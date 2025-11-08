Die Jazzpianistin Hiromi
Tastenglitzern

Bei ihrer Klavierlehrerin in Japan hat sie den Jazz entdeckt, aber auch eine klassische Ausbildung genossen. Im Dlf erzählt Hiromi, welches Musikstück sie am meisten schockiert hat und warum das Klavierspiel Martha Argerichs einem Ozean gleicht.

Eine Pianistin steht am Flügel, die Hände auf der Tastatur. Sie hat schwarze Haare und lächelt, alles ist sehr farbenfroh: orangefarbener Hintergrund, intensive Farben der Flügeltastatur.
Mittlerweile hat Hiromi zwölf Studioalben veröffentlicht, sie komponiert Filmmusik und tritt weltweit auf, zurzeit mit ihrem Projekt „Hiromi’s Sonicwonder“. (Mitsuru Nishimura)
Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Die Jazzpianistin Hiromi - englische Originalversion

Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.