Musik-Laufplan
7 to 1
Länge: 05:13
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Paulo Morello
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM366-2
Plattentitel: Happy Deluxe
Länge: 05:13
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Paulo Morello
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM366-2
Plattentitel: Happy Deluxe
Johnny, the Fly
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Laura
Komposition: Jens Loh, Laura Kipp
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM341-2
Plattentitel: Sunset Balcony
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Laura
Komposition: Jens Loh, Laura Kipp
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM341-2
Plattentitel: Sunset Balcony
Seresta
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Stochelo Rosenberg, Jermaine Landsberger
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera
Label: Edition Collage
Best.-Nr: EC5882
Plattentitel: Gypsy today
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Stochelo Rosenberg, Jermaine Landsberger
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera
Label: Edition Collage
Best.-Nr: EC5882
Plattentitel: Gypsy today
Snow Samba
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Paquito D‘Rivera
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera, Claudio Roditi
Label: Town Crier Music
Best.-Nr: TCD 516
Plattentitel: Return to Ipanema
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Paquito D‘Rivera
Komposition: Paquito D'Rivera, Claudio Roditi
Label: Town Crier Music
Best.-Nr: TCD 516
Plattentitel: Return to Ipanema
Radujsja
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Leléka
Komposition: Viktoria Leléka
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM362-2
Plattentitel: Rizdvo
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Leléka
Komposition: Viktoria Leléka
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM362-2
Plattentitel: Rizdvo
Song for peace
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Mulo Francel
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM-346-2
Plattentitel: December
Länge: 04:06
Interpretation: Quadro Nuevo
Komposition: Mulo Francel
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM-346-2
Plattentitel: December
Hungarian Dance Nr. 1
Länge: 04:49
Interpretation: Matthias Well, Maria Well, Vladislav Cojocaru
Komposition: Johannes Brahms, Vladislav Cojocaru
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM367-2
Plattentitel: Zingarissimo
Länge: 04:49
Interpretation: Matthias Well, Maria Well, Vladislav Cojocaru
Komposition: Johannes Brahms, Vladislav Cojocaru
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM367-2
Plattentitel: Zingarissimo
Gioconda's smile - The killers
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Johannes Tonio Kreusch, Antigoni Goni
Komposition: Manos Hadjidakis
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM327-2
Plattentitel: Times of joy
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Johannes Tonio Kreusch, Antigoni Goni
Komposition: Manos Hadjidakis
Label: FINE MUSIC
Best.-Nr: FM327-2
Plattentitel: Times of joy
Herzstück von Eusebio Rodriguez (Rumelange, Luxemburg)
Die Antwort weiß ganz allein der Wind
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Dylon / Bradtke
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 56051-2
Plattentitel: Der Mythos des "Blauen Engel"
Die Antwort weiß ganz allein der Wind
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Dylon / Bradtke
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 56051-2
Plattentitel: Der Mythos des "Blauen Engel"
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.