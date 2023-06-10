Musik-Laufplan
2. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 7 A-Dur, op. 92
Länge: 08:52
Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Dirigent: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: ICA Classics
Best.-Nr: ICAC 5161
1. Satz: Beggars' Dreams
aus: The Gods of the Mountain Suite, Op. 52
Länge: 05:30
Ensemble: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Karl Krüger
Komponist: Arthur Farewell
Label: BRIDGE RECORDS
1. Satz: Briskly
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5
Länge: 03:19
Orchester: Fort Smith Symphony
Dirigent: John Jeter
Komponist: William Grant Still
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8.559603
"The Negro Speaks Of Rivers". Lied für Bariton und Klavier
Länge: 03:51
Solist: Thomas Hampson (Bariton)
Solist: Kuang-Hao Huang (Klavier)
Komponistin: Margaret Bonds
Text: Langston Hughes
Label: Cedille Records
Best.-Nr: 90000180
Wanting you
aus: The New Moon. Operette
Länge: 04:17
Solistin: Grace Moore
Solist: Lawrence Tibbett
Komponist: Sigmund Romberg
Label: Memoir Records
Plattentitel: One Night of Love
Der Genesene an die Hoffnung. Lied
Länge: 04:28
Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)
Solist: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)
Komponist: Hugo Wolf
Text: Eduard Mörike
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447515-2
Nigerian marketplace
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Oscar Peterson Trio
Komponist: Oscar Emmanuel Peterson
Label: Pablo Best.-Nr: 3112-4
Plattentitel: Nigerian marketplace
Song about the moon
Länge: 04:11
Interpret: Paul Simon
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697932692
Plattentitel: Hearts and bones
