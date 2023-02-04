Samstag, 04. Februar 2023

Die Illustratorin Rotraut Susanne Berner
Perlen aus Musik, Kunst und Literatur

In ihrem Kopf muss es vor gewitzten Ideen wimmeln wie in ihren Suchbüchern: Paradiese voller Blumen, Beeren und Gemüse. So hat Rotraut Susanne Berner die Obstgärten ihrer Großmutter in Erinnerung. Sie mag Musik, die für sie "unnachahmlich den Beginn des Sommers besingt".

04.02.2023

Rotraut Susanne Berner
Sie hat den Kaninchen-Jungen Karlchen geschaffen, verwandelt die Grimm‘schen Geschichten in Comicmärchen und bringt Texte von Hans Magnus Enzensberger oder Mirjam Pressler zum Leuchten: Rotraut Susanne Berner. (picture alliance / dpa / Manu Theobald)

Musik-Laufplan

Grazie, prego, scusi
Länge: 02:05
Interpret: Adriano Celentano
Komponist: Pino Massara
Label: CLAN CELENTANO
Best.-Nr: 131425-2
Plattentitel: Non mi dir
Geh aus mein Herz, und suche Freud (Ausschnitt)
Länge: 01:40
Chor: Rundfunk-Jugendchor Wernigerode
Dirigent: Peter Habermann
Komponist: August Harder
Label: Phonica
Best.-Nr: BT2101-2
Wiegenlied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 49 Nr. 4
Länge: 02:07
Solistin: Elisabeth Grümmer (Sopran)
Solist: Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komponist: Johannes Brahms
Label: Testament
Best.-Nr: SBT 1086
I've got my love to keep me warm
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: CK RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CK01805
Plattentitel: Let'em Swing! Erwin Lehn und sein Südfunk-Tanzorchester (1951-1965)
"Phöbus stolz im Sonnenwagen" ("Les oiseaux dans la charmille"), Lied der Olympia
aus: Hoffmanns Erzählungen. Fantastische Oper in 1 Vorspiel, 3 Akten und 1 Nachspiel (Choudens-Fassung)
Länge: 04:42
Solistin: Wilma Lipp (Sopran)(Olympia)
Chor: Kölner Rundfunkchor
Orchester: Kölner Rundfunk-Sinfonie-Orchester
Dirigent: Eugen Szenkar
Komponist: Jacques Offenbach
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
She's leaving home
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: CDP7464422
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Hey joe
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komponist: Billy Roberts
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88875132422
Plattentitel: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I'm putting all my eggs in one basket
Länge: 03:28
Solistin: Ella Fitzgerald
Solist: Louis Armstrong
Komponist: Irving Berlin
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings Ella and Louis again
Cloudbusting
Länge: 03:53
Interpretin: Kate Bush
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 746414-2
Plattentitel: The whole story (Papersleeve edition) Hounds of love
On the road again
Länge: 04:57
Interpretation: Canned Heat
Komposition: Alan Wilson, Floyd Jones
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX82107-2
Plattentitel: Summer of 67
Vine Street Drag
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Die Mazookas
Komponsition: Die Mazookas
A tazzáe cafè
Länge: 04:17
Interpretin: Gabriella Ferri
Komposition: Vittorio Fassone, Giuseppe Capaldo
Label: Sony It
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.