Der Sänger und Kasalla-Frontmann Bastian Campmann

Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 3: Clair de lune. Andante très expressif
aus: Suite bergamasque. Für Klavier, L 75
Solistin: Carol Comune
Komponist: Claude Debussy
Label: k.A.
Best.-Nr: keine
Schrei nach Liebe
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Bela Barney Felsenheimer, Farin Urlaub
Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 930011-2
Plattentitel: Die Bestie in Menschengestalt Bäst of
Bis ans Meer
Interpretation: Brings
Komposition: Stephan Brings, Harry Alfter, Peter Brings, Klaus "Major" Heuser
Label: RHINGTÖN
Plattentitel: Silberhochzeit (Best Of) Silberhochzeit (Best of) (Limited Edition)
Let go
Interpretation: Frou Frou
Komposition: Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 518733-2
Plattentitel: Garden state - Music from the motion picture
Don't look back in anger
Interpretation: Oasis
Komponist: Noel Gallagher
Label: HELTER SKELTER RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 481020-2
Plattentitel: (What's the story) Morning glory?
Last train home
Interpret: John Mayer
Komponist: John Mayer
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Sob Rock Last train home
Best of you
Interpretation: Foo Fighters
Komposition: Foo Fighters
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88697594832
Plattentitel: Greatest hits In your honor
All my days
Interpret: Alexi Murdoch
Komponist: Alexi Murdoch
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 602527841830
Plattentitel: Real Steel - Music from the motion picture
Is it any wonder?
Interpret: Keane
Komposition: Tim Rice-Oxley, Tom Chaplin, Richard Hughes
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: The Best of Keane Is it any wonder?
Sing mich noh hus
Interpret: Kasalla
Komponist: Flo Peil
Label: Pavement Records
Plattentitel: Rudeldiere
