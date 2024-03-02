Schwermütig und federleicht zugleich klingt die avantgardistische Pop-Musik von Anja Plaschg, hier bei einem Konzert 2009 im Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin. (picture-alliance / ZB / Britta Pedersen)

Musik-Laufplan

Bachelorette

Länge: 05:12

Interpretation: Björk

Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdottir

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 539166-2

Plattentitel: Homogenic

Displaced

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: Azure Ray

Komposition: Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor

Label: WARM ELECTRONIC RECORDINGS

Best.-Nr: WRM102CD

Cynthia

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: Soap&Skin

Komposition: Anja Plaschg

Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Best.-Nr: 39294322

Plattentitel: Lovetune for vacuum / jewel Lovetune for vaccum

Iambic 5 Poetry

Länge: 05:31

Interpretation: Squarepusher

Komposition: Tom Jenkinson

Label: WARP

Best.-Nr: RTD 126.3579.2

Plattentitel: Budakhan mindphone

Vow of silence

Länge: 05:55

Interpretation: Throbbing Gristle

Komposition: Throbbing Gristle

Label: Mute Records

Best.-Nr: 3885942

Plattentitel: Part two the endless not - Limited Edition

Young Lion

Länge: 01:45

Interpretation: Vampire Weekend

Komposition: Rostam Batmanglij

Label: XL RECORDINGS

Plattentitel: Modern vampires of the city

Fiction

Länge: 02:17

Interpretation: Coma

Komposition: Georg Conrad und Marius Bubat

Label: KOMPAKT

Best.-Nr: KOMPAKT 236

Nr. 1: Im ruhigen Tempo

aus: Gesänge der Frühe. 5 Stücke für Klavier, op. 133

Länge: 03:16

Solistin: Mitsuko Uchida (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 478 5393

My Love Has Made A Fool Of Me

Länge: 05:25

Interpretation: Baby Dee

Komposition: Baby Dee

Label: TIN ANGEL RECORDS

Herzstück von Falk Seidel (Dresden)



Is this love

Länge: 03:29

Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers

Komposition: Bob Marley

Label: Island Records

Plattentitel: Legend