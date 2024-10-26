Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.
Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch politisch Engagierte lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Musik-Laufplan
Mein Dorf
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Rudi Carrell
Komposition: Jean Ferrat
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 21419
Plattentitel: Rudi Carrell - sein ultimatives Album Goethe war gut
I only have eyes for you
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Shirley Bassey (vocal)
Komposition: Harry Warren
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
September song
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Frank Sinatra
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 2750366
Plattentitel: September of my years (Deluxe Edition Reissue)
Too young
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Nat "King" Cole
Komposition: Sidney Lippman
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: PD2010-2
Plattentitel: Sentimental reasons
Put on a Happy Face (Bye Bye Birdie - Original Broadway Cast)
Länge: 01:38
Interpretation: Dick Van Dyke
Komposition: Charles Strouse, Lee Adams
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88883750602
Plattentitel: Pure...Musicals Bye bye Birdie - Original Broadway cast recording
Isn't she lovely
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Stevie Wonder
Komposition: Stevie Wonder
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 962093-2
Plattentitel: A smile like yours Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium; Vol. 2
Lotte
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Stephan Sulke
Komposition: Stephan Sulke
Label: He Du Da
Best.-Nr: 0000431HDD
Plattentitel: Stephan Sulke - Die Originale 1 & 2
Les feuilles mortes
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Yves Montand
Komposition: Jacques Enoch, Joseph Kosma
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276018
Plattentitel: C'est si bon: 50 große Erfolge / 50 succès
Das Lied ist aus (Frag nicht, warum ich gehe), RSWV 414
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Robert Stolz
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 66317
Plattentitel: Marlene / Platte 3 / Dietrich In Rio
Soliloquy
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Frank Sinatra
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Reprise
Best.-Nr: 1016
What kind of fool am I?
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Sammy Davis jr.
Komposition: Leslie Bricusse
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362-46416-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.