Der Zinkenist Arno Paduch

Der Zink wird ähnlich wie eine Trompete geblasen und erlebte seine Blütezeit im frühen 17. Jahrhundert. Arno Paduch liebt den brillanten und gleichzeitig weichen, warmen Ton. (Mathias Marx)

Musik-Laufplan

Jauchzet dem Herren, alle Welt, singet, rühmet, lobet. Geistliches Konzert für 12 Stimmen in 3 Chören, Kapellchor und Instrumente ad libitum und B. c., op. 2 Nr. 26, SWV 47

Chor: Cantus Cölln

Ensemble: Concerto Palatino

Dirigent: Konrad Junghänel

Komponist: Heinrich Schütz

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMC 901652.653

A day in the life

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: CDP7464422

Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Mea culpa

Interpret: Brian Eno

Komposition: Brian Eno, David Byrne, Busta Jones

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 3313412

Plattentitel: My life in the bush of ghosts

Sonatine Nr. 24 über den Choral "Allein Gott in der Höh sei Ehr"

aus: Vier und zwantzig Neue Quatricinia ... auff das sogenannte Abblasen auff den Rathäusern oder Thürmen (Leipzig 1696)

Ensemble: Posaunen-Collegium Leipzig

Komponist: Johann Gottfried Reiche

Label: R.U.M. Records

Best.-Nr: LZ 1121

Sonata seconda à 2. für Zink, Violine, Violoncello und Orgel

Solist: Bruce Dickey (Zink)

Solistin: Dana Maiben (Violine)

Solistin: Alice Robbins (Violoncello)

Solistin: Frances Fitch (Orgel)

Komponist: Biagio Marini

Label: harmonia mundi

Best.-Nr: 462598

We can work it out

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Odeon

Best.-Nr: 107674-1

Plattentitel: 20 Greatest Hits 1 (One) - 27 No. 1 singles

Ostende mihi faciem tuam. Motette für Singstimme und Instrumentalensemble

Solist: Georg Poplutz (Tenor)

Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble

Dirigent: Arno Paduch

Komponist: Benedetto Reggio

Label: cpo

Best.-Nr: 555362-2

Junge

Interpretation: Die Ärzte

Komponist: Farin Urlaub

Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 930019-0

Plattentitel: Junge

Ach Gott! Wir habens nicht gewusst. Bittgesang für Singstimme und Basso continuo

Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble

Komponist: Johann Hildebrand

Label: CHRISTOPHORUS

Best.-Nr: CHR77424

