone

All along the watchtower

Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Komponist: Bob Dylan

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 19075859022

Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Electric Ladyland

Money is king

Interpret: Neville 'The Growling Tiger' Marcano

Komponist: Neville Marcano

Label: Network Best.-Nr: 35.832

Plattentitel: Musica negra in the Americas

Lose yourself

Interpret: Eminem

Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits

I can't help but wonder where I'm bound

Interpret: Tom Paxton

Komponist: Tom Paxton

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD17226CP

Plattentitel: Troubadours - Folk and the roots of American music, Part 2

Titel: Di scrivermi ogni giorno. 1. Akt, 5. Szene

aus: Così fan tutte. Opera buffa in 2 Akten, KV 588

Solistin: Miah Persson (Sopran)(Fiordiligi)

Solistin: Angela Brower (Mezzosopran)(Dorabella)

Solist: Adam Plachetka (Bariton)(Guglielmo)

Solist: Rolando Villazón (Tenor)(Ferrando)

Solist: Alessandro Corbelli (Bassbariton)(Don Alfonso)

Chor: Vocalensemble Rastatt

Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Dirigent: Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Die Seeräuber-Jenny oder

Träume eines Küchenmädchens "Meine Herren, heute sehen sie mich Gläser aufwaschen"

Solistin: Lotte Lenya (Sopran)

Orchester: Mitglieder des Symphonieorchesters des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Dirigent: Miltiades Caridis

Komponist: Kurt Weill

Compared to what

Interpretation: The Les McCann Trio

Komponist: Eugene McDaniels

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 272452-2

Plattentitel: Swiss movement - Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Mercedes Benz

Interpretin: Janis Joplin

Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 19075974592

Plattentitel: 100 Asphalt Heroes