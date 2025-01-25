Schriftsteller Robert Seethaler im Juli 2018 während einer Lesung im Rahmen des Literaturfestivals "O-Töne" im Museumsquartier in Wien. (picture alliance / HERBERT NEUBAUER / APA / picturedesk.com / HERBERT NEUBAUER)

Musik-Laufplan

I'll play the Blues for you (Part I and II)

Länge: 07:17

Interpretation: Albert King

Komposition: Jerry Beach

Label: Electrola

Best.-Nr: 799192-2

Sinnerman

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Nina Simone

Label: Verve

Albumtitel: Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes

Ständchen. Transkription für Klavier, S 560 Nr. 7 (R 245 Nr. 7)

Länge: 05:38

Interpretation: Vladimir Horowitz

Komposition: Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 427772-2

I'm on my way

Länge: 03:24

Interpretation: Mahalia Jackson

Komposition: Mahalia Jackson

Label: BELLA MUSICA

Albumtitel: Golden Evergreens, Vol. 1

Working class hero

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: John Lennon

Komposition: John Lennon

Label: UNIVERSAL

Albumtitel: Plastic Ono Band

Cross and flowers

Länge: 04:22

Interpretation: Ray Bonneville

Komposition: Ray Bonneville

Label: Red House Records USA

Best.-Nr: RHRCD243

Albumtitel: Bad man's blood

Nigun for Giora

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Giora Feidman

Komposition: L. Weiner

Best.-Nr: 88795

Albumtitel: The Incredible Clarinet

Free

Länge: 04:42

Interpretation: Stevie Wonder

Komposition: Stevie Wonder

Label: Motown

Albumtitel: Characters

Le vent nous portera

Länge: 04:48

Interpretation: Noir Désir

Komposition: Noir Désir

Label: Barclay

Best.-Nr: 589275-2