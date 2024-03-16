Samstag, 16. März 2024

Die Band Quadro Nuevo
Funkig, flockig, freudig

Seit 27 Jahren musizieren Mulo Francel, D.D. Lowka und Andreas Hinterseher in der Band Quadro Nuevo zusammen. Von Oberbayern treibt es sie hinaus in die Welt. "Die brasilianische Musik hat uns gepackt", erzählen die Musiker im Dlf.

16.03.2024
Vier Musiker spielen vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Die Männer musizieren auf Bandoneon, Kontrabass, Saxophon und Klavier. Nur der Saxophonist blickt direkt in die Kamera, die anderen schauen sich gegenseitig an oder zur Seite.
Andreas Hinterseher, D.D. Lowka und Mulo Francel bilden die Stammbesetzung des Akustik-Ensembles Quadro Nuevo. Als vierter Musiker ist hier der Pianist Chris Gall dabei. (Quadro Nuevo, Annette Hempfling)

Musik-Laufplan

7 to 1
Länge: 05:13
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Paulo Morello
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM366-2
Plattentitel: Happy Deluxe
Johnny, the Fly
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Laura
Komposition: Jens Loh, Laura Kipp
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM341-2
Plattentitel: Sunset Balcony
Seresta
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Stochelo Rosenberg, Jermaine Landsberger
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera
Label: Edition Collage
Best.-Nr: EC5882
Plattentitel: Gypsy today
Snow Samba
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Paquito D‘Rivera
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera, Claudio Roditi
Label: Town Crier Music
Best.-Nr: TCD 516
Plattentitel: Return to Ipanema
Radujsja
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Leléka
Komposition: Viktoria Leléka
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM362-2
Plattentitel: Rizdvo
Song for peace
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Mulo Francel
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM-346-2
Plattentitel: December
Hungarian Dance Nr. 1
Länge: 04:49
Interpretation: Matthias Well, Maria Well, Vladislav Cojocaru
Komposition: Johannes Brahms, Vladislav Cojocaru
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM367-2
Plattentitel: Zingarissimo
Gioconda's smile - The killers
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Johannes Tonio Kreusch, Antigoni Goni
Komposition: Manos Hadjidakis
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM327-2
Plattentitel: Times of joy
Herzstück von Eusebio Rodriguez (Rumelange, Luxemburg)

Die Antwort weiß ganz allein der Wind
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Dylon / Bradtke
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 56051-2
Plattentitel: Der Mythos des "Blauen Engel"
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.