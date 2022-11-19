Der Zinkenist Arno Paduch

Musik-Laufplan
Jauchzet dem Herren, alle Welt, singet, rühmet, lobet. Geistliches Konzert für 12 Stimmen in 3 Chören, Kapellchor und Instrumente ad libitum und B. c., op. 2 Nr. 26, SWV 47
Chor: Cantus Cölln
Ensemble: Concerto Palatino
Dirigent: Konrad Junghänel
Komponist: Heinrich Schütz
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 901652.653
A day in the life
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: CDP7464422
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Mea culpa
Interpret: Brian Eno
Komposition: Brian Eno, David Byrne, Busta Jones
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 3313412
Plattentitel: My life in the bush of ghosts
Sonatine Nr. 24 über den Choral "Allein Gott in der Höh sei Ehr"
aus: Vier und zwantzig Neue Quatricinia ... auff das sogenannte Abblasen auff den Rathäusern oder Thürmen (Leipzig 1696)
Ensemble: Posaunen-Collegium Leipzig
Komponist: Johann Gottfried Reiche
Label: R.U.M. Records
Best.-Nr: LZ 1121
Sonata seconda à 2. für Zink, Violine, Violoncello und Orgel
Solist: Bruce Dickey (Zink)
Solistin: Dana Maiben (Violine)
Solistin: Alice Robbins (Violoncello)
Solistin: Frances Fitch (Orgel)
Komponist: Biagio Marini
Label: harmonia mundi
Best.-Nr: 462598
We can work it out
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Odeon
Best.-Nr: 107674-1
Plattentitel: 20 Greatest Hits 1 (One) - 27 No. 1 singles
Ostende mihi faciem tuam. Motette für Singstimme und Instrumentalensemble
Solist: Georg Poplutz (Tenor)
Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble
Dirigent: Arno Paduch
Komponist: Benedetto Reggio
Label: cpo
Best.-Nr: 555362-2
Junge
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komponist: Farin Urlaub
Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 930019-0
Plattentitel: Junge
Ach Gott! Wir habens nicht gewusst. Bittgesang für Singstimme und Basso continuo
Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble
Komponist: Johann Hildebrand
Label: CHRISTOPHORUS
Best.-Nr: CHR77424
