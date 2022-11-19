Samstag, 19. November 2022

Der Zinkenist Arno Paduch
"Der fetteste Sound, den man in der Barockmusik haben kann"

Er ist Präsident der Internationalen Heinrich-Schütz-Gesellschaft und leidenschaftlicher Zinkbläser. In Klassik-Pop-et cetera zeigt Arno Paduch, wie aktuell die Musik des 17. Jahrhunderts auch heute noch sein kann und was sie mit den Beatles gemeinsam hat.

19.11.2022

Ein Mann mit grauem schulterlangem Haar spielt Zink. Vor ihm sind ein Notenständer und ein Mikrofon zu sehen, im Hintergrund ragt der Hals einer Theorbe ins Bild.
Der Zink wird ähnlich wie eine Trompete geblasen und erlebte seine Blütezeit im frühen 17. Jahrhundert. Arno Paduch liebt den brillanten und gleichzeitig weichen, warmen Ton. (Mathias Marx)

Musik-Laufplan

Jauchzet dem Herren, alle Welt, singet, rühmet, lobet. Geistliches Konzert für 12 Stimmen in 3 Chören, Kapellchor und Instrumente ad libitum und B. c., op. 2 Nr. 26, SWV 47
Chor: Cantus Cölln
Ensemble: Concerto Palatino
Dirigent: Konrad Junghänel
Komponist: Heinrich Schütz
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 901652.653
A day in the life
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: CDP7464422
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Mea culpa
Interpret: Brian Eno
Komposition: Brian Eno, David Byrne, Busta Jones
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 3313412
Plattentitel: My life in the bush of ghosts
Sonatine Nr. 24 über den Choral "Allein Gott in der Höh sei Ehr"
aus: Vier und zwantzig Neue Quatricinia ... auff das sogenannte Abblasen auff den Rathäusern oder Thürmen (Leipzig 1696)
Ensemble: Posaunen-Collegium Leipzig
Komponist: Johann Gottfried Reiche
Label: R.U.M. Records
Best.-Nr: LZ 1121
Sonata seconda à 2. für Zink, Violine, Violoncello und Orgel
Solist: Bruce Dickey (Zink)
Solistin: Dana Maiben (Violine)
Solistin: Alice Robbins (Violoncello)
Solistin: Frances Fitch (Orgel)
Komponist: Biagio Marini
Label: harmonia mundi
Best.-Nr: 462598
We can work it out
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Odeon
Best.-Nr: 107674-1
Plattentitel: 20 Greatest Hits 1 (One) - 27 No. 1 singles
Ostende mihi faciem tuam. Motette für Singstimme und Instrumentalensemble
Solist: Georg Poplutz (Tenor)
Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble
Dirigent: Arno Paduch
Komponist: Benedetto Reggio
Label: cpo
Best.-Nr: 555362-2
Junge
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komponist: Farin Urlaub
Label: HOT ACTION RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 930019-0
Plattentitel: Junge
Ach Gott! Wir habens nicht gewusst. Bittgesang für Singstimme und Basso continuo
Ensemble: Johann Rosenmüller Ensemble
Komponist: Johann Hildebrand
Label: CHRISTOPHORUS
Best.-Nr: CHR77424
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.

