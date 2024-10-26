Rudi Carrell 1978 in seiner Heimatstadt Alkmaar. (picture-alliance)

Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.

Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch politisch Engagierte lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.

Musik-Laufplan

Mein Dorf

Länge: 03:26

Interpretation: Rudi Carrell

Komposition: Jean Ferrat

Label: LASER LIGHT

Best.-Nr: 21419

Plattentitel: Rudi Carrell - sein ultimatives Album Goethe war gut

I only have eyes for you

Länge: 02:55

Interpretation: Shirley Bassey (vocal)

Komposition: Harry Warren

Label: WDR Eigenproduktion

September song

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: Frank Sinatra

Komposition: Kurt Weill

Label: Emarcy Records

Best.-Nr: 2750366

Plattentitel: September of my years (Deluxe Edition Reissue)

Too young

Länge: 03:12

Interpretation: Nat "King" Cole

Komposition: Sidney Lippman

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: PD2010-2

Plattentitel: Sentimental reasons

Put on a Happy Face (Bye Bye Birdie - Original Broadway Cast)

Länge: 01:38

Interpretation: Dick Van Dyke

Komposition: Charles Strouse, Lee Adams

Label: SONY

Best.-Nr: 88883750602

Plattentitel: Pure...Musicals Bye bye Birdie - Original Broadway cast recording

Isn't she lovely

Länge: 03:04

Interpretation: Stevie Wonder

Komposition: Stevie Wonder

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 962093-2

Plattentitel: A smile like yours Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium; Vol. 2

Lotte

Länge: 03:02

Interpretation: Stephan Sulke

Komposition: Stephan Sulke

Label: He Du Da

Best.-Nr: 0000431HDD

Plattentitel: Stephan Sulke - Die Originale 1 & 2

Les feuilles mortes

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: Yves Montand

Komposition: Jacques Enoch, Joseph Kosma

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 70276018

Plattentitel: C'est si bon: 50 große Erfolge / 50 succès

Das Lied ist aus (Frag nicht, warum ich gehe), RSWV 414

Länge: 03:59

Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich

Komposition: Robert Stolz

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 66317

Plattentitel: Marlene / Platte 3 / Dietrich In Rio

Soliloquy

Länge: 04:28

Interpretation: Frank Sinatra

Komposition: Richard Rodgers

Label: Reprise

Best.-Nr: 1016

What kind of fool am I?

Länge: 01:47

Interpretation: Sammy Davis jr.

Komposition: Leslie Bricusse

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 9362-46416-2