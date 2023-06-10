Thomas Hampson ist in der Welt von Oper, Operette und Musical ein Star, aber seine Liebe gehört auch dem Kunstlied. (Thomas Hampson / Jiyang Chen)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Allegretto

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 7 A-Dur, op. 92

Länge: 08:52

Orchester: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Dirigent: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: ICA Classics

Best.-Nr: ICAC 5161

1. Satz: Beggars' Dreams

aus: The Gods of the Mountain Suite, Op. 52

Länge: 05:30

Ensemble: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Dirigent: Karl Krüger

Komponist: Arthur Farewell

Label: BRIDGE RECORDS

1. Satz: Briskly

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5

Länge: 03:19

Orchester: Fort Smith Symphony

Dirigent: John Jeter

Komponist: William Grant Still

Label: NAXOS

Best.-Nr: 8.559603

"The Negro Speaks Of Rivers". Lied für Bariton und Klavier

Länge: 03:51

Solist: Thomas Hampson (Bariton)

Solist: Kuang-Hao Huang (Klavier)

Komponistin: Margaret Bonds

Text: Langston Hughes

Label: Cedille Records

Best.-Nr: 90000180

Wanting you

aus: The New Moon. Operette

Länge: 04:17

Solistin: Grace Moore

Solist: Lawrence Tibbett

Komponist: Sigmund Romberg

Label: Memoir Records

Plattentitel: One Night of Love

Der Genesene an die Hoffnung. Lied

Länge: 04:28

Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)

Solist: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)

Komponist: Hugo Wolf

Text: Eduard Mörike

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 447515-2

Nigerian marketplace

Länge: 05:06

Interpretation: Oscar Peterson Trio

Komponist: Oscar Emmanuel Peterson

Label: Pablo Best.-Nr: 3112-4

Plattentitel: Nigerian marketplace

Song about the moon

Länge: 04:11

Interpret: Paul Simon

Komponist: Paul Simon

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88697932692

Plattentitel: Hearts and bones