Die Illustratorin Rotraut Susanne Berner

Musik-Laufplan
Grazie, prego, scusi
Länge: 02:05
Interpret: Adriano Celentano
Komponist: Pino Massara
Label: CLAN CELENTANO
Best.-Nr: 131425-2
Plattentitel: Non mi dir
Länge: 02:05
Interpret: Adriano Celentano
Komponist: Pino Massara
Label: CLAN CELENTANO
Best.-Nr: 131425-2
Plattentitel: Non mi dir
Geh aus mein Herz, und suche Freud (Ausschnitt)
Länge: 01:40
Chor: Rundfunk-Jugendchor Wernigerode
Dirigent: Peter Habermann
Komponist: August Harder
Label: Phonica
Best.-Nr: BT2101-2
Länge: 01:40
Chor: Rundfunk-Jugendchor Wernigerode
Dirigent: Peter Habermann
Komponist: August Harder
Label: Phonica
Best.-Nr: BT2101-2
Wiegenlied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 49 Nr. 4
Länge: 02:07
Solistin: Elisabeth Grümmer (Sopran)
Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komponist: Johannes Brahms
Label: Testament
Best.-Nr: SBT 1086
Länge: 02:07
Solistin: Elisabeth Grümmer (Sopran)
Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komponist: Johannes Brahms
Label: Testament
Best.-Nr: SBT 1086
I've got my love to keep me warm
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: CK RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CK01805
Plattentitel: Let'em Swing! Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester (1951-1965)
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: CK RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CK01805
Plattentitel: Let'em Swing! Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester (1951-1965)
"Phöbus stolz im Sonnenwagen" ("Les oiseaux dans la charmille"), Lied der Olympia
aus: Hoffmanns Erzählungen. Fantastische Oper in 1 Vorspiel, 3 Akten und 1 Nachspiel (Choudens-Fassung)
Länge: 04:42
Solistin: Wilma Lipp (Sopran)(Olympia)
Chor: Kölner Rundfunkchor
Orchester: Kölner Rundfunk-Sinfonie-Orchester
Dirigent: Eugen Szenkar
Komponist: Jacques Offenbach
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
aus: Hoffmanns Erzählungen. Fantastische Oper in 1 Vorspiel, 3 Akten und 1 Nachspiel (Choudens-Fassung)
Länge: 04:42
Solistin: Wilma Lipp (Sopran)(Olympia)
Chor: Kölner Rundfunkchor
Orchester: Kölner Rundfunk-Sinfonie-Orchester
Dirigent: Eugen Szenkar
Komponist: Jacques Offenbach
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
She's leaving home
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: CDP7464422
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: CDP7464422
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Hey joe
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komponist: Billy Roberts
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875132422
Plattentitel: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komponist: Billy Roberts
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875132422
Plattentitel: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I'm putting all my eggs in one basket
Länge: 03:28
Solistin: Ella Fitzgerald
Solist: Louis Armstrong
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings Ella and Louis again
Länge: 03:28
Solistin: Ella Fitzgerald
Solist: Louis Armstrong
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings Ella and Louis again
Cloudbusting
Länge: 03:53
Interpretin: Kate Bush
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 746414-2
Plattentitel: The whole story (Papersleeve edition) Hounds of love
Länge: 03:53
Interpretin: Kate Bush
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 746414-2
Plattentitel: The whole story (Papersleeve edition) Hounds of love
On the road again
Länge: 04:57
Interpretation: Canned Heat
Komposition: Alan Wilson, Floyd Jones
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX82107-2
Plattentitel: Summer of 67
Länge: 04:57
Interpretation: Canned Heat
Komposition: Alan Wilson, Floyd Jones
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX82107-2
Plattentitel: Summer of 67
Vine Street Drag
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Die Mazookas
Komponsition: Die Mazookas
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Die Mazookas
Komponsition: Die Mazookas
A tazzáe cafè
Länge: 04:17
Interpretin: Gabriella Ferri
Komposition: Vittorio Fassone, Giuseppe Capaldo
Label: Sony It
Länge: 04:17
Interpretin: Gabriella Ferri
Komposition: Vittorio Fassone, Giuseppe Capaldo
Label: Sony It
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.