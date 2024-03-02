Samstag, 02. März 2024

Die Musikerin und Schauspielerin Anja Plaschg
"Ein elektronischer Klang ist immer kalt"

Mit 14 schrieb sie ihren ersten Song "Cynthia". Damit erinnert Anja Plaschg bis heute gern an ihr "junges verlorenes Ich", wenn sie unter dem Künstlernamen Soap&Skin die Säle füllt. Im Dlf würdigt sie die Kraft düsterer Schönheit.

02.03.2024
Eine Musikerin mit langen braunen Haaren spielt an einem Flügel und singt hingebungsvoll in ein Mikrofon. Auf dem Flügel stehen ein aufgeklapptes Notebook und ein Wasserglas. Der Hintergrund der Bühne ist schwarz.
Schwermütig und federleicht zugleich klingt die avantgardistische Pop-Musik von Anja Plaschg, hier bei einem Konzert 2009 im Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin. (picture-alliance / ZB / Britta Pedersen)

Musik-Laufplan

Bachelorette
Länge: 05:12
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdottir
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 539166-2
Plattentitel: Homogenic
Displaced
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Azure Ray 
Komposition: Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor
Label: WARM ELECTRONIC RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: WRM102CD
Cynthia
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Soap&Skin
Komposition: Anja Plaschg
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 39294322
Plattentitel: Lovetune for vacuum / jewel Lovetune for vaccum
Iambic 5 Poetry
Länge: 05:31
Interpretation: Squarepusher
Komposition: Tom Jenkinson
Label: WARP
Best.-Nr: RTD 126.3579.2
Plattentitel: Budakhan mindphone
Vow of silence
Länge: 05:55
Interpretation: Throbbing Gristle
Komposition: Throbbing Gristle
Label: Mute Records
Best.-Nr: 3885942
Plattentitel: Part two the endless not - Limited Edition
Young Lion
Länge: 01:45
Interpretation: Vampire Weekend
Komposition: Rostam Batmanglij
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Modern vampires of the city
Fiction
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Coma 
Komposition: Georg Conrad und Marius Bubat
Label: KOMPAKT
Best.-Nr: KOMPAKT 236
Nr. 1: Im ruhigen Tempo
aus: Gesänge der Frühe. 5 Stücke für Klavier, op. 133
Länge: 03:16
Solistin: Mitsuko Uchida (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 478 5393
My Love Has Made A Fool Of Me
Länge: 05:25
Interpretation: Baby Dee 
Komposition: Baby Dee 
Label: TIN ANGEL RECORDS
Herzstück von Falk Seidel (Dresden)

Is this love
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Legend
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.