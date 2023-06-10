Samstag, 10. Juni 2023

Der Sänger Thomas Hampson
"Sind wir offen genug, Musik als Musik zu hören, ohne Stempel?"

Seit Mitte der Achtzigerjahre stehen ihm die Türen aller großen Opernhäuser offen, von der Metropolitan Opera in New York bis zur Staatsoper in Wien. Im Dlf spricht Thomas Hampson über die "unendliche Suche nach der Wahrheit" seines Mentors Nikolaus Harnoncourt und US-amerikanische Musikgeschichte.

Porträt eines grauhaarigen Sängers, der vor einer großsteinigen Hauswand steht.
Thomas Hampson ist in der Welt von Oper, Operette und Musical ein Star, aber seine Liebe gehört auch dem Kunstlied. (Thomas Hampson / Jiyang Chen)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 7 A-Dur, op. 92
Länge: 08:52
Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Dirigent: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: ICA Classics
Best.-Nr: ICAC 5161
1. Satz: Beggars' Dreams
aus: The Gods of the Mountain Suite, Op. 52
Länge: 05:30
Ensemble: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Karl Krüger
Komponist: Arthur Farewell
Label: BRIDGE RECORDS
1. Satz: Briskly
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5
Länge: 03:19
Orchester: Fort Smith Symphony
Dirigent: John Jeter
Komponist: William Grant Still
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.559603
"The Negro Speaks Of Rivers". Lied für Bariton und Klavier
Länge: 03:51
Solist: Thomas Hampson (Bariton)
Solist: Kuang-Hao Huang (Klavier)
Komponistin: Margaret Bonds
Text: Langston Hughes
Label: Cedille Records
Best.-Nr: 90000180
Wanting you
aus: The New Moon. Operette
Länge: 04:17
Solistin: Grace Moore
Solist: Lawrence Tibbett
Komponist: Sigmund Romberg
Label: Memoir Records
Plattentitel: One Night of Love
Der Genesene an die Hoffnung. Lied
Länge: 04:28
Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)
Solist: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)
Komponist: Hugo Wolf
Text: Eduard Mörike
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447515-2
Nigerian marketplace
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Oscar Peterson Trio
Komponist: Oscar Emmanuel Peterson
Label: Pablo Best.-Nr: 3112-4
Plattentitel: Nigerian marketplace
Song about the moon
Länge: 04:11
Interpret: Paul Simon
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697932692
Plattentitel: Hearts and bones
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.