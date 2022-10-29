Der Sänger und Kasalla-Frontmann Bastian Campmann

Frontmann der Band Kasalla: Launig-­rockiger Gitarrensound, dazu manchmal die „Quetsch”, und immer singt Basti Campmann in kölscher Mundart dazu. (Ben Wolf)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 3: Clair de lune. Andante très expressif

aus: Suite bergamasque. Für Klavier, L 75

Solistin: Carol Comune

Komponist: Claude Debussy

Label: k.A.

Best.-Nr: keine

Schrei nach Liebe

Interpretation: Die Ärzte

Komposition: Bela Barney Felsenheimer, Farin Urlaub

Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 930011-2

Plattentitel: Die Bestie in Menschengestalt Bäst of

Bis ans Meer

Interpretation: Brings

Komposition: Stephan Brings, Harry Alfter, Peter Brings, Klaus "Major" Heuser

Label: RHINGTÖN

Plattentitel: Silberhochzeit (Best Of) Silberhochzeit (Best of) (Limited Edition)

Let go

Interpretation: Frou Frou

Komposition: Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 518733-2

Plattentitel: Garden state - Music from the motion picture

Don't look back in anger

Interpretation: Oasis

Komponist: Noel Gallagher

Label: HELTER SKELTER RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 481020-2

Plattentitel: (What's the story) Morning glory?

Last train home

Interpret: John Mayer

Komponist: John Mayer

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Sob Rock Last train home

Best of you

Interpretation: Foo Fighters

Komposition: Foo Fighters

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 88697594832

Plattentitel: Greatest hits In your honor

All my days

Interpret: Alexi Murdoch

Komponist: Alexi Murdoch

Label: Interscope

Best.-Nr: 602527841830

Plattentitel: Real Steel - Music from the motion picture

Is it any wonder?

Interpret: Keane

Komposition: Tim Rice-Oxley, Tom Chaplin, Richard Hughes

Label: Island Records

Plattentitel: The Best of Keane Is it any wonder?

Sing mich noh hus

Interpret: Kasalla

Komponist: Flo Peil

Label: Pavement Records

Plattentitel: Rudeldiere