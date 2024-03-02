Musik-Laufplan
Bachelorette
Länge: 05:12
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdottir
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 539166-2
Plattentitel: Homogenic
Displaced
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Azure Ray
Komposition: Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor
Label: WARM ELECTRONIC RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: WRM102CD
Cynthia
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Soap&Skin
Komposition: Anja Plaschg
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 39294322
Plattentitel: Lovetune for vacuum / jewel Lovetune for vaccum
Iambic 5 Poetry
Länge: 05:31
Interpretation: Squarepusher
Komposition: Tom Jenkinson
Label: WARP
Best.-Nr: RTD 126.3579.2
Plattentitel: Budakhan mindphone
Vow of silence
Länge: 05:55
Interpretation: Throbbing Gristle
Komposition: Throbbing Gristle
Label: Mute Records
Best.-Nr: 3885942
Plattentitel: Part two the endless not - Limited Edition
Young Lion
Länge: 01:45
Interpretation: Vampire Weekend
Komposition: Rostam Batmanglij
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Modern vampires of the city
Fiction
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Coma
Komposition: Georg Conrad und Marius Bubat
Label: KOMPAKT
Best.-Nr: KOMPAKT 236
Nr. 1: Im ruhigen Tempo
aus: Gesänge der Frühe. 5 Stücke für Klavier, op. 133
Länge: 03:16
Solistin: Mitsuko Uchida (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 478 5393
My Love Has Made A Fool Of Me
Länge: 05:25
Interpretation: Baby Dee
Komposition: Baby Dee
Label: TIN ANGEL RECORDS
Herzstück von Falk Seidel (Dresden)
Is this love
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Legend
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.