Musik-Laufplan
Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars)
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Oscar Peterson Trio
Komposition: Antonio Carlos Jobim
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 521442-2
Plattentitel: We get requests
Be-Bop Tango (Of The Old Jazzmen's Church)
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: Frank Zappa
Komposition: Frank Zappa
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: I2360765
Plattentitel: Roxy & elsewhere
Nr. 1: Rhapsodie h-Moll. Agitato
aus: 2 Rhapsodien für Klavier, op. 79
Länge: 08:26
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Kl)
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447430-2
Beep street
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Squarepusher
Komposition: Tom Jenkinson
Label: ROUGH TRADE
Best.-Nr: 126.3268.2
Plattentitel: Hard normal daddy
Place to be (Live)
Länge: 08:04
Interpretation: Chick Corea & Hiromi Uehara
Komposition: Hiromi Uehara
Label: CONCORD
Best.-Nr: 7230827
Plattentitel: Duet
Topsy Turvy
Länge: 07:27
Interpretation: Ahmad Jamal
Komposition: Ahmad Jamal
Label: DREYFUS JAZZ
Plattentitel: After Fajr
Love and laughter
Länge: 08:56
Interpretation: Hiromi
Komposition: Hiromi Uehara
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: 83631
