Samstag, 29. Oktober 2022

Der Sänger und Kasalla-Frontmann Bastian Campmann
"Gitarrenmusik hat mich politisiert"

Vor elf Jahren gründete Basti Campmann seine Band, das Debüt-Album "Et jitt Kasalla!" hat nicht nur die Herzen der Jecken erobert. In den Tag startet der Sänger aber stets mit Claude Debussy, wie er im Dlf erzählt.

Ein Mann mit kurzen braun-grauen Haaren trägt eine schwarze dünne Jacke und lächelt in die Kamera. Der Hintergrund ist schwarz.
Frontmann der Band Kasalla: Launig-­rockiger Gitarrensound, dazu manchmal die „Quetsch”, und immer singt Basti Campmann in kölscher Mundart dazu. (Ben Wolf)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 3: Clair de lune. Andante très expressif
aus: Suite bergamasque. Für Klavier, L 75
Solistin: Carol Comune
Komponist: Claude Debussy
Label: k.A.
Best.-Nr: keine
Schrei nach Liebe
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Bela Barney Felsenheimer, Farin Urlaub
Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 930011-2
Plattentitel: Die Bestie in Menschengestalt Bäst of
Bis ans Meer
Interpretation: Brings
Komposition: Stephan Brings, Harry Alfter, Peter Brings, Klaus "Major" Heuser
Label: RHINGTÖN
Plattentitel: Silberhochzeit (Best Of) Silberhochzeit (Best of) (Limited Edition)
Let go
Interpretation: Frou Frou
Komposition: Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 518733-2
Plattentitel: Garden state - Music from the motion picture
Don't look back in anger
Interpretation: Oasis
Komponist: Noel Gallagher
Label: HELTER SKELTER RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 481020-2
Plattentitel: (What's the story) Morning glory?
Last train home
Interpret: John Mayer
Komponist: John Mayer
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Sob Rock Last train home
Best of you
Interpretation: Foo Fighters
Komposition: Foo Fighters
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88697594832
Plattentitel: Greatest hits In your honor
All my days
Interpret: Alexi Murdoch
Komponist: Alexi Murdoch
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 602527841830
Plattentitel: Real Steel - Music from the motion picture
Is it any wonder?
Interpret: Keane
Komposition: Tim Rice-Oxley, Tom Chaplin, Richard Hughes
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: The Best of Keane Is it any wonder?
Sing mich noh hus
Interpret: Kasalla
Komponist: Flo Peil
Label: Pavement Records
Plattentitel: Rudeldiere