Musik-Laufplan
I'll play the Blues for you (Part I and II)
Länge: 07:17
Interpretation: Albert King
Komposition: Jerry Beach
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 799192-2
Länge: 07:17
Interpretation: Albert King
Komposition: Jerry Beach
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 799192-2
Sinnerman
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Verve
Albumtitel: Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Nina Simone
Label: Verve
Albumtitel: Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes
Ständchen. Transkription für Klavier, S 560 Nr. 7 (R 245 Nr. 7)
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Vladimir Horowitz
Komposition: Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 427772-2
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Vladimir Horowitz
Komposition: Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 427772-2
I'm on my way
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Mahalia Jackson
Komposition: Mahalia Jackson
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Albumtitel: Golden Evergreens, Vol. 1
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Mahalia Jackson
Komposition: Mahalia Jackson
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Albumtitel: Golden Evergreens, Vol. 1
Working class hero
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon
Label: UNIVERSAL
Albumtitel: Plastic Ono Band
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon
Label: UNIVERSAL
Albumtitel: Plastic Ono Band
Cross and flowers
Länge: 04:22
Interpretation: Ray Bonneville
Komposition: Ray Bonneville
Label: Red House Records USA
Best.-Nr: RHRCD243
Albumtitel: Bad man's blood
Länge: 04:22
Interpretation: Ray Bonneville
Komposition: Ray Bonneville
Label: Red House Records USA
Best.-Nr: RHRCD243
Albumtitel: Bad man's blood
Nigun for Giora
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Giora Feidman
Komposition: L. Weiner
Best.-Nr: 88795
Albumtitel: The Incredible Clarinet
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Giora Feidman
Komposition: L. Weiner
Best.-Nr: 88795
Albumtitel: The Incredible Clarinet
Free
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Stevie Wonder
Komposition: Stevie Wonder
Label: Motown
Albumtitel: Characters
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Stevie Wonder
Komposition: Stevie Wonder
Label: Motown
Albumtitel: Characters
Le vent nous portera
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Noir Désir
Komposition: Noir Désir
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 589275-2
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Noir Désir
Komposition: Noir Désir
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 589275-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.